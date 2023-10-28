bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Eyes US Launch: Collaborating with Major US Broker to Gain Access to its Network of up to 50,000 Retail Grocery Locations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), proudly unveils a significant partnership with a major U.S. retail broker (the "Sales Broker"), to unleash its flagship product, Moodrink, in the U.S. This strategic alliance will allow bettermoo(d) to gain access to up to 50,000 retail outlets in the Sale Broker network across one of the world's largest grocery retail markets with a population of over 334 million people.

The Sales Broker is a distinguished and accomplished firm renowned for its expertise in sales and marketing, and that has also been a driving force behind the exponential growth of consumer goods and manufacturers in North American retail markets for over three decades. With a well-established rapport among major big box retailers in the U.S., the Sales Broker is recognized for its prowess in introducing novel products, securing strategic shelf space, and optimizing in-store promotional initiatives for brand management clients, like bettermoo(d).

"We are thrilled to be eyeing U.S. expansion through this collaboration. The Sales Broker's extensive experience, robust network, and keen understanding of consumer behavior make them the perfect choice to introduce Moodrink to the U.S. market. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality plant-based options to a health-conscious audience. With the Sales Broker's guidance, we aim to make a significant impact on the U.S. retail landscape," stated Nima Bahrami, bettermoo(d), CEO.

The Sales Broker's rigorous brand selection process uniquely positions them to cater to the specific needs of their retail partners, fostering continued growth for their brand associates. bettermoo(d)'s collaboration with the Sales Broker promises to catapult MoodrinkTM into the limelight, with potential exposure to an impressive network of over 50,000 U.S.-based retail grocery stores, including major big box retailers such as Kroger, Publix, Walmart, and many more. This venture ushers in a wave of opportunity, targeting one of the most extensive vegan and healthy lifestyle communities globally.

The Company is thrilled to commence this new venture, and believes it is poised to make a revolutionary impact on the dairy alternative industry. Under the Agreement, the Sales Broker will be entitled to a commission on product sales.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with revolutionary flavour. MoodrinkTM includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The Moodrink, is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nima Bahrami

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com

Website: www.bettermoo.com

Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated commercial production of Moodrink, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797315/bettermood-eyes-us-launch-collaborating-with-major-us-broker-to-gain-access-to-its-network-of-up-to-50000-retail-grocery-locations