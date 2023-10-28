New York City, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2023) - OMNIUX's marketing experts have played a pivotal role in generating over $229 million in revenue for their clients, demonstrating their exceptional ability to drive tangible results. This achievement underscores OMNIUX's commitment to helping businesses thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing and branding.

OMNIUX, the dynamic team of marketing mavericks, finance wizards, and tech titans, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in their journey to transform the consultancy industry. The company's marketing team, led by Chief Marketing Officer Christian Ellison, has achieved remarkable success by representing brands and businesses in the marketing and advertising space.

OMNIUX specializes in assisting businesses in enhancing their marketing, finance, and technology systems, enabling them to streamline their operations and achieve results at an accelerated pace. With Ellison leading the charge as CMO, the company is well-positioned to elevate its client services to new heights.

Ellison's impressive career includes advisory and consulting roles in a variety of industries, including entertainment, music, sports, and corporate sectors. He has successfully led numerous projects to achieve their campaign objectives through marketing, advertising, and brand growth and development. Ellison's resource pool includes a diverse team of skilled professionals, from photographers, videographers, and graphic designers to influencer groups and promotional networks, with a combined reach of over 700 million unique user profiles.

Under Ellison's leadership, OMNIUX's marketing team has successfully represented brands and businesses, generating hundreds of millions in revenue. The company has achieved a remarkable 1,104% increase in sales growth over six months for a client through optimized digital channels and digital marketing efforts.

OMNIUX's expertise extends to various sectors, with a focus on preparing employee training materials, reducing back-office administrative overhead, designing and developing websites, and maximizing online conversations. The company offers a comprehensive approach to innovation and optimization, eliminating the need for clients to engage multiple service providers for various business improvements.

Founder and head of finance, Gregory Kantor, expressed his confidence in OMNIUX's unique model, stating, "OMNIUX specializes in a variety of skill sets and delivers hybrid solutions to reduce costs and increase output. The BaaS model is something all the founders believe in and truly see as the solution for many industries moving forward."

OMNIUX is poised to revolutionize executive roles at companies by introducing the concept of BaaS with turnkey solutions that increase production while lowering costs. The company provides clients with everything they need to overcome obstacles and thrive in their respective industries.

If a company is in need of dynamic and unique solutions to outpace competitors, OMNIUX can provide them. The company's execution and procedures accomplish multiple goals simultaneously, increasing efficiency and effectiveness across the board.

About OMNIUX:

OMNIUX is a dynamic team of marketing experts, finance professionals, and tech innovators specializing in Business as a Service (BaaS) consultancy. With a focus on marketing, finance, and technology solutions, OMNIUX empowers businesses to accelerate their growth and success.

