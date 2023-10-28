DJ A Post-Asian Games Effect: Call for Cross-Border Mobile Payment, Macau Pass Welcomes Korean Visitors with Easy Payment

EQS Newswire / 28/10/2023 / 12:55 UTC+8 A Post-Asian Games Effect: Call for Cross-Border Mobile Payment, Macau Pass Welcomes Korean Visitors with Easy Payment (Macao, October 27, 2023) - With the success of Hangzhou Asian Games, mobile payment has become the common language of Asia. 10 overseas e-wallets in total including MPay (Macao), which can provide users with cross-border mobile payment services in Chinese Mainland, have contributed to the first Asian Games connected with mobile payment, benefiting more than 175 million consumers from Southeast Asia and East Asia. Riding on the milestone of digitizing and internationalizing China's payment industry, Macau Pass S.A. ("Macau Pass") cooperated with Kakao Pay, South Korea's popular mobile payment and digital wallet service, on two discount promotions held in Macao before and after the Asian Games respectively, via Alipay+'s cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions, which aim to facilitate ease of cross-border mobile payment for Korean travelers. The recent promotion runs from October 16 to 31. To attract more Korean visitors and support the MGTO's tourism+ initiatives, Kakao Pay users who visit Macao during the promotion period could firstly receive a 15% discount at various F&B stores operated by Galaxy Macau unconditionally. After that, for individual net spending of more than MOP300, an additional discount of MOP30 applied. During the promotion period, each visitor can enjoy 3 discounts at most in a total of 31 restaurants and cafes frequently visited by tourists. At present, Macau Pass provides effective transaction settlement for more than 27,000 payment outlets in Macao. It covers all mainstream payment scenarios, such as public transportation, parking lots, government services, retail and restaurants. It also provides merchants with comprehensive payment terminals, acquiring services and one-stop interactive marketing capabilities. Macau Pass also supports Alipay+partner e-wallets which, in addition to Kakao Pay, Alipay and AlipayHK, in May this year, three leading e-wallets in Asia, GCash (the Philippines), Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand), were added into. When the above e-wallets users are in Macao they can scan the QR code to pay, the payment barcode will automatically be converted into "international payment", allowing users to make payments as easily as in their hometown. All payment details are instantly shown on the e-wallet, and the payment amount is shown both in local and original currencies, which improves user convenience. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, said, "Macau Pass dedicates to create a connected international digital payment ecosystem for Macao, thus helping enterprises find new marketing growth opportunities by solving the issue of cross-border payment for international tourists. This partnering with Alipay + and Kakao Payis another effort of Macau Pass to actively cooperate with the Macao SAR government's '1+4' moderately diversified economic development strategy and policies to support local enterprises, and help in expanding regional and international tourism cooperation for Macao, promoting more business opportunities, and sharing the fruits of economic recovery and diversified development. Macau Pass will continue to expand electronic payment, lifestyle services and marketing technology services. In the future, we will cooperate with Alipay + and other mobile payment partners in Southeast Asia to launch innovative marketing activities for local merchants and foreign tourists to provide resources and improve efficiency." Shin Won-geun, CEO of Kakao Pay, said, "We have prepared in collaboration with leading local brands in Macao so that Kakao Pay users can enjoy more diverse and practical benefits. As Korea's representative in global payment, we will continue to lead the overseas simple payment market by building an infrastructure that allows users to conveniently make payments while enjoying all the benefits." -END- About Macau Pass S.A. Macau Pass S.A. is a non-bank local financial institute with the scope of financial clearance, and is also a credit institution qualified to issue cards in Macao. In 2007, Macau Pass introduced the first contactless smart card in Macao, "Macau Pass Card", which is now the largest contactless smart card and electronic payment system in Macao. Macau Pass introduced mobile payment into Macao in 2015 and created MPay app in 2018, which has now become the most used payment app in Macao, and is now actively integrating more non-payment scenarios to serve local merchants, residents and tourists. For details on Macau Pass' information, please visit https://www.macaupass.com

