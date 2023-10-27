GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT): US Metro Bancorp ("Bancorp") is a bank holding company, with a single subsidiary, US Metro Bank ("Bank"). On a consolidated basis, the Bancorp earned $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the nine months ending September 30, 2023, the consolidated Bancorp earned $8.1 million compared to $12.0 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2022. On a year-to-date basis, the Bancorp recorded an annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.92% and an annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") of 11.97%. With 16,390,000 shares outstanding, earnings per share ("EPS") for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.14 compared to $0.17 in the second quarter of 2023. For the nine months ending September 30, 2023, EPS was $0.50 compared to $0.74 for the nine months ending September 30, 2022. On September 30, 2023, the Bancorp's book value per share was $5.55 compared to $4.92 a year earlier.

The Bank recorded on a year-to-date basis net interest income of $26.3 million compared to $29.0 million in the same period a year earlier. Net income of $9.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2023, compares to $13.2 million reported for the same nine months in 2022, a year over year decrease of $4.0 million.

The Bank reported total assets of $1.199 billion as of September 30, 2023, representing a 9.5% increase compared to the reporting period ending September 30, 2022, and year over year loan growth of $68.5 million or 7.7%. Total Bank deposits ended the third quarter of 2023 at $1.037 billion, a $57.4 million or 5.9% increase from $979.3 million on September 30, 2022. Five of the Bank's seven branches have deposits exceeding $100 million, with two branches having more than $200 million in deposits. The Bank's newest branch in Lynnwood, Washington has reached $72 million in deposits since opening.

Loan quality remains good with non-performing assets as a percent of total assets of 0.10% on September 30, 2023, compared to 0.24% as of September 30, 2022. The Bank had no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) on September 30, 2023, and one TDR loan totaling $39 thousand. Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) to gross loans was 1.37% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 1.47% as of September 30, 2022. The Bank recorded a $500 thousand provision for loan loss expense, for the nine months ending September 30, 2023, compared to $1.3 million recorded for the nine months ending September 30, 2022.

"The Bank continues to produce positive financial results as well as growth in both loans and deposits. We are strategically focused on building the Bank's value in support of our customers." said CEO Dong Il Kim.

US Metro Bank is a California chartered, full service commercial bank headquartered in Garden Grove, California. The Bank opened for business on September 15, 2006, and offers deposit and loan products (including commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage and SBA loans), as well as related banking services to its customers.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

US METRO BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands except per share information) At or for the Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 % Change 9/30/2022 % Change Net Income $ 2,309 $ 2,662 -13.28 % $ 4,076 -43.36 % Net Income Per Share (Basic) $ 0.14 $ 0.17 -18.31 % $ 0.25 -43.47 % ROAA (Annualized) 0.78 % 0.93 % -0.14 % 1.50 % -0.71 % ROAE (Annualized) 10.19 % 11.89 % -1.70 % 20.47 % -10.28 % Efficiency Ratio 70.93 % 65.25 % 5.67 % 52.89 % 18.03 % Assets $ 1,199,631 $ 1,157,228 3.66 % $ 1,095,222 9.53 % Gross Loans $ 960,639 $ 963,675 -0.32 % $ 892,144 7.68 % Deposits $ 1,035,746 $ 998,804 3.70 % $ 978,721 5.83 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits $ 198,575 $ 212,926 -6.74 % $ 319,511 -37.85 % Common Equity $ 90,937 $ 90,344 0.66 % $ 80,515 12.94 % Ending Common Shares O/S 16,390,000 16,390,000 16,360,000 Book Value Per Common Shares $ 5.55 $ 5.51 $ 0.04 $ 4.92 $ 0.63 At or for the Nine Months Ended 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Y-O-Y Change Net Income $ 8,136 $ 11,976 $ (3,840 ) -32.07 % Net Income Per Share (Basic) $ 0.50 $ 0.74 $ (0.24 ) -32.48 % ROAA (Annualized) 0.92 % 1.47 % -0.55 % -37.24 % ROAE (Annualized) 11.97 % 20.05 % -8.08 % -40.30 % Efficiency Ratio 66.08 % 50.96 % 15.11 % 29.66 % Assets $ 1,199,631 $ 1,095,222 $ 104,409 9.53 % Gross Loans (Excl. Loans HFS) $ 949,987 $ 892,144 $ 57,843 6.48 % Deposits $ 1,035,746 $ 978,721 $ 57,025 5.83 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits $ 198,575 $ 319,511 $ (120,936 ) -37.85 % Common Equity $ 90,937 $ 80,515 $ 10,422 12.94 % Ending Common Shares O/S 16,390,000 16,360,000 30,000 0.18 % Book Value Per Common Shares $ 5.55 $ 4.92 $ 0.63 12.74 % US METRO BANK (only) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) BALANCE SHEET (All amounts in thousands except per share information) Assets 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Y-O-Y Change Cash and Due From Bank $ 12,511 $ 13,182 $ (671 ) -5.1 % Investments and Fed Funds Sold $ 204,547 $ 172,454 32,093 18.6 % Loans Outstanding 960,639 892,144 68,495 7.7 % Loan Loss Reserve (13,117 ) (13,116 ) (1 ) 0.0 % Other Assets 34,364 29,910 4,454 14.9 % Total Assets $ 1,198,944 $ 1,094,574 $ 104,370 9.5 % Liabilities and Capital 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Y-O-Y Change Deposits $ 1,036,776 $ 979,330 $ 57,446 5.9 % Borrowings 30,749 6,440 24,309 377.5 % Other Liabilities 16,101 3,461 12,640 365.2 % Equity 115,318 105,343 9,975 9.5 % Total Liabilities and Capital $ 1,198,944 $ 1,094,574 $ 104,370 9.5 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Income Statement 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Q-O-Q Change Interest Income $ 17,252 $ 16,006 $ 1,246 7.8 % Interest Expense 8,713 7,607 1,106 14.5 % Net Interest Income 8,539 8,399 139 1.7 % Provision for Loan Losses - 300 (300 ) Other Income 2,843 3,713 (870 ) -23.4 % Operating Expenses 7,522 7,627 (106 ) -1.4 % Tax 1,100 1,250 (150 ) -12.0 % Net Income $ 2,760 $ 2,935 $ (175 ) -5.9 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Nine Months Ended Income Statement 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Y-O-Y Change Interest Income $ 48,513 $ 31,780 $ 16,733 52.7 % Interest Expense 22,193 2,775 19,418 699.7 % Net Interest Income 26,320 29,005 (2,685 ) -9.3 % Provision for Loan Losses 500 1,300 (800 ) -61.5 % Other Income 9,658 9,688 (30 ) -0.3 % Operating Expenses 22,674 18,506 4,168 22.5 % Tax 3,650 5,680 (2,030 ) -35.7 % Net Income $ 9,154 $ 13,207 $ (4,053 ) -30.7 % Ratios 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Y-O-Y Change Net Loan to Deposits 91.39 % 89.76 % 1.63 % ALLL/Gross Loans 1.37 % 1.47 % -0.10 % NPAs/Total Assets 0.10 % 0.24 % -0.14 % Tier One Leverage Ratio 10.33 % 10.31 % 0.02 % YTD ROAA (annualized) 1.06 % 1.66 % -0.61 % YTD ROAE (annualized) 10.72 % 16.83 % -6.11 % Net Interest Margin (QTD) 2.91 % 4.06 % -1.15 % Net Interest Margin (YTD) 3.11 % 3.73 % -0.61 %

