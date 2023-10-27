DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun") (OTCQX: FSUN) reported net income of $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $26.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share were $1.00 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.04 for the third quarter of 2022.

Neal Arnold, FirstSun's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, " We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter as our focus on growing our C&I and consumer relationships across all of our Southwest markets continues to yield favorable results. Among the highlights this quarter were our strong deposit growth and a stable net interest margin of 4.23%, amidst sharply declining trends in the banking industry as a whole. We believe our balanced business mix, our consistent focus on carefully growing our C&I and consumer businesses as well as our service fee businesses, along with our strong capital base and loan portfolio credit quality, provides us with the flexibility to continue to be opportunistic in this environment adding business relationships across the footprint. I want to thank all of our hard-working employees across all of our markets as their dedication to customer service has continued to drive our business growth and success this year."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net income totaled $25.2 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, during the prior quarter. The return on average total assets was 1.34% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 1.49% in the prior quarter, and the return on average stockholders' equity was 12.03% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 13.54% in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $73.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin decreased one basis point to 4.23% compared to the prior quarter. Results in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, were driven by an increase of 42 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase of 29 basis points in yield on earning assets.

Average loans, including loans held-for-sale, decreased by $40.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield increased by 31 basis points to 6.44% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment and its impact on variable rate loans in the loan portfolio and higher yields on new originations. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $0.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits increased by 70 basis points to 2.64% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to rising deposit costs as a result of the elevated interest rate environment and an increasing mix of certificates of deposits. Average FHLB borrowings decreased $0.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. The cost of FHLB borrowings increased by 21 basis points to 5.40% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses totaled $3.9 million during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million from $4.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to slower loan growth.

Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2023 were $2.3 million, resulting in an annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.15%, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million, resulting in an annualized ratio of net-charge offs to average loans of 0.05% in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.27% at September 30, 2023, an increase of one basis point from the prior quarter.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.63% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.00% at June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $18.7 million during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.6 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking income decreased $4.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to lesser fair value gains on our mortgage servicing rights portfolio, net of derivative activity. Other noninterest income decreased $1.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a write-down of an other real estate owned property and a decrease in customer accommodation swap transaction fees. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue1 was 20.3%, a decrease of 4.5% from the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $56.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.9 million from the prior quarter. Amortization of intangible assets decreased $1.2 million from the prior quarter. Other noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million primarily due to lower legal and professional fees.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2023 was 61.02% compared to 59.15% in the prior quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 21.1% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 21.5% in the prior quarter.

Loans

Loans were $6.2 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $6.2 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $24.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, or 1.6% on an annualized basis.

Deposits

Average deposits were $6.3 billion for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.0 billion for the prior quarter, an increase of $358.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, or 24.0% on an annualized basis. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 25.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 97.5% at September 30, 2023.

The ratio of total uninsured deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 32.0% at September 30, 2023, compared to 32.5% at June 30, 2023. The ratio of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 25.4% at September 30, 2023, compared to 24.1% at June 30, 2023.2

Capital

Capital ratios remain strong and above "well-capitalized" thresholds. As of September 30, 2023, our common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.79%, total risk-based capital ratio was 12.93% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.37%. Book value per common share was $33.83 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $0.81 from June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $29.60 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $0.84 from June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release (including the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section) contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release:

Tangible common stockholders' equity;

Tangible assets;

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets;

Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax;

Tangible book value per common share;

Net income excluding merger costs;

Return on average total assets excluding merger costs;

Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs;

Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses;

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related costs; and

Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis.

The tables beginning within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $7.8 billion as of September 30, 2023.

First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit ir.firstsuncb.com, SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

1 Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income. 2 Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Summary Data: As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the nine months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net interest income $ 73,410 $ 73,835 $ 68,486 $ 221,362 $ 168,356 Provision for credit losses 3,890 4,422 3,750 11,672 12,450 Noninterest income 18,650 24,290 24,953 61,871 70,948 Noninterest expense 56,176 58,043 55,548 170,485 183,683 Income before income taxes 31,994 35,660 34,141 101,076 43,171 Provision for income taxes 6,762 7,654 7,628 21,557 8,559 Net income 25,232 28,006 26,513 79,519 34,612 Net income, excluding merger costs (1) 25,232 28,006 26,513 79,519 51,643 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 1.11 $ 1.04 $ 3.13 $ 1.49 Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger costs (1) $ 1.00 $ 1.11 $ 1.04 $ 3.13 $ 2.22 Return on average total assets 1.34 % 1.49 % 1.52 % 1.42 % 0.70 % Return on average total assets, excluding merger costs (1) 1.34 % 1.49 % 1.52 % 1.42 % 1.04 % Return on average stockholders' equity 12.03 % 13.54 % 14.50 % 12.97 % 6.90 % Return on average stockholders' equity, excluding merger costs (1) 12.03 % 13.54 % 14.50 % 12.97 % 10.29 % Net interest margin 4.23 % 4.24 % 4.26 % 4.28 % 3.66 % Net interest margin (FTE basis) (1) 4.30 % 4.32 % 4.31 % 4.36 % 3.75 % Efficiency ratio 61.02 % 59.15 % 59.45 % 60.19 % 76.76 % Efficiency ratio, excluding merger related expenses (1) 61.02 % 59.15 % 59.45 % 60.19 % 68.92 % Noninterest income to total revenue (2) 20.3 % 24.8 % 26.7 % 21.8 % 29.6 % Total assets $ 7,756,875 $ 7,797,344 $ 7,052,917 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,052,917 Total loans held-for-sale 51,465 56,350 67,535 51,465 67,535 Total loans held-for-investment 6,179,522 6,155,090 5,556,686 6,179,522 5,556,686 Total deposits 6,339,847 6,150,418 5,760,418 6,339,847 5,760,418 Total stockholders' equity 843,719 823,635 750,653 843,719 750,653 Loan to deposit ratio 97.5 % 100.1 % 96.5 % 97.5 % 96.5 % Book value per common share $ 33.83 $ 33.02 $ 30.14 $ 33.83 $ 30.14 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 29.60 $ 28.76 $ 25.67 $ 29.60 $ 25.67

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited): As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the nine months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Total interest income $ 106,775 $ 102,032 $ 73,763 $ 303,710 $ 181,652 Total interest expense 33,365 28,197 5,277 82,348 13,296 Net interest income 73,410 73,835 68,486 221,362 168,356 Provision for credit losses 3,890 4,422 3,750 11,672 12,450 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 69,520 69,413 64,736 209,690 155,906 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 5,475 5,358 4,807 15,848 13,111 Credit and debit card fees 2,996 3,057 3,103 9,034 8,508 Trust and investment advisory fees 1,398 1,478 1,552 4,337 5,408 Mortgage banking income, net 7,413 11,659 13,785 26,501 40,017 Other noninterest income 1,368 2,738 1,706 6,151 3,904 Total noninterest income 18,650 24,290 24,953 61,871 70,948 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 33,968 34,056 32,508 103,073 101,981 Occupancy and equipment 8,216 7,948 8,216 24,338 22,802 Amortization of intangible assets 899 2,050 935 3,993 2,197 Merger related expenses - - - - 18,751 Other noninterest expenses 13,093 13,989 13,889 39,081 37,952 Total noninterest expense 56,176 58,043 55,548 170,485 183,683 Income before income taxes 31,994 35,660 34,141 101,076 43,171 Provision for income taxes 6,762 7,654 7,628 21,557 8,559 Net income $ 25,232 $ 28,006 $ 26,513 $ 79,519 $ 34,612 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.01 $ 1.12 $ 1.07 $ 3.19 $ 1.53 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.00 $ 1.11 $ 1.04 $ 3.13 $ 1.49

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of (Unaudited): ($ in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 443,887 $ 492,735 $ 325,039 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 495,992 515,956 551,165 Securities held-to-maturity 37,410 37,883 39,148 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 51,465 56,350 67,535 Loans 6,179,522 6,155,090 5,556,686 Allowance for credit losses (78,666 ) (77,362 ) (59,678 ) Loans, net 6,100,856 6,077,728 5,497,008 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 81,036 78,390 73,850 Premises and equipment, net 83,733 84,483 88,490 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net 8,395 10,139 5,391 Goodwill 93,483 93,483 93,483 Intangible assets, net 11,813 12,712 17,825 All other assets 348,805 337,485 293,983 Total assets $ 7,756,875 $ 7,797,344 $ 7,052,917 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 1,610,650 $ 1,667,247 $ 1,946,215 Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Interest-bearing demand accounts 440,845 379,779 160,082 Savings and money market accounts 2,476,097 2,441,349 3,008,433 NOW accounts 35,686 48,270 46,128 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,776,569 1,613,773 599,560 Total deposits 6,339,847 6,150,418 5,760,418 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 25,868 32,861 51,256 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 330,000 570,585 310,872 Other borrowings 75,180 80,511 80,097 Other liabilities 142,261 139,334 99,621 Total liabilities 6,913,156 6,973,709 6,302,264 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 2 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 462,507 461,856 460,530 Retained earnings 433,508 408,276 333,227 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (52,298 ) (46,499 ) (43,106 ) Total stockholders' equity 843,719 823,635 750,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,756,875 $ 7,797,344 $ 7,052,917

Share Data: As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the nine months ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 24,942,389 24,933,664 24,877,607 24,933,168 22,685,496 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 25,357,807 25,206,359 25,494,315 25,365,297 23,281,933 Period end common shares outstanding 24,942,645 24,941,468 24,906,032 24,942,645 24,906,032 Book value per common share $ 33.83 $ 33.02 $ 30.14 $ 33.83 $ 30.14 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 29.60 $ 28.76 $ 25.67 $ 29.60 $ 25.67

Consolidated Capital Ratios as of: September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.88 % 10.56 % 10.64 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 9.65 % 9.33 % 9.21 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (1) (2) 9.59 % 9.28 % 9.16 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.37 % 10.00 % 9.55 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.79 % 10.40 % 9.99 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.79 % 10.40 % 9.99 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.93 % 12.52 % 12.06 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent. (2) Tangible common stockholders' equity and tangible assets have been adjusted to reflect net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities, net of tax.

Summary of Net Interest Margin: For the quarter ended

September 30, 2023 For the quarter ended

June 30, 2023 For the quarter ended

September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets Loans (1) 6,180,684 99,565 6.44 % 6,220,833 95,320 6.13 % 5,512,846 68,270 4.95 % Investment securities 545,257 4,226 3.10 % 563,902 4,227 3.00 % 613,325 3,644 2.38 % Interest-bearing cash and other assets 221,559 2,984 5.39 % 176,672 2,485 5.63 % 308,482 1,849 2.40 % Total earning assets 6,947,500 106,775 6.15 % 6,961,407 102,032 5.86 % 6,434,653 73,763 4.59 % Other assets 557,988 556,105 519,663 Total assets $ 7,505,488 $ 7,517,512 $ 6,954,316 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand and NOW deposits $ 466,837 $ 3,813 3.27 % $ 332,695 $ 2,124 2.55 % $ 202,290 $ 495 0.98 % Savings deposits 439,172 680 0.62 % 448,059 491 0.44 % 506,548 227 0.18 % Money market deposits 2,026,028 7,997 1.58 % 2,107,379 5,874 1.11 % 2,617,452 1,632 0.25 % Certificates of deposits 1,748,515 18,406 4.21 % 1,392,847 12,240 3.52 % 593,479 920 0.62 % Total deposits 4,680,552 30,896 2.64 % 4,280,980 20,729 1.94 % 3,919,769 3,274 0.33 % Repurchase agreements 26,549 65 0.98 % 33,673 68 0.80 % 51,264 51 0.40 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements 4,707,101 30,961 2.63 % 4,314,653 20,797 1.93 % 3,971,033 3,325 0.33 % FHLB borrowings 84,332 1,139 5.40 % 472,105 6,121 5.19 % 160,310 761 1.90 % Other long-term borrowings 78,680 1,265 6.44 % 80,440 1,279 6.36 % 80,031 1,191 5.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,870,113 33,365 2.74 % 4,867,198 28,197 2.32 % 4,211,374 5,277 0.50 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,654,090 1,694,961 1,924,055 Other liabilities 142,027 128,118 87,338 Stockholders' equity 839,258 827,235 731,549 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,505,488 $ 7,517,512 $ 6,954,316 Net interest income $ 73,410 $ 73,835 $ 68,486 Net interest spread 3.41 % 3.54 % 4.09 % Net interest margin 4.23 % 4.24 % 4.26 % Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2) 4.30 % 4.32 % 4.31 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-investment, including nonaccrual loans, and loans held-for-sale. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets Loans (1) 6,144,057 283,486 6.15 % 5,015,680 168,713 4.48 % Investment securities 559,855 12,617 3.00 % 615,726 9,252 2.00 % Interest-bearing cash and other assets 187,468 7,607 5.41 % 496,349 3,687 0.99 % Total earning assets 6,891,380 303,710 5.88 % 6,127,755 181,652 3.95 % Other assets 553,628 473,909 Total assets $ 7,445,008 $ 6,601,664 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand and NOW deposits $ 343,112 $ 7,171 2.79 % $ 214,862 $ 848 0.53 % Savings deposits 452,298 1,616 0.48 % 497,240 451 0.12 % Money market deposits 2,142,301 18,939 1.18 % 2,567,406 3,644 0.19 % Certificates of deposits 1,407,264 38,078 3.61 % 498,753 2,077 0.56 % Total deposits 4,344,975 65,804 2.02 % 3,778,261 7,020 0.25 % Repurchase agreements 29,953 163 0.73 % 59,572 74 0.17 % Total deposits and repurchase agreements 4,374,928 65,967 2.01 % 3,837,833 7,094 0.25 % FHLB borrowings 335,485 12,576 5.00 % 128,654 1,680 1.74 % Other long-term borrowings 79,801 3,805 6.36 % 82,768 4,522 7.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,790,214 82,348 2.29 % 4,049,255 13,296 0.44 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,705,392 1,805,982 Other liabilities 131,628 77,436 Stockholders' equity 817,774 668,991 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,445,008 $ 6,601,664 Net interest income $ 221,362 $ 168,356 Net interest spread 3.59 % 3.51 % Net interest margin 4.28 % 3.66 % Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2) 4.36 % 3.75 %

(1) Includes loans held-for-investment, including nonaccrual loans, and loans held-for-sale. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

Deposits: ($ in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

vs

June 30, 2023

% change September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023

vs

September 30,

2022

% change Consumer Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 366,366 $ 375,583 (2.45 )% $ 419,977 (12.77 )% Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 33,340 34,731 (4.01 )% 26,612 25.28 % Savings deposits 356,890 378,193 (5.63 )% 445,956 (19.97 )% Money market deposits 1,149,365 1,174,883 (2.17 )% 1,538,567 (25.30 )% Certificates of deposits 1,366,255 1,095,754 24.69 % 531,400 157.10 % Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 2,905,850 2,683,561 8.28 % 2,542,535 14.29 % Total consumer deposits $ 3,272,216 $ 3,059,144 6.97 % $ 2,962,512 10.45 % Business Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 1,244,284 $ 1,291,664 (3.67 )% $ 1,526,238 (18.47 )% Interest-bearing deposit accounts: Demand and NOW deposits 443,191 393,318 12.68 % 179,598 146.77 % Savings deposits 85,234 30,904 175.80 % 34,490 147.13 % Money market deposits 859,516 832,279 3.27 % 964,386 (10.87 )% Certificates of deposits 77,228 77,604 (0.48 )% 49,670 55.48 % Total interest-bearing deposit accounts 1,465,169 1,334,105 9.82 % 1,228,144 19.30 % Total business deposits $ 2,709,453 $ 2,625,769 3.19 % $ 2,754,382 (1.63 )% Wholesale deposits (1) $ 358,178 $ 465,505 (23.06 )% $ 43,524 722.94 % Total deposits $ 6,339,847 $ 6,150,418 3.08 % $ 5,760,418 10.06 %

(1) Wholesale deposits consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits and savings and money market accounts.

Balance Sheet Ratios: September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Cash to total assets (1) 5.60 % 6.20 % 2.10 % Loan to deposit ratio 97.5 % 100.1 % 96.5 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits (2) 32.0 % 32.5 % 42.7 % Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits (2) 25.4 % 24.1 % 31.8 % Wholesale deposits and borrowings to total liabilities (3) 10.0 % 14.9 % 5.6 %

(1) Cash consists of cash and amounts due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions. (2) Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A. (3) Wholesale deposits consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits and savings and money market accounts. Wholesale borrowings consist of FHLB overnight and term advances.

Loan Portfolio: ($ in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023

vs

June 30,

2023

% change September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023

vs

September 30,

2022

% change Commercial and industrial $ 2,459,358 $ 2,474,531 (0.6 )% $ 2,049,294 20.0 % Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 767,135 723,365 6.1 % 821,262 (6.6 )% Owner occupied 631,352 643,191 (1.8 )% 657,853 (4.0 )% Construction and land 329,433 316,399 4.1 % 293,201 12.4 % Multifamily 114,535 100,464 14.0 % 90,380 26.7 % Total commercial real estate 1,842,455 1,783,419 3.3 % 1,862,696 (1.1 )% Residential real estate 1,059,074 1,082,991 (2.2 )% 912,776 16.0 % Public Finance 602,844 611,748 (1.5 )% 591,171 2.0 % Consumer 37,681 39,909 (5.6 )% 43,146 (12.7 )% Other 178,110 162,492 9.6 % 97,603 82.5 % Total loans, net of deferred costs, fees, premiums, and discounts $ 6,179,522 $ 6,155,090 0.4 % $ 5,556,686 11.2 %

Asset Quality: As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the nine months ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,296 $ 717 $ 149 $ 3,067 $ 319 Allowance for credit losses $ 78,666 $ 77,362 $ 59,678 $ 78,666 $ 59,678 Nonperforming loans, including nonaccrual loans, and accrual loans greater than 90 days past due (1) $ 40,743 $ 67,840 $ 34,031 $ 40,743 $ 34,031 Nonperforming assets (1) $ 49,138 $ 77,979 $ 39,422 $ 49,138 $ 39,422 Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.15 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.07 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.27 % 1.26 % 1.07 % 1.27 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans (1) 193.08 % 114.04 % 175.36 % 193.08 % 175.36 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (1) 0.66 % 1.10 % 0.61 % 0.66 % 0.61 % Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.63 % 1.00 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.56 %

(1) On January 1, 2023, we adopted ASU 2022-02, whereby we no longer recognize or account for TDRs. The loans previously classified as accrual TDRs are no longer considered nonperforming. We have adjusted prior periods to reflect this change in accounting.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations: As of and for the quarter ended As of and for the nine months ended ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Tangible common stockholders' equity: Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 843,719 $ 823,635 $ 750,653 $ 843,719 $ 750,653 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (11,813 ) (12,712 ) (17,825 ) (11,813 ) (17,825 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) $ 738,423 $ 717,440 $ 639,345 $ 738,423 $ 639,345 Tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,756,875 $ 7,797,344 $ 7,052,917 $ 7,756,875 $ 7,052,917 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets: Goodwill (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) (93,483 ) Other intangible assets (11,813 ) (12,712 ) (17,825 ) (11,813 ) (17,825 ) Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,651,579 $ 7,691,149 $ 6,941,609 $ 7,651,579 $ 6,941,609 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets: Common stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.88 % 10.56 % 10.64 % 10.88 % 10.64 % Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets (1.23 )% (1.23 )% (1.43 )% (1.23 )% (1.43 )% Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 9.65 % 9.33 % 9.21 % 9.65 % 9.21 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax: Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 738,423 $ 717,440 $ 639,345 $ 738,423 $ 639,345 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (5,001 ) (3,821 ) (3,810 ) (5,001 ) (3,810 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 733,422 $ 713,619 $ 635,535 $ 733,422 $ 635,535 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,651,579 $ 7,691,149 $ 6,941,609 $ 7,651,579 $ 6,941,609 Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (5,001 ) (3,821 ) (3,810 ) (5,001 ) (3,810 ) Total tangible assets less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 7,646,578 $ 7,687,328 $ 6,937,799 $ 7,646,578 $ 6,937,799 Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.65 % 9.33 % 9.21 % 9.65 % 9.21 % Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (0.06 )% (0.05 )% (0.05 )% (0.06 )% (0.05 )% Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP) 9.59 % 9.28 % 9.16 % 9.59 % 9.16 % Tangible book value per common share: Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 843,719 $ 823,635 $ 750,653 $ 843,719 $ 750,653 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) $ 738,423 $ 717,440 $ 639,345 $ 738,423 $ 639,345 Total common shares outstanding 24,942,645 24,941,468 24,906,032 24,942,645 24,906,032 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 33.83 $ 33.02 $ 30.14 $ 33.83 $ 30.14 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 29.60 $ 28.76 $ 25.67 $ 29.60 $ 25.67 Net income excluding merger costs: Net income (GAAP) $ 25,232 $ 28,006 $ 26,513 $ 79,519 $ 34,612 Add: Merger costs Merger related expenses - - - - 18,751 Income tax effect on merger related expenses - - - - (4,083 ) Provision for loan loss on Pioneer loans marked at a premium - - - - 2,884 Income tax effect on provision for loan loss on Pioneer loans marked at a premium - - - - (521 ) Total merger costs - - - - 17,031 Net income excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 25,232 $ 28,006 $ 26,513 $ 79,519 $ 51,643 Return on average total assets excluding merger costs: Return on average total assets (ROAA) (GAAP) 1.34 % 1.49 % 1.52 % 1.42 % 0.70 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax - % - % - % - % 0.34 % ROAA excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 1.34 % 1.49 % 1.52 % 1.42 % 1.04 % Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs: Return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) (GAAP) 12.03 % 13.54 % 14.50 % 12.97 % 6.90 % Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax - % - % - % - % 3.39 % ROAE excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) 12.03 % 13.54 % 14.50 % 12.97 % 10.29 % Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61.02 % 59.15 % 59.45 % 60.19 % 76.76 % Less: Impact of merger related expenses - % - % - % - % (7.84 )% Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses (non-GAAP) 61.02 % 59.15 % 59.45 % 60.19 % 68.92 % Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs: Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.00 $ 1.11 $ 1.04 $ 3.13 $ 1.49 Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax - - - - 0.73 Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs (non-GAAP) $ 1.00 $ 1.11 $ 1.04 $ 3.13 $ 2.22 Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 73,410 $ 73,835 $ 68,486 $ 221,362 $ 168,356 Gross income effect of tax exempt income 1,286 1,288 1,236 3,816 3,841 FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 74,696 $ 75,123 $ 69,722 $ 225,178 $ 172,197 Average earning assets $ 6,947,500 $ 6,961,407 $ 6,434,653 $ 6,891,380 $ 6,127,755 Net interest margin 4.23 % 4.24 % 4.26 % 4.28 % 3.66 % Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP) 4.30 % 4.32 % 4.31 % 4.36 % 3.75 %

(1) For all periods presented tangible stockholders' equity is the same as tangible common stockholders' equity.

