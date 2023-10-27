DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstSun Capital Bancorp ("FirstSun") (OTCQX: FSUN) reported net income of $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $26.5 million for the third quarter of 2022. Earnings per diluted share were $1.00 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.04 for the third quarter of 2022.
Neal Arnold, FirstSun's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter as our focus on growing our C&I and consumer relationships across all of our Southwest markets continues to yield favorable results. Among the highlights this quarter were our strong deposit growth and a stable net interest margin of 4.23%, amidst sharply declining trends in the banking industry as a whole. We believe our balanced business mix, our consistent focus on carefully growing our C&I and consumer businesses as well as our service fee businesses, along with our strong capital base and loan portfolio credit quality, provides us with the flexibility to continue to be opportunistic in this environment adding business relationships across the footprint. I want to thank all of our hard-working employees across all of our markets as their dedication to customer service has continued to drive our business growth and success this year."
Third Quarter 2023 Results
Net income totaled $25.2 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, during the prior quarter. The return on average total assets was 1.34% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 1.49% in the prior quarter, and the return on average stockholders' equity was 12.03% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 13.54% in the prior quarter.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $73.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to the prior quarter. Our net interest margin decreased one basis point to 4.23% compared to the prior quarter. Results in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, were driven by an increase of 42 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase of 29 basis points in yield on earning assets.
Average loans, including loans held-for-sale, decreased by $40.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Loan yield increased by 31 basis points to 6.44% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment and its impact on variable rate loans in the loan portfolio and higher yields on new originations. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $0.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits increased by 70 basis points to 2.64% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to rising deposit costs as a result of the elevated interest rate environment and an increasing mix of certificates of deposits. Average FHLB borrowings decreased $0.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter. The cost of FHLB borrowings increased by 21 basis points to 5.40% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to the rising interest rate environment.
Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses totaled $3.9 million during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million from $4.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to slower loan growth.
Net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2023 were $2.3 million, resulting in an annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans of 0.15%, compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million, resulting in an annualized ratio of net-charge offs to average loans of 0.05% in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.27% at September 30, 2023, an increase of one basis point from the prior quarter.
The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.63% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.00% at June 30, 2023.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $18.7 million during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.6 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking income decreased $4.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to lesser fair value gains on our mortgage servicing rights portfolio, net of derivative activity. Other noninterest income decreased $1.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to a write-down of an other real estate owned property and a decrease in customer accommodation swap transaction fees. Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue1 was 20.3%, a decrease of 4.5% from the prior quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $56.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.9 million from the prior quarter. Amortization of intangible assets decreased $1.2 million from the prior quarter. Other noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million primarily due to lower legal and professional fees.
The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2023 was 61.02% compared to 59.15% in the prior quarter.
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate was 21.1% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 21.5% in the prior quarter.
Loans
Loans were $6.2 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $6.2 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $24.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, or 1.6% on an annualized basis.
Deposits
Average deposits were $6.3 billion for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.0 billion for the prior quarter, an increase of $358.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, or 24.0% on an annualized basis. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts represented 25.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 97.5% at September 30, 2023.
The ratio of total uninsured deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 32.0% at September 30, 2023, compared to 32.5% at June 30, 2023. The ratio of total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits was estimated to be 25.4% at September 30, 2023, compared to 24.1% at June 30, 2023.2
Capital
Capital ratios remain strong and above "well-capitalized" thresholds. As of September 30, 2023, our common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.79%, total risk-based capital ratio was 12.93% and tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.37%. Book value per common share was $33.83 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $0.81 from June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $29.60 at September 30, 2023, an increase of $0.84 from June 30, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release (including the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section) contains financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). FirstSun management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of FirstSun's performance and the efficiency of its operations. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant items in the current period. FirstSun believes a meaningful analysis of its financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying that performance. FirstSun management believes investors may find these non-GAAP financial measures useful. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Below is a listing of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release:
- Tangible common stockholders' equity;
- Tangible assets;
- Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets;
- Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax;
- Tangible book value per common share;
- Net income excluding merger costs;
- Return on average total assets excluding merger costs;
- Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs;
- Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses;
- Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related costs; and
- Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis.
The tables beginning within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
About FirstSun Capital Bancorp
FirstSun Capital Bancorp, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage. Sunflower Bank provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives, with a branch network in five states and mortgage capabilities in 43 states. FirstSun had total consolidated assets of $7.8 billion as of September 30, 2023.
First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more, visit ir.firstsuncb.com, SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.
1
Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income.
2
|Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A.
|Summary Data:
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the nine months ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
|Net interest income
$
73,410
$
73,835
$
68,486
$
221,362
$
168,356
|Provision for credit losses
3,890
4,422
3,750
11,672
12,450
|Noninterest income
18,650
24,290
24,953
61,871
70,948
|Noninterest expense
56,176
58,043
55,548
170,485
183,683
|Income before income taxes
31,994
35,660
34,141
101,076
43,171
|Provision for income taxes
6,762
7,654
7,628
21,557
8,559
|Net income
25,232
28,006
26,513
79,519
34,612
|Net income, excluding merger costs (1)
25,232
28,006
26,513
79,519
51,643
|Diluted earnings per share
$
1.00
$
1.11
$
1.04
$
3.13
$
1.49
|Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger costs (1)
$
1.00
$
1.11
$
1.04
$
3.13
$
2.22
|Return on average total assets
1.34
%
1.49
%
1.52
%
1.42
%
0.70
%
|Return on average total assets, excluding merger costs (1)
1.34
%
1.49
%
1.52
%
1.42
%
1.04
%
|Return on average stockholders' equity
12.03
%
13.54
%
14.50
%
12.97
%
6.90
%
|Return on average stockholders' equity, excluding merger costs (1)
12.03
%
13.54
%
14.50
%
12.97
%
10.29
%
|Net interest margin
4.23
%
4.24
%
4.26
%
4.28
%
3.66
%
|Net interest margin (FTE basis) (1)
4.30
%
4.32
%
4.31
%
4.36
%
3.75
%
|Efficiency ratio
61.02
%
59.15
%
59.45
%
60.19
%
76.76
%
|Efficiency ratio, excluding merger related expenses (1)
61.02
%
59.15
%
59.45
%
60.19
%
68.92
%
|Noninterest income to total revenue (2)
20.3
%
24.8
%
26.7
%
21.8
%
29.6
%
|Total assets
$
7,756,875
$
7,797,344
$
7,052,917
$
7,756,875
$
7,052,917
|Total loans held-for-sale
51,465
56,350
67,535
51,465
67,535
|Total loans held-for-investment
6,179,522
6,155,090
5,556,686
6,179,522
5,556,686
|Total deposits
6,339,847
6,150,418
5,760,418
6,339,847
5,760,418
|Total stockholders' equity
843,719
823,635
750,653
843,719
750,653
|Loan to deposit ratio
97.5
%
100.1
%
96.5
%
97.5
%
96.5
%
|Book value per common share
$
33.83
$
33.02
$
30.14
$
33.83
$
30.14
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
29.60
$
28.76
$
25.67
$
29.60
$
25.67
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
(2)
|Total revenue is net interest income plus noninterest income.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited):
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the nine months ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Total interest income
$
106,775
$
102,032
$
73,763
$
303,710
$
181,652
Total interest expense
33,365
28,197
5,277
82,348
13,296
Net interest income
73,410
73,835
68,486
221,362
168,356
Provision for credit losses
3,890
4,422
3,750
11,672
12,450
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
69,520
69,413
64,736
209,690
155,906
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
5,475
5,358
4,807
15,848
13,111
Credit and debit card fees
2,996
3,057
3,103
9,034
8,508
Trust and investment advisory fees
1,398
1,478
1,552
4,337
5,408
Mortgage banking income, net
7,413
11,659
13,785
26,501
40,017
Other noninterest income
1,368
2,738
1,706
6,151
3,904
Total noninterest income
18,650
24,290
24,953
61,871
70,948
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
33,968
34,056
32,508
103,073
101,981
Occupancy and equipment
8,216
7,948
8,216
24,338
22,802
Amortization of intangible assets
899
2,050
935
3,993
2,197
Merger related expenses
-
-
-
-
18,751
Other noninterest expenses
13,093
13,989
13,889
39,081
37,952
Total noninterest expense
56,176
58,043
55,548
170,485
183,683
Income before income taxes
31,994
35,660
34,141
101,076
43,171
Provision for income taxes
6,762
7,654
7,628
21,557
8,559
Net income
$
25,232
$
28,006
$
26,513
$
79,519
$
34,612
Earnings per share - basic
$
1.01
$
1.12
$
1.07
$
3.19
$
1.53
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.00
$
1.11
$
1.04
$
3.13
$
1.49
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of (Unaudited):
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
443,887
$
492,735
$
325,039
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
495,992
515,956
551,165
Securities held-to-maturity
37,410
37,883
39,148
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
51,465
56,350
67,535
Loans
6,179,522
6,155,090
5,556,686
Allowance for credit losses
(78,666
)
(77,362
)
(59,678
)
Loans, net
6,100,856
6,077,728
5,497,008
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
81,036
78,390
73,850
Premises and equipment, net
83,733
84,483
88,490
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets, net
8,395
10,139
5,391
Goodwill
93,483
93,483
93,483
Intangible assets, net
11,813
12,712
17,825
All other assets
348,805
337,485
293,983
Total assets
$
7,756,875
$
7,797,344
$
7,052,917
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts
$
1,610,650
$
1,667,247
$
1,946,215
Interest-bearing deposit accounts:
Interest-bearing demand accounts
440,845
379,779
160,082
Savings and money market accounts
2,476,097
2,441,349
3,008,433
NOW accounts
35,686
48,270
46,128
Certificate of deposit accounts
1,776,569
1,613,773
599,560
Total deposits
6,339,847
6,150,418
5,760,418
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
25,868
32,861
51,256
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
330,000
570,585
310,872
Other borrowings
75,180
80,511
80,097
Other liabilities
142,261
139,334
99,621
Total liabilities
6,913,156
6,973,709
6,302,264
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
2
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
462,507
461,856
460,530
Retained earnings
433,508
408,276
333,227
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(52,298
)
(46,499
)
(43,106
)
Total stockholders' equity
843,719
823,635
750,653
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,756,875
$
7,797,344
$
7,052,917
Share Data:
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
24,942,389
24,933,664
24,877,607
24,933,168
22,685,496
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
25,357,807
25,206,359
25,494,315
25,365,297
23,281,933
Period end common shares outstanding
24,942,645
24,941,468
24,906,032
24,942,645
24,906,032
Book value per common share
$
33.83
$
33.02
$
30.14
$
33.83
$
30.14
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
29.60
$
28.76
$
25.67
$
29.60
$
25.67
Consolidated Capital Ratios as of:
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Stockholders' equity to total assets
10.88
%
10.56
%
10.64
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
9.65
%
9.33
%
9.21
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (1) (2)
9.59
%
9.28
%
9.16
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.37
%
10.00
%
9.55
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.79
%
10.40
%
9.99
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.79
%
10.40
%
9.99
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.93
%
12.52
%
12.06
%
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
(2)
Tangible common stockholders' equity and tangible assets have been adjusted to reflect net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities, net of tax.
Summary of Net Interest Margin:
For the quarter ended
For the quarter ended
For the quarter ended
(In thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest Earning Assets
Loans (1)
6,180,684
99,565
6.44
%
6,220,833
95,320
6.13
%
5,512,846
68,270
4.95
%
Investment securities
545,257
4,226
3.10
%
563,902
4,227
3.00
%
613,325
3,644
2.38
%
Interest-bearing cash and other assets
221,559
2,984
5.39
%
176,672
2,485
5.63
%
308,482
1,849
2.40
%
Total earning assets
6,947,500
106,775
6.15
%
6,961,407
102,032
5.86
%
6,434,653
73,763
4.59
%
Other assets
557,988
556,105
519,663
Total assets
$
7,505,488
$
7,517,512
$
6,954,316
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand and NOW deposits
$
466,837
$
3,813
3.27
%
$
332,695
$
2,124
2.55
%
$
202,290
$
495
0.98
%
Savings deposits
439,172
680
0.62
%
448,059
491
0.44
%
506,548
227
0.18
%
Money market deposits
2,026,028
7,997
1.58
%
2,107,379
5,874
1.11
%
2,617,452
1,632
0.25
%
Certificates of deposits
1,748,515
18,406
4.21
%
1,392,847
12,240
3.52
%
593,479
920
0.62
%
Total deposits
4,680,552
30,896
2.64
%
4,280,980
20,729
1.94
%
3,919,769
3,274
0.33
%
Repurchase agreements
26,549
65
0.98
%
33,673
68
0.80
%
51,264
51
0.40
%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
4,707,101
30,961
2.63
%
4,314,653
20,797
1.93
%
3,971,033
3,325
0.33
%
FHLB borrowings
84,332
1,139
5.40
%
472,105
6,121
5.19
%
160,310
761
1.90
%
Other long-term borrowings
78,680
1,265
6.44
%
80,440
1,279
6.36
%
80,031
1,191
5.95
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,870,113
33,365
2.74
%
4,867,198
28,197
2.32
%
4,211,374
5,277
0.50
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,654,090
1,694,961
1,924,055
Other liabilities
142,027
128,118
87,338
Stockholders' equity
839,258
827,235
731,549
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,505,488
$
7,517,512
$
6,954,316
Net interest income
$
73,410
$
73,835
$
68,486
Net interest spread
3.41
%
3.54
%
4.09
%
Net interest margin
4.23
%
4.24
%
4.26
%
Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2)
4.30
%
4.32
%
4.31
%
(1)
Includes loans held-for-investment, including nonaccrual loans, and loans held-for-sale.
(2)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
(In thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest Earning Assets
Loans (1)
6,144,057
283,486
6.15
%
5,015,680
168,713
4.48
%
Investment securities
559,855
12,617
3.00
%
615,726
9,252
2.00
%
Interest-bearing cash and other assets
187,468
7,607
5.41
%
496,349
3,687
0.99
%
Total earning assets
6,891,380
303,710
5.88
%
6,127,755
181,652
3.95
%
Other assets
553,628
473,909
Total assets
$
7,445,008
$
6,601,664
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand and NOW deposits
$
343,112
$
7,171
2.79
%
$
214,862
$
848
0.53
%
Savings deposits
452,298
1,616
0.48
%
497,240
451
0.12
%
Money market deposits
2,142,301
18,939
1.18
%
2,567,406
3,644
0.19
%
Certificates of deposits
1,407,264
38,078
3.61
%
498,753
2,077
0.56
%
Total deposits
4,344,975
65,804
2.02
%
3,778,261
7,020
0.25
%
Repurchase agreements
29,953
163
0.73
%
59,572
74
0.17
%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
4,374,928
65,967
2.01
%
3,837,833
7,094
0.25
%
FHLB borrowings
335,485
12,576
5.00
%
128,654
1,680
1.74
%
Other long-term borrowings
79,801
3,805
6.36
%
82,768
4,522
7.28
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,790,214
82,348
2.29
%
4,049,255
13,296
0.44
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,705,392
1,805,982
Other liabilities
131,628
77,436
Stockholders' equity
817,774
668,991
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,445,008
$
6,601,664
Net interest income
$
221,362
$
168,356
Net interest spread
3.59
%
3.51
%
Net interest margin
4.28
%
3.66
%
Net interest margin (on FTE basis) (2)
4.36
%
3.75
%
(1)
Includes loans held-for-investment, including nonaccrual loans, and loans held-for-sale.
(2)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables within the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
Deposits:
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Consumer
Noninterest bearing deposit accounts
$
366,366
$
375,583
(2.45
)%
$
419,977
(12.77
)%
Interest-bearing deposit accounts:
Demand and NOW deposits
33,340
34,731
(4.01
)%
26,612
25.28
%
Savings deposits
356,890
378,193
(5.63
)%
445,956
(19.97
)%
Money market deposits
1,149,365
1,174,883
(2.17
)%
1,538,567
(25.30
)%
Certificates of deposits
1,366,255
1,095,754
24.69
%
531,400
157.10
%
Total interest-bearing deposit accounts
2,905,850
2,683,561
8.28
%
2,542,535
14.29
%
Total consumer deposits
$
3,272,216
$
3,059,144
6.97
%
$
2,962,512
10.45
%
Business
Noninterest bearing deposit accounts
$
1,244,284
$
1,291,664
(3.67
)%
$
1,526,238
(18.47
)%
Interest-bearing deposit accounts:
Demand and NOW deposits
443,191
393,318
12.68
%
179,598
146.77
%
Savings deposits
85,234
30,904
175.80
%
34,490
147.13
%
Money market deposits
859,516
832,279
3.27
%
964,386
(10.87
)%
Certificates of deposits
77,228
77,604
(0.48
)%
49,670
55.48
%
Total interest-bearing deposit accounts
1,465,169
1,334,105
9.82
%
1,228,144
19.30
%
Total business deposits
$
2,709,453
$
2,625,769
3.19
%
$
2,754,382
(1.63
)%
Wholesale deposits (1)
$
358,178
$
465,505
(23.06
)%
$
43,524
722.94
%
Total deposits
$
6,339,847
$
6,150,418
3.08
%
$
5,760,418
10.06
%
(1)
Wholesale deposits consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits and savings and money market accounts.
Balance Sheet Ratios:
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Cash to total assets (1)
5.60
%
6.20
%
2.10
%
Loan to deposit ratio
97.5
%
100.1
%
96.5
%
Uninsured deposits to total deposits (2)
32.0
%
32.5
%
42.7
%
Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to total deposits (2)
25.4
%
24.1
%
31.8
%
Wholesale deposits and borrowings to total liabilities (3)
10.0
%
14.9
%
5.6
%
(1)
Cash consists of cash and amounts due from banks and interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions.
(2)
Uninsured deposits and uninsured and uncollateralized deposits are reported for our wholly-owned subsidiary Sunflower Bank, N.A.
(3)
Wholesale deposits consist of brokered deposits included in our condensed consolidated balance sheets within certificates of deposits and savings and money market accounts. Wholesale borrowings consist of FHLB overnight and term advances.
Loan Portfolio:
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Commercial and industrial
$
2,459,358
$
2,474,531
(0.6
)%
$
2,049,294
20.0
%
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
767,135
723,365
6.1
%
821,262
(6.6
)%
Owner occupied
631,352
643,191
(1.8
)%
657,853
(4.0
)%
Construction and land
329,433
316,399
4.1
%
293,201
12.4
%
Multifamily
114,535
100,464
14.0
%
90,380
26.7
%
Total commercial real estate
1,842,455
1,783,419
3.3
%
1,862,696
(1.1
)%
Residential real estate
1,059,074
1,082,991
(2.2
)%
912,776
16.0
%
Public Finance
602,844
611,748
(1.5
)%
591,171
2.0
%
Consumer
37,681
39,909
(5.6
)%
43,146
(12.7
)%
Other
178,110
162,492
9.6
%
97,603
82.5
%
Total loans, net of deferred costs, fees, premiums, and discounts
$
6,179,522
$
6,155,090
0.4
%
$
5,556,686
11.2
%
Asset Quality:
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the nine months ended
($ in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
2,296
$
717
$
149
$
3,067
$
319
Allowance for credit losses
$
78,666
$
77,362
$
59,678
$
78,666
$
59,678
Nonperforming loans, including nonaccrual loans, and accrual loans greater than 90 days past due (1)
$
40,743
$
67,840
$
34,031
$
40,743
$
34,031
Nonperforming assets (1)
$
49,138
$
77,979
$
39,422
$
49,138
$
39,422
Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding
0.15
%
0.05
%
0.01
%
0.07
%
0.01
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding
1.27
%
1.26
%
1.07
%
1.27
%
1.07
%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans (1)
193.08
%
114.04
%
175.36
%
193.08
%
175.36
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans (1)
0.66
%
1.10
%
0.61
%
0.66
%
0.61
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)
0.63
%
1.00
%
0.56
%
0.63
%
0.56
%
(1)
On January 1, 2023, we adopted ASU 2022-02, whereby we no longer recognize or account for TDRs. The loans previously classified as accrual TDRs are no longer considered nonperforming. We have adjusted prior periods to reflect this change in accounting.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:
As of and for the quarter ended
As of and for the nine months ended
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Tangible common stockholders' equity:
Total common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
843,719
$
823,635
$
750,653
$
843,719
$
750,653
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets:
Goodwill
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
Other intangible assets
(11,813
)
(12,712
)
(17,825
)
(11,813
)
(17,825
)
Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1)
$
738,423
$
717,440
$
639,345
$
738,423
$
639,345
Tangible assets:
Total assets (GAAP)
$
7,756,875
$
7,797,344
$
7,052,917
$
7,756,875
$
7,052,917
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets:
Goodwill
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
(93,483
)
Other intangible assets
(11,813
)
(12,712
)
(17,825
)
(11,813
)
(17,825
)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
7,651,579
$
7,691,149
$
6,941,609
$
7,651,579
$
6,941,609
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets:
Common stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)
10.88
%
10.56
%
10.64
%
10.88
%
10.64
%
Less: Impact of goodwill and other intangible assets
(1.23
)%
(1.23
)%
(1.43
)%
(1.23
)%
(1.43
)%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)
9.65
%
9.33
%
9.21
%
9.65
%
9.21
%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets, reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax:
Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
738,423
$
717,440
$
639,345
$
738,423
$
639,345
Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax
(5,001
)
(3,821
)
(3,810
)
(5,001
)
(3,810
)
Total tangible common stockholders' equity less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP)
$
733,422
$
713,619
$
635,535
$
733,422
$
635,535
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
7,651,579
$
7,691,149
$
6,941,609
$
7,651,579
$
6,941,609
Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax
(5,001
)
(3,821
)
(3,810
)
(5,001
)
(3,810
)
Total tangible assets less net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP)
$
7,646,578
$
7,687,328
$
6,937,799
$
7,646,578
$
6,937,799
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.65
%
9.33
%
9.21
%
9.65
%
9.21
%
Less: Net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax
(0.06
)%
(0.05
)%
(0.05
)%
(0.06
)%
(0.05
)%
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets reflecting net unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (non-GAAP)
9.59
%
9.28
%
9.16
%
9.59
%
9.16
%
Tangible book value per common share:
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
843,719
$
823,635
$
750,653
$
843,719
$
750,653
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1)
$
738,423
$
717,440
$
639,345
$
738,423
$
639,345
Total common shares outstanding
24,942,645
24,941,468
24,906,032
24,942,645
24,906,032
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
33.83
$
33.02
$
30.14
$
33.83
$
30.14
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
29.60
$
28.76
$
25.67
$
29.60
$
25.67
Net income excluding merger costs:
Net income (GAAP)
$
25,232
$
28,006
$
26,513
$
79,519
$
34,612
Add: Merger costs
Merger related expenses
-
-
-
-
18,751
Income tax effect on merger related expenses
-
-
-
-
(4,083
)
Provision for loan loss on Pioneer loans marked at a premium
-
-
-
-
2,884
Income tax effect on provision for loan loss on Pioneer loans marked at a premium
-
-
-
-
(521
)
Total merger costs
-
-
-
-
17,031
Net income excluding merger costs (non-GAAP)
$
25,232
$
28,006
$
26,513
$
79,519
$
51,643
Return on average total assets excluding merger costs:
Return on average total assets (ROAA) (GAAP)
1.34
%
1.49
%
1.52
%
1.42
%
0.70
%
Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.34
%
ROAA excluding merger costs (non-GAAP)
1.34
%
1.49
%
1.52
%
1.42
%
1.04
%
Return on average stockholders' equity excluding merger costs:
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) (GAAP)
12.03
%
13.54
%
14.50
%
12.97
%
6.90
%
Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
3.39
%
ROAE excluding merger costs (non-GAAP)
12.03
%
13.54
%
14.50
%
12.97
%
10.29
%
Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses:
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
61.02
%
59.15
%
59.45
%
60.19
%
76.76
%
Less: Impact of merger related expenses
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
(7.84
)%
Efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses (non-GAAP)
61.02
%
59.15
%
59.45
%
60.19
%
68.92
%
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs:
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
1.00
$
1.11
$
1.04
$
3.13
$
1.49
Add: Impact of merger costs, net of tax
-
-
-
-
0.73
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger costs (non-GAAP)
$
1.00
$
1.11
$
1.04
$
3.13
$
2.22
Fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest income and net interest margin on FTE basis:
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
73,410
$
73,835
$
68,486
$
221,362
$
168,356
Gross income effect of tax exempt income
1,286
1,288
1,236
3,816
3,841
FTE net interest income (non-GAAP)
$
74,696
$
75,123
$
69,722
$
225,178
$
172,197
Average earning assets
$
6,947,500
$
6,961,407
$
6,434,653
$
6,891,380
$
6,127,755
Net interest margin
4.23
%
4.24
%
4.26
%
4.28
%
3.66
%
Net interest margin on FTE basis (non-GAAP)
4.30
%
4.32
%
4.31
%
4.36
%
3.75
%
(1)
For all periods presented tangible stockholders' equity is the same as tangible common stockholders' equity.
