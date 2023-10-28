Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2023) - Zeebu, the pioneering Web3 Neobank for Telecoms, is elated to share a development with its loyal community. Zeebu is thrilled to announce its forthcoming listing on BitForex, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange. This development marks a significant stride for the Zeebu ($ZBU) community and the Telecom Carrier sector.





Listing Details:

Trading Pair: ZBU/USDT ZBU deposit will open on 2023/10/26 at 19:00 (GMT+8) ZBU/USDT trading will open on 2023/10/27 at 19:00 (GMT+8) ZBU withdrawal will open on 2023/10/28 at 19:00 (GMT+8)

Zeebu is a leading on-chain settlement solution for the telecom carrier sector, facilitating seamless cross-border transactions for Telecom Carrier businesses powered by $ZBU Loyalty Token.

At its core, $ZBU Loyalty Token plays a crucial role in enabling efficient payment settlements and seamless cross-border payments, revolutionizing the way users see cross-border. This innovation gives a unified currency experience to global telecom carrier business, eliminating the hassles of handling multiple currencies and significantly reducing losses from conversion costs.

The listing of Zeebu ($ZBU) on BitForex marks an exhilarating crossroads where cryptocurrency innovation converges with the dynamic realm of telecommunications. This union signifies a substantial milestone in Zeebu's ongoing commitment to enhance value and stimulate growth within the telecom industry.

About Zeebu:

Zeebu stands at the forefront as an innovative Web3 Neobank for Telecoms facilitating on-chain B2B invoice settlement platform designed specifically for Telecom Carriers. It revolutionizes cross-border payments, boasting transaction speeds of a swift 3-7 minutes.

By upholding the fundamental ethos of decentralization, Zeebu is carving out the future of B2B dealings, driven by the $ZBU Loyalty Token.

About BitForex:

BitForex, a global cryptocurrency exchange leader, offers a comprehensive suite of trading products. With a highly diverse international team, BitForex is committed to creating a secure, professional, and user-friendly platform, facilitating the financial evolution of tomorrow.

For the latest updates and more detailed information, please visit Zeebu's Official Website and BitForex.

