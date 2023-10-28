ABJA OHANA: USA Faces Unprecedented Housing Shortages as Interest Rates Soar Past 8% Prompting Modular Home Solutions

Factory-Built Housing Offers a Significant Cost Reduction, Halves Build Time, and Lowers Carbon Footprint

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2023 / With the United States facing a severe shortage of new homes following more than a decade of insufficient construction relative to population growth, Realtor.com reports an urgent need to address the housing supply-demand gap. Construction companies like ABJA OHANA are working to fill that need.





ABJA OHANA Units

Honolulu, Hawaii



Between 2013 and 2023, the disparity between single-family home constructions and household formations has widened to a staggering 7.5 million homes, with this gap continuing to grow annually.

To combat this challenge, multi-family housing presents a viable solution to increase rental housing supply. However, rising construction loan costs, extended development lead times, and escalating material and labor expenses have made it increasingly challenging to bring new units to the market.

In response to this pressing need for affordable housing, ABJA OHANA, a prominent Hawaii and California-based company, is at the forefront of Modular Construction. They offer cost-effective housing solutions through the utilization of high-quality factory-built homes. Amir Borochov, co-founder of ABJA OHANA, describes their homes as "Newer, Greener, Smarter, and Faster." He emphasizes the company's commitment to fulfilling the American Dream of home ownership by providing homes with a reduced carbon footprint and unmatched quality.

With a team of skilled architects, engineers, and modular experts, ABJA OHANA designs safer, greener, and more economical projects tailored to meet and exceed all state and federal guidelines. Their factory-built homes feature top-quality sustainable materials, expert craftsmanship, and rigorous certification inspections.

Co-founders Jack Abramov and Amir Borochov set an ambitious goal: "Our goal is to deliver 10,000 homes in the US by 2030." These homes come with an exclusive 26-year warranty, are delivered complete within months, and are assembled in just days. They are built to withstand the elements and are energy-efficient, luxurious, comfortable, and quiet.

ABJA OHANA's affiliates have delivered over 800 factory-built units in New Zealand, Australia, and the UK since 2018. Projects in the USA are in development for 2024 in Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Southern California, with initial target locations in Honolulu, Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Coachella, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Jurupa Valley and Paso Robles.

The company is poised to expand its services to cover the entire Southwest and more than 35 states across the USA.

For sales & distribution inquiries or more information, visit www.abjaohana.com.

ABOUT ABJA OHANA:

ABJA OHANA was established to fulfill the American dream of home ownership at entry-level and mid-tier. The company's scaled construction methods benefit developers and contractors with reduced costs and time savings. Our factory-built homes are smarter, greener, and meticulously hand-crafted in a controlled environment, with a lower carbon footprint. Our homes offer the highest standards of quality and durability, delivery within months, and assembly within days. This offers homeowners a weatherproof, waterproof, windproof, earthquake-proof, energy-saving, luxurious, quiet, and comfortable living experience - a dream come true.



