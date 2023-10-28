Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2023) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights has announced the nominees for the Third Annual Wonderland Conference Awards. Now in its third iteration, the conference promises to be the most expansive one yet. Wonderland is scheduled from November 9-11 at the esteemed Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami. Voting is now open.

The Wonderland Awards will shine a spotlight on the trailblazers, visionaries, and organizations dedicated to transforming lives through the power of psychedelics, innovative mental health solutions, and cutting-edge longevity research.

Interested parties can view the list of nominees and cast their votes on the official website https://awards.wonderlandconference.com/vote/. Individuals are permitted to vote once daily, with the voting period closing on November 3, 2023.

Entrepreneur of the Year

Chris Witowski

Derek Du Chesne

Doug Drysdale

Lisa Ginzburg

Tiffany Hurd

Company of the Year

Better U

Cybin

MindBio Therapeutics

Nushama

Psilera

Clinic of the Year

Calm Clinic

Nushama

Mindbloom

Journey Clinical

Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles

Nonprofit of the Year

DanceSafe

Fireside Project

MAPS

No Fallen Heroes Foundation

Ketamine Task Force

Consumer Product of the Year

Mojo Microdose by Gwella

Mycroboost Mushroom Coffee

Patoo Chocolate

Super Mush

Psychedelic Water

Innovator of the Year

Dylan Beynon

Jackie von Salm

Justin Hanka

Dillan Dinardo

Sherry Rais

Hero of the Year

Amanda Feilding

Drew Robinson

Justin Hanka

Paul Stamets

Sutton King

Retreat of the Year

Metamorphosis by Better U

The Sacred Celestial Ceremony

Beckley Retreats

MycoMeditations

Tandava Retreats

B2C Tech Company of the Year

MindBio Therapeutics

Nue Life Health

Mindbloom

Fluence

Healing Maps

Public Figure of the Year

Andrew Huberman

Drew Robinson

Catherine Oxenburg

Rick Doblin

Lauren Taus

With activations, an exhibition floor, and captivating art, Wonderland is the premier conference at the forefront of medicine and therapies of the future. With a focus on psychedelics, mental health, and longevity, Wonderland serves as a thought-leadership platform and gathering point for leaders in science, policy, and business - acting as a catalyst for disruptive innovation. Attendees can expect a fusion of knowledge, entertainment, and high-level discussions.

Wonderland 2023 is headlined by PsychMD, a forward thinking mental wellness company that leverages the transformative potential of psychedelic medicine to facilitate enduring personal growth. A pioneer in offering AI-powered virtual therapy sessions, PsychMD provides affordable and accessible mental health care for all. The company's unique approach allows individuals to engage in therapy sessions from their homes, eliminating common barriers like transportation or stigma.

Tickets are available via: https://wonderlandconference.com/tickets/

ABOUT WONDERLAND CONFERENCE

Wonderland showcases medicine and therapies of the future including psychedelics, mental health, and longevity. As a premier thought-leadership platform, Wonderland connects influential leaders in science, policy, and business while catalyzing disruptive innovation in these fields. With musical showcases, documentary screenings, and opportunities for collaboration, Wonderland delivers world-class programming at its iconic Miami venue. By intersecting psychedelics, mental health, and longevity, Wonderland is dedicated to building a healthier, longer future.

ABOUT WONDERLAND AWARDS

The Wonderland Awards are hosted annually by Microdose to celebrate individuals and organizations for their dedication to fostering a positive impact on the psychedelic medicine industry during their leading Wonderland conference.

Events Contact:

Kristina Spionjak

kristina@wonderlandconference.com

https://wonderlandconference.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185555