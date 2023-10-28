Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2023) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights has announced the nominees for the Third Annual Wonderland Conference Awards. Now in its third iteration, the conference promises to be the most expansive one yet. Wonderland is scheduled from November 9-11 at the esteemed Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami. Voting is now open.
The Wonderland Awards will shine a spotlight on the trailblazers, visionaries, and organizations dedicated to transforming lives through the power of psychedelics, innovative mental health solutions, and cutting-edge longevity research.
Interested parties can view the list of nominees and cast their votes on the official website https://awards.wonderlandconference.com/vote/. Individuals are permitted to vote once daily, with the voting period closing on November 3, 2023.
Entrepreneur of the Year
Chris Witowski
Derek Du Chesne
Doug Drysdale
Lisa Ginzburg
Tiffany Hurd
Company of the Year
Better U
Cybin
MindBio Therapeutics
Nushama
Psilera
Clinic of the Year
Calm Clinic
Nushama
Mindbloom
Journey Clinical
Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles
Nonprofit of the Year
DanceSafe
Fireside Project
MAPS
No Fallen Heroes Foundation
Ketamine Task Force
Consumer Product of the Year
Mojo Microdose by Gwella
Mycroboost Mushroom Coffee
Patoo Chocolate
Super Mush
Psychedelic Water
Innovator of the Year
Dylan Beynon
Jackie von Salm
Justin Hanka
Dillan Dinardo
Sherry Rais
Hero of the Year
Amanda Feilding
Drew Robinson
Justin Hanka
Paul Stamets
Sutton King
Retreat of the Year
Metamorphosis by Better U
The Sacred Celestial Ceremony
Beckley Retreats
MycoMeditations
Tandava Retreats
B2C Tech Company of the Year
MindBio Therapeutics
Nue Life Health
Mindbloom
Fluence
Healing Maps
Public Figure of the Year
Andrew Huberman
Drew Robinson
Catherine Oxenburg
Rick Doblin
Lauren Taus
With activations, an exhibition floor, and captivating art, Wonderland is the premier conference at the forefront of medicine and therapies of the future. With a focus on psychedelics, mental health, and longevity, Wonderland serves as a thought-leadership platform and gathering point for leaders in science, policy, and business - acting as a catalyst for disruptive innovation. Attendees can expect a fusion of knowledge, entertainment, and high-level discussions.
Wonderland 2023 is headlined by PsychMD, a forward thinking mental wellness company that leverages the transformative potential of psychedelic medicine to facilitate enduring personal growth. A pioneer in offering AI-powered virtual therapy sessions, PsychMD provides affordable and accessible mental health care for all. The company's unique approach allows individuals to engage in therapy sessions from their homes, eliminating common barriers like transportation or stigma.
Tickets are available via: https://wonderlandconference.com/tickets/
ABOUT WONDERLAND CONFERENCE
Wonderland showcases medicine and therapies of the future including psychedelics, mental health, and longevity. As a premier thought-leadership platform, Wonderland connects influential leaders in science, policy, and business while catalyzing disruptive innovation in these fields. With musical showcases, documentary screenings, and opportunities for collaboration, Wonderland delivers world-class programming at its iconic Miami venue. By intersecting psychedelics, mental health, and longevity, Wonderland is dedicated to building a healthier, longer future.
ABOUT WONDERLAND AWARDS
The Wonderland Awards are hosted annually by Microdose to celebrate individuals and organizations for their dedication to fostering a positive impact on the psychedelic medicine industry during their leading Wonderland conference.
Events Contact:
Kristina Spionjak
kristina@wonderlandconference.com
https://wonderlandconference.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185555