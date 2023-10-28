Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2023) - Future Blockchain Summit 2023, a premier blockchain exhibition, came to a close today at the iconic Dubai Harbour. The event has seen record participation for its sixth edition, welcoming world-leading crypto, blockchain and Web3 experts to Dubai across the four days.





Figure 1: Future Blockchain Summit Sets The Stage For A Greener Future

Blockchain for a greener future

A primary focus for the final day was on building the movement of the blockchain community to support effective global climate change. Miroslav Polzer, Strategic Director, Climate Chain Coalition and Founder & CEO IAAI, moderated a panel 'WEB 3 Technologies for Climate Action', welcomed guests from Evercity, World Metaverse Council, Captain Planet Foundation, MaasVentures and Krypc Technologies.

Meanwhile, the 'Blockchain for a Greener Future' panel, moderated by Jorge Carrasco, Managing Director - Blockchain & Digital Assets at FTI Consulting, welcomed speakers from Enjinstarter, Dubai Customs, Tech Mahindra and Alif Techologies.

The Future Blockchain Summit 2023 has welcomed more than 150 exhibitors, regulatory authorities and governments from over 50 countries to Dubai across its four days. Capitalising on Dubai's status as a global Web3 hub, it has highlighted the significant progress made in Web3, blockchain and crypto technologies, while uncovering new opportunities to drive them forward.

The Future Blockchain Summit is a GITEX Global production and co-located with Fintech Surge, Expand Northstar and Marketing Mania. Discover more at www.futureblockchainsummit.com/

About Future Blockchain Summit

Future Blockchain Summit is the leading blockchain exhibition and MENA region's most immersive large-scale blockchain event. Capitalising on Dubai's status as a global Web3 hub, the event will unite the entire blockchain and crypto ecosystem and provide a leading platform to foster collaboration and chart the way forward for the blockchain movement.

More than 1,000 investors, 130 exhibitors and 200 speakers from more than 50 countries will gather to chart the way forward and inspire industry-wide transformation.

Powered by GITEX Global, the sixth edition of Future Blockchain Summit will unite the global community at a new venue, the iconic Dubai Harbour, in October 2023. It will take place alongside Fintech Surge, Expand North Star and Marketing Mania.

PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185483