New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2023) - KA! Empathogenics, a company that produces 100% plant-based empathogenic kanna supplements that help people feel more alive, connected and capable, is an official sponsor of the Wonderland Conference that will take place November 9-11 in Miami. KA! Empathogenics will be exhibiting and vending at the conference. Kanna is a legal, psychoactive plant from South Africa clinically proven to lift mood, ease everyday stress and anxiety, support cognitive function, enhance endurance and promote feelings of emotional openness and connection. Stephanie Wang, the company's founder and CEO, will be participating in the Transformative Plants panel to be held on November 10, at 5pm.

"We are thrilled to be at Wonderland to connect with industry thought leaders, health practitioners and scientists as well as the greater psychedelic community, and share more about the healing and optimizing benefits of the kanna plant - a legal entheogen that is the next big revolution in mental health. We invite everyone to come and chat with us and sample KA! at our booth."





About KA! Empathogenics

KA! Empathogenics is a psychedelic-adjacent CPG company and lifestyle brand which produces 100% plant-based empathogenic supplements featuring kanna - a heart-opening succulent from South Africa that is clinically proven to activate an immediate sense of grounded energy, helping people feel more alive, capable and connected as they navigate everyday stress. KA! was born out of pure inspiration of nature, deep respect for the healing wisdom of indigenous communities around the world, and humanity's call for more head-heart harmony. Their mission is to restore full-spectrum aliveness for all beings. To learn more visit https://kaempathogenics.com/.

About Stephanie Wang

Stephanie is passionate about the power of plants and evolving consciousness. She is the Founder and CEO of KA! Empathogenics and started the company with her understanding that disconnection is the ailment of our time, lying at the root of many mental and emotional health issues, and heart-opening plants that produce feelings of oneness and empathy are powerful allies in our healing. KA! Empathogenics is on a mission to restore full spectrum aliveness for all beings. Previously Stephanie was the President of The Alchemist's Kitchen and Director of Evolver, a conscious lifestyle company in New York. She was also a documentary and narrative film producer. A native Hong Konger, Stephanie began her career in corporate finance on Wall Street and was a number one ranked equity analyst in the retail sector with HSBC Securities, Hong Kong.

About Wonderland Conference

Wonderland showcases medicine and therapies of the future - psychedelic medicine, longevity and mental health. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for disruptive innovation related to the medicine and therapies of the future with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Emphasizing the critical intersection of longevity, mental health, and psychedelic therapy, Wonderland is dedicated to delivering real-life events featuring high-quality programming at its stunning Miami location and venue.

