The Grill Stratford has updated its menu at its Stratford branch. The dining establishment serves Stratford, London and the surrounding areas

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2023) - Specialising in authentic Mediterranean cuisine and steak dishes, The Grill Stratford has recently expanded its menu to include more options for diners. Like all previous items on the menu, the latest additions are HMC-certified halal.

For more information, please visit https://www.thegrillrestaurant.com/.





The Grill Stratford Announces New Halal Steak and Grilled Chicken Menu in London



Following the announcement, diners can now order a wider variety of starters, pastas, and sides, along with new main courses. The Grill Stratford offers their newest steak dishes in different premium cuts, including sirloin, ribeye, T-bone, and black angus fillet. Customers who prefer other types of meat can opt for lamb fillet steak, lamb chops, and spare ribs, or char-grilled chicken and tenders.

Notable vegetarian menu items include the Halloumi Crunch, a starter with five breaded halloumi tenders and homemade sweet chilli sauce, and the Veggi Pasta, a penne pasta dish with mushroom or spicy tomato sauce, roasted vegetables, and cheese. Additionally, the restaurant provides diners with the choice of many handcrafted burgers like The Blazing Crunch, which features a combination of breaded chicken, jalapeño peppers, and nachos, and The Dirty Vegan, a vegan beef burger topped with caramelised onions, ketchup-pickled cucumbers, and vegan cheddar cheese.

To accompany their meal, customers can order from The Grill Stratford's extensive drink menu, which includes soft drinks, mocktails, milkshakes, non-alcoholic beers, chai tea, and coffee. The restaurant also has many desserts to choose from, such as Belgium waffles, premium quality cakes, and gooey cookie dough.

About The Grill Stratford

The Grill Stratford began in 2008 and has since grown into one of the top steakhouses in London. The establishment is proud to be #1 on TripAdvisor as the most recommended restaurant in Stratford and consistently receives five-star reviews from its customers.

"At The Grill Restaurant, we have built up a reputation for authentic, mouth-watering Mediterranean dishes that are hard to find in other restaurants," says Yasin Patel, owner of The Grill Stratford. "We are HMC-approved. This means our entire menu and supply chain are certified halal according to HMC standards. From char-grilled chicken to fine cuts of steak, pasta, or seafood, there's plenty to choose from to satisfy everyone in your family."

Interested diners can learn more about The Grill Stratford and view their menu by visiting https://www.thegrillrestaurant.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Yasin Patel

Email: stratford@thegrillrestaurant.com

Phone: 020 3581 7576

Organization: The Grill Stratford

Address: 38 Romford Road, London, England E15 4BZ, United Kingdom

Website: https://www.thegrillrestaurant.com/

