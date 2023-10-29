Sky Elements Drone Shows has updated their drone light show performances to include more pyrotechnics. The company offers its services in St. Louis and other parts of Missouri

North Richland Hills, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2023) - Following their recent appearance in the Missouri Pyrotechnics Association's Sky Wars: U.S. Invitational Fireworks Championship, Sky Elements Drone Shows has begun integrating more fireworks and other pyrotechnics into their aerial performances.

St. Louis Drone Light Shows With Fireworks: Event Entertainment Announced



Although drones have been used as an alternative to fireworks in recent times, Sky Elements Drone Shows believes that pyrotechnics can be used to enhance drone light shows, a fact that the company demonstrated during their Sky Wars performance. The implementation of gasoline fireballs, ground-based fireworks, and other forms of pyrotechnics allows for unique and immersive effects that drones cannot achieve alone, including certain types of imagery and temperature changes that match the scene being depicted.

Sky Elements Drone Shows acknowledges that there may be concerns surrounding the combined use of pyrotechnics and drones, which is why they prioritize safety above all else. Their custom-made drones are built with robust flight hardware and reliable communication systems, allowing them to remain stable in crosswinds and maintain a precise flight path. All the company's technology is designed with various redundancies and fail-safes to ensure no accidents occur. Additionally, Sky Elements Drone Show's veteran drone pilots have extensive experience working with large-scale fireworks displays, giving them intimate knowledge of the safety practices necessary for such aerial performances.

As part of their services, Sky Elements Drone Shows can produce their own light shows or work with event organizers to coordinate their drone flight times for seamless integration into larger performances. They also provide custom show design and photo and video production services to their clients.

About Sky Elements Drone Shows

As America's leading aerial entertainment company, Sky Elements Drone Shows has provided their light shows for community events, sports teams, businesses, artists, and major brands across the country. The company is looking forward to having more opportunities to collaborate with the fireworks industry in the future.

"Our roots go back to the fireworks industry. We always enjoy working hand-in-hand with folks in the fireworks community," says Rick Boss, president of Sky Elements Drone Shows. "Having the opportunity to integrate drones and fireworks is something we genuinely cherish."

