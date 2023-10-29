NeuLine Health (844-212-5321), a neurodiagnostic services provider, has announced its in-home electroencephalogram testing for patients in Houston and the surrounding areas.

McKinney, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2023) - Expanding upon their goal to provide neurodiagnostic care to Americans, NeuLine Health's latest program will allow patients in Houston to receive ambulatory electroencephalogram (EEG) testing to diagnose various neurological-related medical conditions.

As timely and appropriate interventions can result in a better prognosis for individuals with conditions such as Alzheimer's, dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson's, and traumatic brain injury (European Brain Council), NeuLine Health aims to improve accessibility to neurodiagnostic care by offering their mobile testing as a more affordable and convenient alternative to traditional diagnostics, which often require lengthy and expensive hospital stays.

The company's model of in-home and medical office-based EEG testing can cost up to three times less than inpatient care, easing the financial burden on the individual while providing them with the added convenience of an ambulatory test. Additionally, ambulatory tests tend to be associated with feelings of ease and safety, as they are performed within the comfort of a patient's home. This typically results in more accurate readings of neurological activity, which in turn allows patients to receive a more comprehensive diagnosis.

To streamline the treatment process, NeuLine Health also offers patients prompt scheduling and follow-ups. Upon receiving medical documents and insurance information from a healthcare provider, the company will contact the patient to schedule an appointment. On the day of the test, a technologist will set up the equipment in the patient's home, and their brain activity will be recorded for the next 72 hours. Once this step is complete, a board-certified neurologist will write a report on the outcome, which will then be sent to the patient's doctor to be reviewed.

About NeuLine Health

As the leading provider of EEG care in the United States, NeuLine Health is proud to contribute to the advancement of neurodiagnostic services with its ambulatory model. The company remains committed to ensuring the highest quality of care and removing the barriers barring individuals from receiving treatment.

"Our innovative approach to EEG testing is a testament to our company's dedication to improving patient care," says CEO Frank Gray, III. "By bringing the testing process directly to patients, NeuLine Health is not only making neurodiagnostic care more accessible but also transforming the way we think about healthcare."

Contact Info:

Name: Frank Gray III

Email: fgray@neulinehealth.com

Organization: NeuLine Health

Address: 1402 S Custer Rd Ste 302, McKinney, TX 75072, United States

Website: https://neulinehealth.com/

