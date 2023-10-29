Week 43 had only 4 Trading days because of National Holiday in Austria on Thursday. Bottom Line the indices lost again, Bestperformer was Rosenbauer. News came from Kontron, FACC, voestalpine, Strabag, UBM, KTM, Verbund, AMAG, UBM, Semperit, Palfinger, Wolftank, Immofinanz/S Immo, Valneva, Andritz, Frequentis, Wolftank. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,45% to 6.680,02 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 1,26%. Up to now there were 112 days with a positive and 99 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 11,05% away, from the low 4,61%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,21%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,22%. These are the best-performers this week: Rosenbauer 7,5% in front of RBI 3,43% and Lenzing 2,62%. And the following ...

