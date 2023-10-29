Kontron: IoT company Kontron announced two design wins with combined lifetime revenues of approximately Euro 25 mn. For the first design win, Kontron will supply control systems for gas-powered engines capable of generating up to 10 MW per machine. The generators ensure a reliable energy supply for critical infrastructure, including hospitals and police facilities. In the event of a main supply interruption, these generators automatically take over the energy provision. Revenues amount to around Euro 15 mn over a five-year period. The second design win comes from an existing long-term customer in the energy management area who will equip a second product line with Kontron technology. The leading company in the energy management industry manufactures automation components for industrial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...