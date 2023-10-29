Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2023) - Shiplux, a leading name in the automotive transport industry, is on a mission to bring positive change to people's lives with a simple but impactful gesture - the provision of transport services. In an initiative driven by empathy and a commitment to giving back, Shiplux is offering complementary auto transport services to individuals facing true hardships in the United States.

Shiplux believes that sometimes, a small act of kindness can make a world of difference. As part of this initiative, Shiplux invites individuals to share their stories and let them know how a complementary auto transport service could positively impact their lives. Whether it's helping someone move closer to a job opportunity, reunite with family, or overcome a challenging situation, Shiplux wants to hear from the community.

Shiplux values honesty and credibility. They encourage individuals to share their stories genuinely and authentically. This initiative is aimed at assisting those who are genuinely facing hardships and could benefit from a one-way auto transport service for their car or motorcycle.

Shiplux is committed to sharing the selected stories and, with permission, accompanying photos on their blog and social media platforms. By doing so, they hope to inspire others and spread positivity.

Jordan Zinger, the CEO of Shiplux, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, saying, "At Shiplux, we believe in the power of kindness and giving back to the community. We understand that sometimes life throws unexpected challenges, and we want to be there to lend a helping hand. We invite individuals facing hardships to share their stories with us, and together, we can make a meaningful impact on someone's life."

Selection and Next Steps

The recipient for this gesture of goodwill will be chosen in December. Once selected, they will be required to sign Shiplux's online order form to facilitate the one-way auto transport.

For those interested in sharing their stories, please send them via email to PR@shiplux.com or post them on Facebook or Instagram by tagging @shiplux. Shiplux welcomes heartfelt stories that showcase the resilience of individuals facing challenging circumstances.

Shiplux's commitment to excellence in auto transport extends beyond logistics; it's about making a positive impact on the lives of individuals in need.

About Shiplux

Founded and headquartered in Miami, Florida, ShipLux is an industry-leading auto transport and logistics firm. Since its inception in 2018, the company has been dedicated to transforming the logistics industry by employing cutting-edge technologies and providing top-notch customer service.

The company prides itself on delivering top-notch domestic and international vehicle shipping services for various vehicles, such as cars, boats, and motorcycles. ShipLux specializes in various vehicle shipping services, including international shipping, high-end vehicles, mission-critical freight, and RV transport.

Email: sales@shiplux.com

Phone: (888) 530-0334

Address: 1001 Brickell Bay Dr, Miami, FL, 33131, US

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185557