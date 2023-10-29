Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: ATX in week 43 down, but Alison will be featured in a big 42 Episode on MondayWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and week 43 had only 4 Trading days because of National Holiday in Austria on Thursday. Bottom Line the indices lost again, Bestperformer was Rosenbauer. News came from Kontron, FACC, voestalpine, Strabag, UBM, KTM, Verbund, AMAG, UBM, Semperit, Palfinger, Wolftank, Immofinanz/S Immo, ...

