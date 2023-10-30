TDCX (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies has deepened its presence in Europe through its move to a bigger campus in Romania. Located in the northern part of Bucharest in Green Court Campus, the heart of the most dynamic business district in the north of Bucharest, the campus boasts inviting meeting spaces, recreational areas, a cafeteria and a cinema room for employees to enjoy movie nights together.

Daniel Mereuta, Country Director of TDCX Romania (first row, fifth from right) and employees settling into their new office space. (Photo: Business Wire)

The expansion of TDCX's Romanian campus represents the company's growth in the region and underscores its commitment to help more clients tap Europe as an outsourcing destination.

In just over two years, TDCX Romania has doubled its employee headcount, serving clients across diverse industries including automotive, e-sports, health-tech and software. Apart from serving existing clients and the new mandates, the expanded Romania campus is a strategic investment that will better equip TDCX to meet future client needs.

TDCX's Romanian campus already has the ability to provide support in 15 languages, thus enabling it to deliver the type of multilingual and personalized service that is needed to serve Europe's linguistically and culturally diverse market.

Ms. Sophie Chelmick, Executive Vice President, EMEA, TDCX, said, "Our campus in Bucharest is an important hub for our Europe operations. Romania is situated in the heart of Europe, making it easy to collaborate with clients and partners across the continent. Its business-friendly environment, cost-effectiveness and skilled workforce make it a favorable location for outsourcing, and we see strong potential in expanding our presence here. We hope that through our efforts to grow our Romanian campus, we will be able to attract interesting jobs that will lead to meaningful careers for our talents here."

Contributing to the growth of Europe's CX industry

The need for good CX is becoming increasingly important among European companies. Almost nine in 10 (89 per cent) of mid-sized and enterprise level companies in Europe acknowledge that CX innovation is required to protect their business from competitors1

This is echoed by a report2 that stated that there is room to provide European customers more personalized services. This includes enabling frictionless and conversational customer interactions on a single channel. Brands therefore must continually invest and deliver improved experiences to keep their customers.

Mr. Daniel Mereuta, Country Director, TDCX said, "Today's customers are better informed, better connected, and more demanding than before. Hence, it is getting increasingly tough for brands to navigate customer expectations, keep pace with technological innovations and hire the talent needed to drive customer satisfaction.

"As a specialist CX provider, we have an intimate understanding of the elements that are needed to deliver exceptional service and have refined our approach through years of experience. Our ability to balance technological innovations with the human touch, combined with our focus and agility, enables us to help our clients set up CX teams in less than three months. This covers the entire process from establishing the delivery model and hiring and training the required talent, thus providing clients with the speed and efficiency that is required to start delivering on their goals quickly."

TDCX's new Romanian campus is situated within a LEED Platinum-certified building, consistent with the company's commitment to environmental sustainability in its choice of buildings. It is easily accessed by public transportation and is supported by various facilities, including a prominent shopping mall across the street.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.

TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 18,700 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

