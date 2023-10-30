Base Resources Limited - Kwale East - Exploration update
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
AIM and Media Release
30 October 2023
Base Resources Limited
Kwale East - Exploration update
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that, following conclusion of a limited phase 2 air core drilling program (Phase 2) at its Kwale East exploration project (Kwale East) in Kwale County, Kenya, exploration activities at Kwale East have been discontinued.
Explorations activities undertaken
Kwale East is located within Prospecting Licence 2018/0119 and is the eastern expression of a large, mineralised Plio-Pleistocene dune system also covering the Kwale Central, South and North Dunes and the Bumamani deposit - refer to Figure 1. Kwale East was considered a near-term mine life extension opportunity due to its close proximity to Kwale Operations' infrastructure.
An initial phase 1 scout auger drilling program (Phase 1) completed over 2022 and 2023 identified three targets - Magaoni, Masindini and Zigira - for follow-up aircore drilling as part of Phase 2. Refer to Figure 2 for the location of these target areas and the Phase 1 drill holes, and the Company's announcement of 3 July 2023, titled "Kwale East exploration drilling update" (the July Announcement), for further details in relation to Phase 1.
As was noted in the July Announcement, land access was a particular challenge in the more prospective areas of Magaoni and Zigira during Phase 1, with access to approximately 35% of those target areas unable to be obtained. With community engagement trending positively and optimism over the Company's ability to secure the necessary landholder consents, the Phase 2 program was commenced. The priorities for Phase 2 were to:
- drill the remaining ~35% of Magaoni and Zigira;
- complete infill drilling to achieve 100m north by 50m east spacing for all three targets for resource estimate purposes; and
- twin Phase 1 drill holes with average HM grades of greater than 1% to enable better sample quality and allow drilling through to basement, as well as confirm mineralisation.
Despite securing some additional landholder consents, the Company was ultimately unable to secure full access to the more prospective areas in Magaoni and Zigira, largely limiting the program undertaken for Phase 2 to twinning some of the Phase 1 holes. In total for Phase 2, 65 holes for 1,054.5m were completed in the Magaoni and Zigira target area, resulting in 703 samples - refer to Figure 2 for the location of these holes.
While the Phase 2 assay results confirmed the existence of the mineralisation identified from the Phase 1 auger program, the Company has decided to discontinue exploration activities at Kwale East. This decision followed an evaluation of the likely mineralisation for the three targets using the results from both Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill programs and applying optimistic assumptions on the continuity of mineralisation in the Magaoni and Zigira target areas that were not able to be drilled. Even on these optimistic assumptions, the evaluation concluded that there is unlikely to be sufficient volume or heavy mineral grade to support an economically viable mining development. For further details about the evaluation undertaken, refer to the Company's announcement titled "Kwale Operations to complete mining at end of 2024", also released today.
For further details about the results from Phase 2 drilling, refer to the Appendices below, comprising a table of assay results for all drill holes having an average grade equal to or greater than 1% HM (refer to Appendix 1) and the information provided for the purposes of Sections 1 and 2 of Table 1 of the JORC Code (refer to Appendix 2). For completeness, Appendix 1 also discloses further assay results from Phase 1 received subsequent to the cut-off for the July Announcement and having an average grade equal to or greater than 1% HM, and Appendix 2 also contains information provided for the purposes of Sections 1 and 2 of Table 1 of the JORC Code in respect for those assay results.
A glossary of key terms used in this announcement is contained below.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Kwale East exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Edwin Owino. Mr. Owino is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Owino is employed by Base Resources' wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Titanium. Mr. Owino holds equity securities in Base Resources and is entitled to participate in Base Resources' long-term incentive plan and receive equity securities under that plan. Details about that plan are included in Base Resources' 2023 Annual Report. Mr. Owino has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Owino has reviewed this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the Kwale East exploration results and the supporting information in the form and context in which the relevant information appears.
Figure 1: Kwale East Project location
Figure 2: Kwale East Project drilling location
Appendix 1
Kwale East drill hole table
All drill holes have dip of -90 degrees and azimuth of 0 degrees (i.e vertical). Local coordinates given to allow cross reference to cross sections, which are named after Local_Y. The table is sorted by a rounded Local_Y and then by Local_X. The reported intervals are combined ore zones averaged from the surface with a minimum 3m thickness that equals or exceed 1% HM. The reason for averaging from the surface is that the hydraulic mining method, which would likely be employed if any of this material were to be mined, results in the blending of the various ore zones.
Hole_ID
Type
Arc60_X
Arc60_Y
Local_X
Local_Y
DTM_Z
From
To
Interval
Avg
HM
Avg
Slime
Avg
OS
MH348
Auger
550,036
9,516,037
2,951
10,650
70
0
3
3
1.4
37.9
0.9
MH347
Auger
550,096
9,516,252
2,850
10,850
78
0
9
9
1.2
28.5
0.7
MH349
Auger
550,017
9,516,461
2,650
10,950
80
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
33.6
0.8
MH350
Auger
549,942
9,516,529
2,550
10,950
81
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
30.0
1.0
CD052
RCAC
551,503
9,515,640
4,300
11,349
52
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
18.7
1.1
CD053
RCAC
551,464
9,515,673
4,249
11,347
56
0
6
6
1.6
23.9
1.9
CD054
RCAC
551,430
9,515,708
4,201
11,350
56
0
4.5
4.5
1.7
38.4
1.9
CD059
RCAC
551,409
9,515,731
4,170
11,353
52
0
4.5
4.5
1.6
30.7
1.8
CD046
RCAC
551,502
9,515,710
4,252
11,400
57
0
7.5
7.5
1.3
24.6
1.9
CD055
RCAC
551,463
9,515,745
4,200
11,399
57
0
6
6
2.1
31.4
2.6
CD058
RCAC
551,435
9,515,774
4,160
11,402
52
0
3
3
1.6
18.6
1.7
CD044
RCAC
551,571
9,515,714
4,301
11,449
53
0
9
9
1.0
19.1
1.0
CD045
RCAC
551,534
9,515,749
4,250
11,450
58
0
6
6
1.7
21.4
1.2
CD056
RCAC
551,498
9,515,782
4,201
11,450
59
0
7.5
7.5
2.4
28.0
2.7
CD057
RCAC
551,460
9,515,816
4,150
11,450
53
0
4.5
4.5
1.8
29.4
2.1
CD039
RCAC
551,639
9,515,788
4,301
11,550
54
0
10.5
10.5
1.5
22.3
1.3
CD038
RCAC
551,607
9,515,822
4,254
11,553
58
0
7.5
7.5
1.8
19.0
0.9
CD037
RCAC
551,564
9,515,856
4,200
11,549
62
0
9
9
1.7
24.9
0.8
CD060
RCAC
551,536
9,515,893
4,154
11,558
58
0
4.5
4.5
1.6
28.5
1.8
CD061
RCAC
551,512
9,515,911
4,124
11,555
53
0
4.5
4.5
1.4
29.6
1.2
CD035
RCAC
551,670
9,515,895
4,251
11,650
60
0
10.5
10.5
1.5
25.6
1.8
CD036
RCAC
551,633
9,515,930
4,200
11,651
63
0
12
12
2.4
22.4
1.1
CD064
RCAC
551,595
9,515,964
4,149
11,650
59
0
4.5
4.5
2.2
26.0
1.1
CD063
RCAC
551,577
9,515,980
4,125
11,650
54
0
3
3
2.2
25.2
1.2
CD062
RCAC
551,559
9,515,997
4,101
11,650
51
0
6
6
1.4
25.9
1.3
MH351
Auger
551,079
9,516,436
3,450
11,650
72
0
12
12
1.0
18.9
0.9
MH346
Auger
551,005
9,516,504
3,350
11,650
69
0
3
3
1.0
29.8
0.8
CD002
RCAC
551,769
9,515,944
4,295
11,750
56
0
4.5
4.5
1.2
19.8
1.2
CD003
RCAC
551,734
9,515,974
4,251
11,750
61
0
10.5
10.5
1.7
25.6
1.4
CD007
RCAC
551,697
9,516,007
4,199
11,748
64
0
12
12
2.2
22.2
1.7
CD065
RCAC
551,626
9,516,071
4,100
11,750
51
0
6
6
1.8
24.5
3.2
CD008
RCAC
551,765
9,516,081
4,201
11,850
62
0
12
12
1.1
24.4
1.0
CD026
RCAC
551,945
9,516,049
4,350
11,949
51
0
7.5
7.5
1.5
17.7
1.5
CD027
RCAC
551,909
9,516,083
4,301
11,950
54
0
7.5
7.5
1.5
23.4
1.8
CD028
RCAC
551,873
9,516,117
4,251
11,951
55
0
6
6
1.2
26.7
1.2
CD029
RCAC
551,835
9,516,151
4,200
11,950
51
0
3
3
1.3
23.7
2.1
CD031
RCAC
551,976
9,516,157
4,300
12,050
46
0
4.5
4.5
1.0
15.7
2.1
CD030
RCAC
551,941
9,516,181
4,258
12,044
46
0
6
6
1.0
14.9
3.7
CD019
RCAC
551,775
9,516,597
3,864
12,236
74
0
16.5
16.5
3.8
16.8
0.5
CD017
RCAC
551,941
9,516,595
3,984
12,347
72
0
16.5
16.5
4.1
16.4
0.7
CD018
RCAC
551,927
9,516,612
3,960
12,347
72
0
18
18
4.5
16.5
1.0
CD004
RCAC
551,871
9,516,656
3,891
12,345
74
0
18
18
5.1
16.8
0.8
CD015
RCAC
552,047
9,516,634
4,040
12,445
69
0
16.5
16.5
3.8
18.2
1.1
CD014
RCAC
552,023
9,516,662
4,000
12,449
71
0
18
18
4.0
15.8
0.8
CD006
RCAC
551,988
9,516,695
3,951
12,449
73
0
19.5
19.5
6.5
15.6
1.6
CD005
RCAC
551,943
9,516,721
3,901
12,450
74
0
18
18
3.9
19.0
1.3
CD016
RCAC
551,902
9,516,744
3,855
12,433
74
0
16.5
16.5
1.8
17.8
0.6
KE923
Auger
552,010
9,516,940
3,796
12,650
72
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
23.7
0.8
KE922
Auger
551,976
9,516,971
3,750
12,650
71
0
4.5
4.5
1.0
24.7
0.7
KE920
Auger
552,007
9,517,078
3,701
12,750
66
0
4.5
4.5
1.0
31.6
1.0
KE901
Auger
553,202
9,517,200
4,499
13,647
58
0
9
9
1.2
28.3
2.2
KE899
Auger
553,494
9,517,072
4,801
13,750
47
0
7.5
7.5
3.5
11.6
4.8
KE915
Auger
553,633
9,517,081
4,898
13,851
45
0
9
9
5.1
12.8
3.5
KE900
Auger
553,551
9,517,145
4,794
13,843
49
0
4.5
4.5
1.0
10.2
2.4
KE918
Auger
553,766
9,517,083
4,994
13,941
45
0
6
6
1.4
17.1
8.0
KE912
Auger
553,503
9,517,603
4,449
14,148
59
0
6
6
1.1
21.8
1.1
KE911
Auger
553,646
9,517,592
4,562
14,236
57
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
28.9
1.4
NE079
Auger
552,614
9,518,556
3,150
14,250
69
0
6
6
1.3
37.2
0.5
NE080
Auger
552,541
9,518,624
3,050
14,250
72
0
9
9
1.3
36.1
0.6
NE104
Auger
551,657
9,519,434
1,851
14,250
90
0
3
3
1.3
39.5
1.0
NE103
Auger
551,583
9,519,501
1,751
14,250
91
0
3
3
1.7
37.0
1.8
NE112
Auger
551,509
9,519,569
1,650
14,250
92
0
3
3
1.9
43.7
0.9
NE119
Auger
551,436
9,519,637
1,551
14,251
90
0
9
9
1.4
29.9
0.4
CD024
RCAC
554,120
9,517,312
5,100
14,350
47
0
9
9
2.1
11.8
5.1
NE115
Auger
553,051
9,518,292
3,650
14,350
79
0
13.5
13.5
1.8
26.2
1.1
NE114
Auger
552,977
9,518,359
3,550
14,349
79
0
9
9
1.2
28.4
0.9
NE109
Auger
552,904
9,518,426
3,451
14,350
78
0
9
9
1.2
34.4
1.3
NE120
Auger
552,534
9,518,761
2,952
14,347
80
0
19.5
19.5
1.7
21.9
0.6
NE121
Auger
552,460
9,518,829
2,852
14,347
82
0
18
18
1.6
23.7
0.9
NE129
Auger
552,386
9,518,896
2,752
14,346
81
0
7.5
7.5
1.0
28.6
0.6
NE125
Auger
552,312
9,518,964
2,651
14,346
76
0
3
3
1.1
41.3
0.7
NE136
Auger
552,165
9,519,099
2,452
14,346
67
0
4.5
4.5
1.1
34.1
1.3
NE135
Auger
552,091
9,519,167
2,351
14,347
72
0
4.5
4.5
1.3
41.1
1.1
CD023
RCAC
554,299
9,517,285
5,251
14,451
45
0
3
3
1.3
5.4
2.8
CD022
RCAC
554,261
9,517,318
5,200
14,449
45
0
6
6
2.5
7.2
11.1
CD021
RCAC
554,224
9,517,355
5,148
14,452
47
0
9
9
1.9
11.3
6.7
CD020
RCAC
554,188
9,517,385
5,101
14,450
48
0
9
9
1.7
8.6
3.5
NE095
Auger
552,677
9,518,770
3,051
14,450
81
0
18
18
1.6
21.7
0.5
NE122
Auger
552,528
9,518,907
2,849
14,450
83
0
13.5
13.5
1.3
30.2
0.6
NE148
Auger
552,238
9,519,170
2,458
14,448
69
0
6
6
1.1
26.8
0.8
NE084
Auger
551,643
9,519,716
1,650
14,449
103
0
7.5
7.5
1.2
37.2
0.1
NE085
Auger
551,571
9,519,784
1,550
14,450
107
0
6
6
1.8
44.9
0.0
NE124
Auger
552,448
9,519,111
2,652
14,547
81
0
3
3
1.0
27.9
0.3
NE123
Auger
552,374
9,519,179
2,552
14,547
78
0
3
3
1.1
34.4
0.3
NE110
Auger
551,779
9,519,864
1,650
14,650
102
0
9
9
1.1
27.4
0.3
NE099
Auger
553,407
9,518,519
3,759
14,758
73
0
7.5
7.5
1.1
32.8
2.1
NE118
Auger
552,953
9,518,924
3,151
14,750
81
0
15
15
1.4
26.8
0.5
NE139
Auger
553,308
9,518,866
3,452
14,947
77
0
16.5
16.5
1.2
25.3
1.4
NE133
Auger
553,234
9,518,933
3,352
14,946
76
0
13.5
13.5
1.2
27.4
1.8
NE144
Auger
553,081
9,519,213
3,050
15,049
81
0
9
9
1.2
30.7
0.5
NE089
Auger
553,143
9,519,428
2,950
15,250
83
0
9
9
1.1
36.0
0.8
NE107
Auger
553,942
9,518,968
3,850
15,450
70
0
3
3
1.0
36.2
0.6
NE105
Auger
553,868
9,519,035
3,751
15,450
75
0
|
6
6
1.1
37.5
2.6
NE090
Auger
553,720
9,519,170
3,550
15,450
80
0
12
12
1.1
32.2
1.0
NE096
Auger
554,200
9,519,545
3,651
16,050
57
0
3
3
1.1
26.7
2.4
Appendix 2
JORC Code - Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
Explanation
Comment
Sampling techniques
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
For holes prefixed GN, KE, MH and NE mechanised auger drilling was used to obtain 1.5m samples from which approximately 4.0kg was collected via composite grab sampling of a homogenised sample to produce a sub-sample for HM analysis utilising heavy liquid separation, magnetic separation and XRF assay.
All holes were sampled over consistent 1.5m intervals. Several programs of twin drilling of air core holes have been undertaken and, while some variability was observed, it was concluded that auger drilling is appropriate for reconnaissance drilling to identify mineralisation potential.
For holes prefixed CD, reverse circulation aircore drilling was used to collect the entire 1.5m downhole sample averaging ~10kg from which approximately 3kg was collected via two-stage riffle splitting.
Samples were analysed by mineral sands industry standard techniques of screening, desliming and heavy liquid separation using SPT (sodium polytungstate: SG = 2.85g/cm3). XRF analysis of HM magnetic fractions was used to define the VHM content.
Drilling techniques
Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Holes prefixed GN, KE, MH and NE were drilled using trailer mounted mechanised auger equipment, with the fleet comprising three rigs utilising the dead stick auger method (0.5m sample runs) and one rig utilising the continuous flight auger method.
All holes were drilled vertically with the trailer levelled using site preparation and manual jack legs.
Hole diameter was approximately 4" or 102 mm.
Holes prefixed CD were drilled used a truck mounted RCAC EVH 2100 drill rig using remet drill rods of 75mm diameter and a 3 blade aircore vacuum sampling bit.
All holes were drilled vertically with the rig levelled using site preparation and rear hydraulic jacks.
Drill sample recovery
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Sample condition was logged at the rig as either good, moderate or poor, with good meaning not contaminated and appropriate sample size (recovery), moderate meaning not contaminated, but sample over or undersized, and poor meaning contaminated or grossly over/undersized.
It is recognised that open hole auger drilling is subject to potential sample contamination by smearing as the sample is retrieved (both methods) and material falling downhole during running of the drill string (dead stick method). To counter downhole contamination the driller nominates material for rejection as potential contamination on each 0.5m drill run.
Moist ground conditions meant that best sample quality for aircore drilling was found to be achieved via slow penetration with water injection to aid in the sample recovery.
No relationship is believed to exist between grade and sample recovery. No bias is also believed to occur due to loss of fine material.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
All samples were visually checked on site and a summary log was completed by the site geologist. For the initial auger drilling, detailed logging was completed off-site to avoid speculation by community observers, whereas for the aircore drilling, logging was completed on-site to also capture ground conditions. Samples are logged for lithotype, grain size, colour, hardness, and moisture content. Logging was based on a representative grab sample that was panned for heavy mineral estimation and host material observations.
Logging codes were developed into the logging software (LogChief) to capture observations on lithology, colour, grainsize, induration and estimated mineralisation. Any relevant comments e.g., water table, hardness, gangue HM components and stratigraphic markers (e.g fossilised wood) were included to aid in the subsequent geological modelling.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
For the auger holes an approximate 25% split of the drilled sample interval is collected on site via manual cone and quarter composite grab sampling.
For aircore holes the entire sample interval was collected mostly wet and bagged on site in polyweave bags with internal plastic lining to avoid loss of slimes. Following air drying of excess moisture an approximate 25% split of the drilled sample interval was collected via riffle splitting.
The split sample was processed in a dedicated sample preparation facility where it was air-dried when weather permitted, otherwise it was oven dried during the rainy season. After drying, the sample was rotary split to produce a ~200-400g sample for analytical work. The remaining drill sample material was combined and split down to ~2-3kgs for storage. Improvements to the sample preparation stage were made in recent years to ensure industry best practice and to deliver a high degree of confidence in the results. These included the following:
The sample preparation flow sheet follows conventional mineral sands processes but departed from standard mineral sand practices in one respect; the samples were generally not oven dried prior to de-sliming to prevent clay minerals being baked onto the HM grains (because the HM fractions were to be used in further mineralogical test work). Instead, a separate sample was split and dried to determine moisture content, which was accounted for mathematically.
Pre-soaking of the sample TSPP dispersant solution ensured a more efficient de-sliming process and avoided potentially under-reporting slimes content.
QA/QC procedures involved the following:
The manual hard-copy sample preparation records are maintained in files in the event of cross-references due to identified scribing errors into LIMS software.
The sample size is considered appropriate for the grain size of the material because the grade of HM is measured in per cent.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e., lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Samples were analysed by conventional mineral sands techniques of screening, desliming and heavy liquid separation using SPT (sodium polytungstate: SG = 2.85g/cm3). XRF analysis of HM magnetic fractions was used to estimate the VHM content.
All drill samples were submitted to the Kwale Operations laboratory, with the following approach adopted.
Verification of sampling and assaying
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Drill hole logging and site sample data was collected electronically in Maxwell LogChief software, installed on field Panasonic Toughpads and which synchronise directly to the Maxwell DataShed exploration database software hosted on the Base Titanium network server. Assay data was captured electronically via LIMS software and merged with logging and sample data in Datashed.
No adjustment to assay data was made.
Location of data points
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
Proposed drill holes were sited on the ground using hand-held Garmin GPS units which have an accuracy of between 3 and 5m. The auger drill collars were surveyed using the same instrumentation while 60 out of 65 aircore holes were surveyed using real time kinematic (RTK) DGPS unit.
The survey Geodetic datum utilised was UTM Arc 1960, used in East Africa Arc 1960 references the Clark 1880 (RGS) ellipsoid and the Greenwich prime meridian. All survey data used has undergone a transformation to the local mine grid from the standard UTM Zone 37S (Arc 1960). The local Grid is rotated 42.5o, which aligns the average strike of the deposit with local North and is useful for both grade interpolation and mining reference during production.
The drill collars were projected to a merged local LIDAR and SRTM digital terrain model
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
The drill data spacing for the drilling was nominally 100m X, 50m Y and 1.5m Z. Variations from this spacing resulted from access challenges.
This spacing and distribution is considered sufficient to establish the degree of geological and mineralisation continuity appropriate for reconnaissance exploration.
No sample compositing has been applied for HM, slimes, oversize and XRF assays.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
With the geological setting being a layered dunal/fluvial/maritime sequences, the orientation of the deposit mineralisation in general is sub-horizontal. All drill holes were orientated vertically to penetrate the sub-horizontal mineralisation orthogonally.
Hole centres were spaced nominally at 50-200m. This cross-profiles the dune so that variation can be determined. Down hole intervals were nominated as 1.5m. This provides adequate sampling resolution to capture the distribution and variability of geology units and mineralisation encountered vertically down hole.
The orientation of the drilling is considered appropriate for testing the horizontal and vertical extent of mineralisation without bias.
Sample security
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Sample residues from the preparatory stage were transferred to pallets and stored in a locked shed beside the warehouse at Kwale Operations.
Residues from the Kwale Operations site laboratory were placed in labelled bags and stored in numbered boxes. Boxes were placed into a locked container beside the laboratory.
Sample tables are housed on a secure, network-hosted SQL database. Full access rights are only granted to the Exploration Manager and senior IT personnel.
Data is backed up every 12 hours and stored in perpetuity on a secure, site backup server.
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
In-house reviews were undertaken by Mr. Scott Carruthers and Mr. Ian Reudavey, both employees of the Base Resources group and Competent Persons under the JORC Code.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
Explanation
Comment
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
The Kwale East exploration area is situated on a Prospecting Licence 100% owned by Base Titanium- PL/2018/0119 located in Kwale County, Kenya. Base Titanium is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX and AIM-listed resources company, Base Resources.
The 40km2 Prospecting Licence was re-granted on 26 of May 2021 for a second, three-year term ending 25 May 2024.
The PL is in good standing with the Kenya State Department of Mining at the time of reporting, with all statutory reporting and payments up to date.
Local landowners have been generally supportive of exploration activities, though blanket access was not achieved.
The existing Special Mining Lease No. 23 is adjacent to the PL. The SML boundary has been varied on multiple occasions, most recently to include the Bumamani Project deposits.
The Kenyan Mining Act 2016 includes a provision for existing mineral rights to transition to mining licences upon their expiry on a priority basis.
Landowner access permission is required to both complete the exploration program and then progress conversion of the PL to a mining licence. The Mining Act 2016 provides greater flexibility on securing land rights, specifically allowing for a mineral right to be issued on private land. The Mining Act 2016 additionally, provides for fair and adequate compensation to be paid to lawful landowners, occupiers and users.
Exploration done by other parties
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
No historical exploration by third parties was undertaken in the Kwale East area.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The Kwale East deposits are primarily hosted in reddish dunal sands (Ore Zone 1) which is underlain by a transitional and occasionally lateritic zone (Ore Zone 4). To the east and around the 50-60mRL, these deposits are hosted in shallow paleo-beach sands (Ore Zone 20) originating from a Pleistocene marine transgression event. This zone is low in slime and typically has a high valuable heavy mineralogy content.
All three formations have a regional strike direction of about 40 degrees East of North and range in age from mid-Pliocene to Pleistocene.
Drill hole Information
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
A tabulation of drilling data with significant intersections =1% HM is included in Appendix 1. All drill hole locations are shown in Figure 2, and those holes not tabulated have not reported significant intersections. The exclusion of detailed collar information for all drill holes is justified on the basis that:
Drilling by year (max, min and average depths) is as follows.
All drill holes are drilled vertically (-90 degrees). All collars have been projected to the DTM surface.
Data aggregation methods
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Exploration results are reported as length weighted averages from surface. No grade cutting has been applied and a nominal cut-off grade of 1% HM has been utilised. However, lower grade intervals may be included to provide geological continuity and in recognition of bulk mining techniques used for mineral sands.
No metal equivalent values were used.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known').
The deposit sequences are sub-horizontal, and the vertically inclined holes are a fair representation of true thickness.
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
See body of the announcement - Figure 2. Additional diagrams, including cross sections, have not been included as no significant discovery is being reported. Given the Company's decision to discontinue exploration activities at Kwale East, these are not considered material. Further, detailed cross sections were included in the July Announcement.
Balanced reporting
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
The drilling location plan shows the average HM assay results for all drill holes.
Other substantive exploration data
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
Geological observations suggest that the Kwale East dunal material contains significantly lower slimes than the deposits currently being mined. This would be beneficial to support the co-disposal of tails, while still having sufficient slimes to support hydraulic mining.
Due to the reconnaissance nature of exploration to date and the decision to not proceed with further exploration, there is no other substantive exploration data to report.
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Exploration activities at Kwale East have been discontinued. This decision followed an evaluation of the likely mineralisation for the three targets using the results from the Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill programs and applying optimistic assumptions on the continuity of mineralisation in the Magaoni and Zigira target areas that were not able to be drilled. Even on these optimistic assumptions, the evaluation indicated that there is unlikely be sufficient volume or heavy mineral grade to support an economically viable mining development. For further details about the evaluation undertaken, refer to the Company's announcement titled "Kwale Operations to transition to post-mining at end of 2024 as planned", also released today.
Glossary
Base Titanium
Base Resources' wholly-owned Kenyan operating subsidiary and the owner and operator of Kwale Operations.
collar
Location of a drill hole.
Competent Person
Has the meaning given in the JORC Code.
The JORC Code requires that a Competent Person be a Member or Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, or of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, or of a 'Recognised Professional Organisation'.
A Competent Person must have a minimum of five years' experience working with the style of mineralisation or type of deposit under consideration and relevant to the activity which that person is undertaking.
DTM
Digital Terrain Model.
GPS
Global positioning system.
HM
Heavy mineral.
JORC Code
The Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, as published by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia.
Kwale Operations
Base Titanium's mineral sands mining operations in Kwale County, Kenya.
LIDAR
Light Detection and Ranging, a remote sensing method that uses pulsed laser to measure ranges.
LIMS
Laboratory information management system.
PL
Prospecting licence.
QA/QC
Quality assurance and quality control.
RCAC
Reverse circulation aircore drilling method
RL
Reduced level, equating elevations with reference to a common assumed vertical datum
SG
Specific gravity, or relative density.
SML
Special mining lease.
SPT
Sodium polytungstate heavy liquid used for mineral separation based on relative density.
SQL
Structured Query Language, a standardized programming language used to manage relational databases.
SRTM
Shuttle Radar Topography Mission, a modified radar system used by a Space Shuttle Endeavour mission to capture a high-resolution topographic database of the earth.
TSPP
Sodium (Tetra) Pyrophosphate.
UTM
Universal Transverse Mercator, a plane coordinate grid system.
VHM
Valuable heavy mineral.
XRF
A spectroscopic method used to determine the chemical composition of a material through analysis of secondary X-ray emissions, generated by excitation of a sample with primary X-rays that are characteristic of a particular element.
