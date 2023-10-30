Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
30.10.2023 | 08:10
UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" completed EUR 8 million bond issue

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-10-30 08:00 CET --


"Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I," a real estate fund managed by
"Capitalica Asset Management," a subsidiary of the SBA Group, has successfully
completed a public bond issue. The funds raised are used to refinance the 2021
bond issue. 

The bonds bear an interest rate of 5.5% plus 6-month EURIBOR, and will be paid
semi-annually until October 30th, 2025. The maturity is two years. 

"The debt issue of the "VERDE" Business Centre project in Riga has attracted
strong interest from both private and corporate investors. EUR 8 million has
been raised for the final stage of the project. During the placement of this
issue, we have witnessed an increased interest in commercial real estate, as
well as many signs of confidence in us as real estate developers and
investors," says Mindaugas Liaudanskas, Director of Capitalica Asset Management 

The first bond issue was bought by 195 investors. The issue was organised by
Šiauliu Bankas. 

ABOUT CAPITALICA ASSET MANAGEMENT

"Capitalica Asset Management" (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management
company that manages investment funds investing in commercial real estate in
the Baltic States and the East-Central Europe region. Utilizing its expertise
in capital markets, real estate, and investment funds, the company provides
private and institutional investors with stable returns. CAM funds are licensed
and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania and its bonds are listed on the "Nasdaq
Stock Exchange." "Capitalica Asset Management" is majority-owned (70%) by SBA
Group, one of the largest Lithuanian business groups, and another 30% by "Fox
Holdings," a company owned by A. Baršys (Chairman of the Board of "Capitalica
Asset Management"). 




     Mindaugas Liaudanskas
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30412
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
