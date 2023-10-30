UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I" completed EUR 8 million bond issue

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-10-30 08:00 CET -- "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I," a real estate fund managed by "Capitalica Asset Management," a subsidiary of the SBA Group, has successfully completed a public bond issue. The funds raised are used to refinance the 2021 bond issue. The bonds bear an interest rate of 5.5% plus 6-month EURIBOR, and will be paid semi-annually until October 30th, 2025. The maturity is two years. "The debt issue of the "VERDE" Business Centre project in Riga has attracted strong interest from both private and corporate investors. EUR 8 million has been raised for the final stage of the project. During the placement of this issue, we have witnessed an increased interest in commercial real estate, as well as many signs of confidence in us as real estate developers and investors," says Mindaugas Liaudanskas, Director of Capitalica Asset Management The first bond issue was bought by 195 investors. The issue was organised by Šiauliu Bankas. ABOUT CAPITALICA ASSET MANAGEMENT "Capitalica Asset Management" (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management company that manages investment funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic States and the East-Central Europe region. Utilizing its expertise in capital markets, real estate, and investment funds, the company provides private and institutional investors with stable returns. CAM funds are licensed and supervised by the Bank of Lithuania and its bonds are listed on the "Nasdaq Stock Exchange." "Capitalica Asset Management" is majority-owned (70%) by SBA Group, one of the largest Lithuanian business groups, and another 30% by "Fox Holdings," a company owned by A. Baršys (Chairman of the Board of "Capitalica Asset Management"). Mindaugas Liaudanskas CEO of Capitalica Asset Management mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt +370 612 30412