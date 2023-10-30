Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 44/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-10-30 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 07.11.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.09.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.11.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2023 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2023 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2023 INVL Technology INC1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2023 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.10.2023 - Public offering TLN 24.11.2023 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Activity results, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 GIVEN Jewellery GIVENFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.10.2023 Storent Holdings STOH110025A Interim report, RIG other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2023 - Trading holiday VLN 02.11.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2023 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2023 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Maturity date RIG LVGB005023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2023 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB005023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2023 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2023 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2023 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / Interim report, 9 TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2023 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2023 Integre Trans INTRFLOT26FA Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.