UK software company Threads Software Limited and its lawyers have today (30 October) written to Meta's Instagram giving it 30 days to stop using the name Threads for their service in the UK. If it does not, Threads Software Limited will seek an injunction from the English Courts.

Threads an intelligent message hub provided by Threads Software Limited was conceived and trademarked in 2012 by JPY Ltd. The service has been actively promoted worldwide since 2014.

In 2018, the first commercial sale was made in the USA, and as a result JPY Ltd spun off a new company, Threads Software Ltd. It has since licenced nearly 1,000 organisations worldwide with sales currently growing at 200% a year.

From April 2023, Meta's lawyers made four offers to purchase the domain 'threads.app' from Threads Software Ltd. Every offer was declined. It was made clear to Meta's Instagram that the domain was not for sale.

In July 2023, Meta's Instagram announced its 'threads' social media platform and removed Threads Software Limited from its Facebook platform.

Dr John Yardley, Managing Director of Threads Software Ltd said: "Taking on a US$150 billion company is not an easy decision for us to make. We have invested 10 years in our platform, establishing a recognised brand in the name, Threads. Our business now faces a serious threat from one of the largest technology companies in the world.

"We recognise that this is a classic 'David and Goliath' battle with Meta. And whilst they may think they can use whatever name they want, that does not give them the right to use the Threads brand name.

"We want them to stop using the Threads name with immediate effect. If they do not, we will seek an injunction from the UK courts."

About Threads Software

Threads is a Cloud-based service that captures, transcribes, and organises all of a company's digital messages (emails and phone calls) into one easily searchable database.

Message meta-data is extracted to automatically and intelligently create a subscriber-specific address book, eliminating the need to manually maintain directories of contacts and companies.

Threads is able to provide high-quality transcriptions by extracting VoIP call and routing data at much greater resolution than most call recording systems. Additionally, by intelligently processing email data, Threads can apply vital context to phone calls and further improve its understanding of speech.

