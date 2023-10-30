Crowdworks Inc: Crowdworks Joins Forces with Incubateur HEC Paris in a Collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdworks has entered into a collaboration with Incubateur HEC Paris as part of its dedicated efforts to expand into international markets. This collaboration is geared towards accelerating the growth of AI startups while simultaneously reinforcing the overall startup ecosystem.

Incubateur HEC Paris, situated within the innovation and entrepreneurship center of HEC Paris, France's premier business school, boasts a tailored startup accelerator program. Remarkably, 11 of the world's leading unicorns trace their roots back to HEC Paris alumni, and Incubateur HEC Paris is currently nurturing 200+ startups. Notably, this year, Crowdworks was incubated in incubateur HEC Paris with the Korean Startup Center. Since then, the two organizations have deepened their collaboration, with Crowdworks participating as a speaker in the "Doers-to-Doers" conference hosted by Incubateur HEC Paris during Viva Technology 2023.

As part of this collaboration, Crowdworks will extend its support to Incubees of Incubateur HEC Paris, particularly those specializing in AI development. Crowdworks plans to provide exclusive perks for AI training data to these startups, addressing challenges arising from data scarcity during AI development, which is a common bottleneck. This initiative will resolve development hurdles and strengthen collaboration with a diverse range of global startups participating in the program, solidifying its presence in the French market.

Minwoo Park, CEO of Crowdworks, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "Through our collaboration with Incubateur HEC Paris, a distinguished startup support program in France, we have positioned ourselves to create advanced collaborative opportunities with leading AI startups. Our unwavering commitment to expanding and nurturing the startup ecosystem is clear, and we are determined to generate even more significant synergies within this ecosystem."

About Crowdworks

Crowdworks(KOSDAQ: 355390) is a leading AI data platform company that empowers businesses with high-quality, custom AI training datasets. Founded in April 2017, Crowdworks is dedicated to fostering an ecosystem where AI and humans can collaborate by harnessing the power of data-driven AI.

About Incubateur HEC Paris

Incubateur HEC Paris is a tailored, à la carte and participative startup support program within the innovation and entrepreneurship center of HEC Paris, France's foremost business school. With a proven track record of success, Incubateur HEC Paris supports startups in their journey to become industry leaders through mentorship, resources, and collaboration opportunities.

