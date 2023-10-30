American Conservative Values ETF: ETF Celebrates Third Anniversary, Sustaining Strong Performance and Advocacy for Conservative Investors

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) celebrated another successful year of performance and advocacy, continuing to outperform the S&P 500 since its inception*. ACVF's priority is shareholder returns and providing an investment alternative for politically conservative investors. Simply put, ACVF seeks to boycott as many companies perceived as hostile to conservative values as possible without sacrificing performance.

"It's a moral imperative to stop and roll back the left's takeover of corporate America," states ACVF CEO and co-founder William Flaig. Adding, "Giving conservative investors the power to fight back is why we built ACVF."

"We are extremely satisfied with ACVF's performance thus far, demonstrating its ability to effectively balance performance with principled boycotts," stated ACVF's president and co-founder, Tom Carter, adding "A successful three-year track record is a key criteria used by financial professionals as part of their fiduciary due diligence process. No longer a proof of concept, ACVF has demonstrated its expertise."

"Our principled boycotts should reflect concerns within the conservative community, such as the suppression of conservative voices and services, woke corporate culture, biased media, freedom of religious expression, the right to bear arms, and sanctity of life," said Flaig.

"We must hold companies accountable for their actions. We need to vote with our wallets and deny them access to the capital they need. ACVF is currently refusing to invest in 34 such companies," said Flaig, adding, "I'm proud to offer an alternative to the S&P 500*, which currently keeps 25 cents of every invested dollar from these companies."

Tom Carter reiterated, "We do not want to give the companies that are eagerly working to destroy conservative values our hard-earned investment dollars, and neither should you. Companies like Walt Disney, Blackrock, Google, Amazon, and others."

Links

InvestConservative.com

30sec Video

Fund Material

About ACVF

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is based on the conviction that politically active companies negatively impact their shareholder returns, as well as support issues and causes which conflict with our conservative political ideals, beliefs and values.

*The S&P 500® is a broad-based unmanaged index, which is widely recognized as representative of the equity market in general.

*Since Inception Returns are annualized and calculated using 10/28/20NAV and Index Values.

* As of 10/27/2023 the fund holds 0.00% of Disney, Blackrock, Google and Amazon.

* The 34 companies that are currently excluded from their portfolio represent 25% of the S&P 500.

*Performance data vs. the S&P 500 as well as a list of excluded companies is provided on ACVF's Current Factsheet.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (888) 909-6030. The funds Gross Expense ratio is .75%.

To schedule an interview with Mr. Flaig or Mr. Carter, please contact them at

wflaig@ridgelineresearch.com 301-685-7121

tcarter@ridgelineresearch.com 301-685-7122

www.InvestConservative.com

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting ACVETFS.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund is subject to risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Overall stock market risks may affect the value of individual securities in which the Fund invests. The Fund is actively managed, and the adviser's investment decisions impact the Fund's performance. The Fund and adviser are new, and the ETF has only recently commenced operations. This Fund may not be suitable for all investors.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests will generally be those of companies with large market capitalizations. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, and will fluctuate in market value. Transactions in shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions, which will reduce returns. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the Fund attempts to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of the Fund to achieve its objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. There is no assurance that the investment process will consistently lead to successful investing. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history.

The ACVF Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Ridgeline Research, LLC, the Fund's Investment Adviser.

The Fund is structured as an ETF and as a result, is subject to special risks. Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined) and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times.

SOURCE: American Conservative Values ETF

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797273/etf-celebrates-third-anniversary-sustaining-strong-performance-and-advocacy-for-conservative-investors