



LONDON, Oct 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The AI and Big Data Expo Global is set to make a return to the vibrant city of London on 30th November and 1st December 2023. This eagerly awaited event, dedicated to the fascinating world of artificial intelligence and big data, will take place at the iconic Olympia London venue. After a successful stint in Amsterdam, we are gearing up for an even bigger and better gathering, with expectations of drawing over 6,000 attendees, 150 distinguished speakers, and 200 cutting-edge exhibitors.In a city known for its rich history and technological innovation, London provides a fitting backdrop for the AI and Big Data Expo Global, where pioneers, experts, and enthusiasts from across the globe will convene to explore the latest IoT trends and innovations.Notable Event Highlights:6,000 Attendees: An anticipated crowd of over 6,000 technology enthusiasts, professionals, and thought leaders will assemble for this one-of-a-kind event.150 Industry-Leading Speakers: With an impressive roster of speakers, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights from the following experts, including:- Anshul Bansal, Commercial Director, Yum Foods (KFC)- Nick Masca, Head of Data Science (Growth & Personalisation), Marks & Spencer- Kamal Jain, Principal Data Engineering Manager, BT Group- Bogdan Grigorescu, Sr Technical Lead, Architecture, eBay- Jason Smith, Chief Digital Officer, Data & Commerce Practice, Publicis Groupe- Alvaro Mendoza, Data Developer, AstraZeneca | DataKind UK200 Exhibitors: The expo floor will feature 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest AI and Big Data technologies and solutions from leading companies.Networking Party: The first day of the event will conclude with a lively networking party at the prestigious Prince Pub, offering attendees the chance to forge valuable connections with industry peers.Key Event Information:Free to Attend: The event is free to attend and provides access to free stages and the expo floor.Paid Ticket Options: For those looking to enhance their experience, there are paid ticket options available, offering access to exclusive features such as the networking party, a dedicated networking app, and access to premium paid stages.The AI and Big Data Expo Global is co-located with four other expos, creating a convergence of technology:- IoT Tech Expo- Cyber Security & Cloud Expo- Digital Transformation Week- Blockchain ExpoIn addition to the main event, all participants will gain access to a content library containing selected presentations from this event and previous expos and conferences, available for up to six months.The agenda promises a wide array of topics, including:Ethical AIAI Against HackersAI Led PersonalizationData MonetizationData Quality ManagementEnterprise Adoption of AIThe Augmented WorkforceThe Rise of AIOpsEmbracing AI to Drive Digital Transformation and much more!And many more!Don't miss the chance to be part of the AI and Big Data Expo Global 2023 in London, where the future of AI and Big Data technology will be unveiled. For registration details, visit https://www.ai-expo.net/global/About AI and Big Data Expo GlobalThe AI and Big Data Expo Global is the premier event series dedicated to exploring the latest innovations in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. The event brings together professionals, visionaries, and experts from diverse industries to discuss, showcase, and collaborate on AI advancements.For media enquiries, please contact:Charlie Herne Marketing ManagerTechExcharlie@techforge.pubSource: TechForgeCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.