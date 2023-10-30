Esker saw record order intake in Q323, helped by the upcoming (albeit delayed) introduction of e invoicing regulations in France. While Q323 revenue growth of 8% was dampened by lower SaaS transaction growth, volumes have picked up in October and the company maintains its FY23 guidance. The company continues to evolve its product suite, using AI to enhance productivity, and is currently developing a new ESG-focused reporting solution. Through a combination of recent contract wins, cost control measures and improving pricing, operating profitability should improve in FY24, moving towards the company's 15% target by FY25.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...