

Digital content creator Quiwen; local celebrity Phoebe Yap; CEO of musii Mansee Lau; Dato' Lee Nam Chuan; founder of Two L and musii Datin Nicsofia Lau; local celebrity Meeki and digital content creator MaoMao [L-R]



Two L catwalk display of latest fashion line at Starhill

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Setting the stage for a groundbreaking fashion event, Two L, a 23-year-old fashion brand, unveiled its luxurious boutique with a resplendent fashion show, themed "Love Large Fashion Fest," at The Starhill on Saturday. Pioneering women's fashion, Two L introduced a comprehensive women's wear collection, redefining the runway with sizes ranging from an international S to four XL (4XL). The runway extravaganza showcased a dynamic fusion of corporate, casual, essentials, and cutting-edge trends, promising an all-encompassing style experience.Datin Nicsofia Lau, the visionary founder of Two L and musii said, "Our mission is to keep every customer fashion-forward with quality and personalized ready-to-wear that empowers women of all sizes to recognise their worth by embracing and appreciating their unique qualities, talents and abilities. By doing so, we allow ourselves to develop a strong sense of self-love.""Our distinctive touch is seen in our use of exquisite fabrics and patterns, catering to diverse needs. Two L proudly offers the widest size range in Malaysia, from S to 4XL, and holds the prestigious 'Malaysia Book of Record - Biggest Woman Pants Replica' certification."Reflecting on her journey as a female entrepreneur, she acknowledged the challenges of running a business, especially when she established Two L Group in 2001. Her vision was to offer quality fashion for the new millennium. She expressed gratitude to her investor at the time, Dato' Lee Nam Chuan, who later became her husband, for his unwavering trust in her vision.She notes, "Running a business as a female entrepreneur requires patience and perseverance. Fast forward to 2023, Two L has 7 stores in Malaysia, and I aspire to expand our presence to cities across Malaysia while welcoming potential partnerships."Datin Nicsofia attributed the success of her business to three key elements: her commitment to be at the forefront of fashion and design, her dedication to exceptional customer service that makes clients feel cherished, and her ability to identify market gaps.Notably, Two L was joined on the runway by its sister brand, musii, collectively embarking on a mission to captivate the fashion scene across Malaysia through their expansive network of 7 locations while setting their sights on international expansion.CEO of musii, Mansee Lau, said, "musii's goal is to offer the perfect fit that empowers women, helping them radiate confidence. Our designs pay tribute to all women, for every season and occasion. musii is more than fashion; it's a symbol of quality living."In attendance at the Love Large Fashion Fest were, Digital Creator MaoMao, and local actor Meeki. Both personalities made a remarkable fashion statement as they donned the exquisite "Spring Scenery" collection by Two L.The "Spring Scenery" collection is a breathtaking fusion of art and fashion, drawing its primary inspiration from traditional Oriental ink painting art, an art form deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of cultural heritage. This masterful creation seamlessly incorporates time-honored techniques such as jacquard fabrics, complemented by intricate Chinese knots, exquisite embroidery, shimmering diamonds, and lustrous pearls. These elements collectively serve to accentuate the elegance and noble qualities of women, infusing the entire collection with depth, charm, and an undeniable aura of sophistication.Two L: https://2lfashion.com/Source: Two LCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.