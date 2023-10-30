Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
30.10.2023 | 10:58
Results of voluntary takeover offer of Konna OÜ

Konna OÜ, registry code 10498082, registered address Viljandi county, Viljandi
municipality, Sinialliku village, Konna 71105 e-mail address arno@cleveron.eu
(hereinafter the Issuer) made on 02nd October 2023 to the current shareholders
of Clevon AS, registry code 16472103 (hereinafter Clevon), a voluntary takeover
offer in order to take over their shares (hereinafter the Offer) with the
objective of concentrating at least 95% of all Clevon shares in the hands of
the Issuer and Clevon Investors AS. 

The Issuer allowed up to 2,032,579 shares of Clevon to be exchanged in the
course of the Offer against the same number of debt obligations of the Issuer.
The Offer ended on 27th October 2023 at 4:00 p.m. 

During the offer, a total of 152,446 debt obligations of the Issuer were
subscribed, which will be exchanged against 152,446 shares of Clevon. All the
Issuer's debt obligations subscribed in the course of the Offer will be
distributed to Clevon shareholders who participated in the Offer in the full
amount. Settlement of the Offer is scheduled to take place on or about 31st
October 2023. 

After the settlement of the Offer the Issuer will own approximately 0.51% of
the shares of Clevon. 



For more information, please contact:

Arno Kütt

Member of the Management Board of Konna OÜ

arno.kutt@clevon.com
