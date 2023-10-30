Results of voluntary takeover offer of Konna OÜ

Konna OÜ, registry code 10498082, registered address Viljandi county, Viljandi municipality, Sinialliku village, Konna 71105 e-mail address arno@cleveron.eu (hereinafter the Issuer) made on 02nd October 2023 to the current shareholders of Clevon AS, registry code 16472103 (hereinafter Clevon), a voluntary takeover offer in order to take over their shares (hereinafter the Offer) with the objective of concentrating at least 95% of all Clevon shares in the hands of the Issuer and Clevon Investors AS. The Issuer allowed up to 2,032,579 shares of Clevon to be exchanged in the course of the Offer against the same number of debt obligations of the Issuer. The Offer ended on 27th October 2023 at 4:00 p.m. During the offer, a total of 152,446 debt obligations of the Issuer were subscribed, which will be exchanged against 152,446 shares of Clevon. All the Issuer's debt obligations subscribed in the course of the Offer will be distributed to Clevon shareholders who participated in the Offer in the full amount. Settlement of the Offer is scheduled to take place on or about 31st October 2023. After the settlement of the Offer the Issuer will own approximately 0.51% of the shares of Clevon. For more information, please contact: Arno Kütt Member of the Management Board of Konna OÜ arno.kutt@clevon.com