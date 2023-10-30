Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
WKN: A3DN6R | ISIN: EE3100096884 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Lang & Schwarz
30.10.23
11:11 Uhr
0,380 Euro
+0,017
+4,54 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEVON AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLEVON AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3600,40011:11
GlobeNewswire
30.10.2023 | 10:58
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Results of voluntary takeover offer of Clevon Investors AS

Clevon Investors AS, registry code 16686123, registered address Reinu tee 48,
Viljandi, Viljandi county 71020, e-mail address info@clevoninvestors.com
(hereinafter the Issuer) made on 02nd October 2023 to the current shareholders
of Clevon AS, registry code 16472103 (hereinafter Clevon), a voluntary takeover
offer in order to take over their shares (hereinafter the Offer) with the
objective of concentrating at least 95% of all Clevon shares in the hands of
the Issuer and Konna OÜ. 

The Issuer allowed up to 2,032,579 shares of Clevon to be exchanged in the
course of the Offer against the same number of shares of the Issuer. The Offer
ended on 27th October 2023 at 4:00 p.m. 

During the offer, a total of 741,701 shares of the Issuer were subscribed,
which will be exchanged against 741,701 shares of Clevon. All the Issuer's
shares subscribed in the course of the Offer will be distributed to Clevon
shareholders who participated in the Offer in the full amount. Settlement of
the Offer is scheduled to take place on or about 31st October 2023. 

Clevon shares, that will be exchanged against the shares of the Issuer as the
result of the Offer, form approximately 2.50% of the share capital of Clevon.
After the settlement of the Offer, the Issuer will own approximately 95.65% of
all Clevon shares. 



For more information, please contact:

Arno Kütt

Chairman of the Management Board of Clevon Investors AS

info@clevoninvestors.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
