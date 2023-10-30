Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W8QV | ISIN: SE0002372318 | Ticker-Symbol: 7PL
Frankfurt
30.10.23
10:09 Uhr
0,167 Euro
+0,007
+4,06 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSTALUND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSTALUND AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.10.2023 | 11:10
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ProstaLund AB is removed (550/23)

On September 21, 2023, the shares in ProstaLund AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to the fact that the Company was not able to
demonstrate that the appointed interim CEO's engagement was assured and
consequently that the Company fulfilled the requirements stipulated in item
2.3.8 (d) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. 

On October 27, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that a
new CEO had been appointed. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in ProstaLund AB (PLUN, ISIN code SE0002372318, order
book ID 175771) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.