Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ProstaLund AB is removed (550/23)

On September 21, 2023, the shares in ProstaLund AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the fact that the Company was not able to demonstrate that the appointed interim CEO's engagement was assured and consequently that the Company fulfilled the requirements stipulated in item 2.3.8 (d) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. On October 27, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that a new CEO had been appointed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in ProstaLund AB (PLUN, ISIN code SE0002372318, order book ID 175771) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.