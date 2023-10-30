The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2023-10-30: ISIN code XS2547270756 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCA412528C ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNA412528C ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2023-11-06 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2028-04-25 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1000 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 4,125 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 4,069 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 4,108 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 4,145 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 127891000 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 800000 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 70000000 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 71572678,14 ------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.