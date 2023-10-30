Impedance-Based TEER Measurement System Market to Reach US$135.4 Million by 2033, Driven by Expanding Biomedical Research and Healthcare Applications | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The impedance-based TEER measurement system market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for accurate and reliable methods for measuring and monitoring the integrity of cell barriers. The key players in the market are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth by developing new and innovative products and expanding their global reach.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impedance-based TEER Measurement System Market Analysis by System and Consumable Products, Global Growth Oppurutunies and Revenue Forecast 2023 to 2033

The global impedance-based TEER measurement system market value is expected to increase from US$ 73.93 million in 2023 to US$ 135.40 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, impedance-based TEER measurement system demand is set to rise at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Drivers of growth in the impedance-based TEER measurement industry

Several factors are expected to spur growth in the global impedance-based TEER measurement industry. These include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and wounds, growing interest in precision medicine, and increasing investments in biomedical research and new drug development activities.

Impedance-based transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) measurement systems are specialized laboratory tools used to assess the barrier integrity of cell cultures, particularly epithelial and endothelial cell monolayers. These systems rely on measuring electrical resistance across a cell layer to evaluate the tightness of cell junctions and the functionality of the cell barrier.

Applications of impedance-based TEER measurement systems

Impedance-based TEER measurements find applications in diverse fields, including biomedical research, pharmaceuticals, tissue engineering, and organ-on-chip technology. High adoption in these fields is expected to bolster sales of impedance-based TEER measurement systems.

Impedance-based TEER measurements would offer insights into patient-specific responses, contributing to personalized treatment strategies. The approach taps into emerging markets driven by the need for accurate in vitro models.

Emerging products in the impedance-based TEER measurement market focus on enhancing usability and data analysis. Manufacturers are incorporating advanced electrode designs, label-free measurement techniques, and compatibility with 3D cellular models.

Innovations in data analysis software, combined technologies such as live cell imaging, and integration with lab automation are creating more comprehensive measurement platforms. New products emphasize time-lapse measurements, real-time monitoring, and the ability to study multiple cellular parameters simultaneously.

Future outlook for the impedance-based TEER measurement market

The impedance-based TEER measurement market is expected to expand into emerging fields such as organ-on-chip technology, precision medicine, and advanced disease modeling. As the need for accurate in vitro models increases, impedance-based TEER measurements offer valuable insights into cellular behavior under physiological conditions.

Integrating these measurements with microfluidics, 3D cultures, and multi-electrode arrays could unlock new applications in toxicity screening, drug development, and disease research. This will boost the target market.

The market's evolution is characterized by improved user interfaces, open-source solutions, and cross-disciplinary collaborations that bridge the gap between academia and industry. As barriers to entry are low, the market's growth potential is significant.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global impedance-based TEER measurement system market value is anticipated to reach US$ 135.40 million by 2033.

by 2033. By product, sales of TEER measurement systems are likely to soar at 6.6% CAGR through 2033

through 2033 By application, the endothelial cell studies segment is forecast to expand at 6.9% CAGR.

By end user, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to progress at 6.2% CAGR .

. North America will lead the global impedance-based TEER measurement system market, contributing US$ 32.03 million in 2023.

in 2023. The United States market value is predicted to increase at 5.3% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Demand in South Korea is anticipated to rise at 7.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. China is set to experience a CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period.

Impedance-based TEER Measurement System Market: Country-wise Insights

Countries Projected CAGR (2023 to 2033) United States Impedance-based TEER Measurement System Market Size 5.2 % United Kingdom Impedance-based TEER Measurement System Market Share 5.9 % China Impedance-based TEER Measurement System Market 7.0 % Japan Impedance-based TEER Measurement System Market 6.3 % Germany Impedance-based TEER Measurement System Market 4.3 % South Korea Impedance-based TEER Measurement System Market 7.3 %

"Increasing focus on drug discovery and toxicity testing and technological advancements are expected to boost the global impedance-based TEER measurement system market growth," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Top companies are increasingly showcasing their commitment to advancing impedance-based TEER measurement systems by pursuing strategic collaborations and acquisitions. In recent developments, manufacturers are opting for integration strategies to enhance their product portfolios and provide more comprehensive solutions.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023 , Axion BioSystems acquired CytoSMART Technologies and unveiled a significant development by fully integrating imaging innovator CytoSMART Technologies into the Axion BioSystems brand.

, Axion BioSystems acquired CytoSMART Technologies and unveiled a significant development by fully integrating imaging innovator CytoSMART Technologies into the Axion BioSystems brand. In August 2023, SABEU GmbH & Co. KG launched half pre-loaded cellQART Well Plates. The introduction of half-pre-loaded cellQART Well Plates is set to streamline and enhance cell culture processes, offering researchers greater convenience and efficiency.

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the impedance-based TEER measurement system market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment from 2015 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The is segmented in detail to cover every aspect and present a complete intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on segments including product (TEER measurement systems and consumables), application (antibody-antigen binding, cancer tissue studies, epithelial tissue studies, endothelial cell studies, toxicity studies, and ocular therapy), and end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations) across several regions.

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here .

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

