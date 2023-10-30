Silver Tiger Metals Inc.: Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Technical Report for Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the filing of a Technical Report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100% owned, high-grade silver-gold El Tigre Project (the "Project" or "El Tigre") located in Sonora, Mexico. The Technical Report supports the scientific and technical disclosure in the Company's news release dated September 12, 2023, announcing the results of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the El Tigre Project. The Technical Report is available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

Highlights Include:

In addition to the exploration work completed, an Exploration Target was established as follows: 7 to 9 million tonnes at 3.0 to 3.5 g/t AuEq for 675 koz to 1 Moz AuEq;

Increase of 84% in Indicated Silver Equivalent ("AgEq") Ounces from initial September 2017 Mineral Resource, with 3% increase in AgEq grade;

Increase of 257% in Inferred AgEq Ounces from initial September 2017 Mineral Resource, with an 13% increase in AgEq grade;

Pit-constrained El Tigre Indicated Mineral Resources of 61.4 Million ounces (Moz) AgEq grading 44 g/t AgEq contained in 43.0 Million tonnes ("Mt");

Pit-constrained El Tigre Inferred Mineral Resources of 20.0 Moz AgEq grading 54 g/t AgEq contained in 11.5 Mt;

Out-of-Pit El Tigre Indicated Mineral Resources of 20.8 Moz AgEq grading 279 g/t AgEq contained in 2.3 Mt;

Out-of-Pit El Tigre Inferred Mineral Resources of 69.8 Moz AgEq grading 235 g/t AgEq contained in 9.2 Mt;

Out-of-Pit Indicated Mineral Resources, at a cut-off grade of 263 g/t AgEq (3.5 gpt AuEq), contains 12.8 Moz ounces AgEq grading 484 g/t AgEq within in 0.8 Mt;

Out-of-Pit Inferred Mineral Resources, at a cut-off grade of 263 g/t AgEq (3.5 gpt AuEq), contains 32.4 Moz ounces AgEq grading 400 g/t AgEq within in 2.5 Mt; and

The El Tigre Project Mineral Resource is amenable to both open pit and bulk underground mining methods,

Glenn Jessome, President and CEO, stated: "With the Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate now completed and filed, we quickly turn our attention back to El Tigre's economics and we will deliver our PEA in early November." Mr. Jessome continued: "What stands out in the filed Technical Report, not previously disclosed, is the Exploration Potential. The Technical Report establishes an Exploration Target for El Tigre of 7 to 9 million tonnes at 3.0 to 3.5 g/t AuEq for 675,000 ounces to 1 million ounces AuEq. We will immediately begin the process of drilling these significant potential additional ounces."

Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 46.4 Mt grading 25 g/t silver, 0.39 g/t gold, 0.01% copper, 0.03% lead, and 0.06% zinc (0.77 g/t AuEq). The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes Indicated Mineral Resources of 37.2 Moz of silver, 575 koz of gold, 9.4 Mlb of copper, 35.5 Mlb of lead, and 64.3 Mlb of zinc (1.1 Moz AuEq).

Inferred Mineral Resources are estimated at 20.9 Mt grading 78.4 g/t silver, 0.56 g/t gold, 0.04% copper, 0.13% lead, and 0.22% zinc (1.79 g/t AuEq). The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes Inferred Mineral Resources of 52.6 Moz of silver, 374 koz of gold, 18.1 Mlb of copper, 59.7 Mlb of lead, and 103.4 Mlb of zinc (1.2 Moz AuEq).

Figure 1: Isometric View of Block Model used in 2023 updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

Exploration Potential - El Tigre Project

In addition to the exploration work completed, an El Tigre Exploration Target was established as follows: 7 to 9 million tonnes at 3.0 to 3.5 g/t AuEq for 675 koz to 1 Moz AuEq*. The Exploration Target is shown in Figure 2.

*The potential quantities and grades of the Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient work done by a Qualified Person to define these estimates as Mineral Resources. The Company is not treating these estimates as Mineral Resources, and readers should not place undue reliance on these estimates. Even with additional work, there is no certainty that the estimates will be classified as Mineral Resources. In addition, there is no certainty that these estimates will ever prove to be economically recoverable.

Figure 2: Longitudinal Projection of Exploration Target.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Silver Tiger now expects to deliver its Preliminary Economic Assessment in November 2023.

Fall 2023 - Mining Conference Attendance - November 2023

Silver Tiger will conduct a busy November 2023 marketing schedule by attending the The New Orleans Investment Conference, from November 1 to 4 in New Orleans, The Red Cloud Fall Mining Showvcase on November 7 and 8 in Toronto, The Torrey Hills Capital Annual Emerging Growth Resource Conference from November 14 to 16 in Rancho Sante Fe, California and The Precious Metals Summit Zurich fron November 13 to 15.

Mineral Resource Estimate Methodology - El Tigre Project

A total of 482 drill holes (124,851 metres) and 3,160 surface and adit channel samples (6,473 metres) were used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. Historical underground chip samples from the El Tigre Mine, totaling 16,319, were used to define the vein limits only and not grade estimation.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") collaborated with Silver Tiger personnel to develop the mineralization models, estimates, and reporting criteria for the Mineral Resources at El Tigre. Mineralization models were initially developed by Silver Tiger and were reviewed and modified by P&E. A total of twenty-three individual mineralized domains have been identified through drilling and surface sampling. The outlines of the halos and veins below surface from 0 to 100 m were influenced by the selection of mineralized material above 0.3 g/t AuEq, whereas 1.0 g/t AuEq was applied for the veins >100 m below surface that demonstrated lithological and structural zonal continuity along strike and down-dip.

Mineralization wireframes were used as hard boundaries for the purposes of grade estimation. A 5 m x 5 m x 5 m three-dimensional block model was used for the Mineral Resource Estimate. The block model consists of estimated Au, Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn grades, estimated bulk density, classification criteria, and a block volume inclusion percent factor. Au and Ag equivalent block grades were subsequently calculated from the estimated metal grades.

Sample assays were composited to a 1.5m standard length. Au, Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn grades were estimated using Inverse Distance Cubed weighting of between 1 and 12 composites, with a maximum of 2 composites per drill hole. Composites were capped prior to estimation by mineralization domain. Composite samples were selected within an anisotropic search ellipse oriented down the plunge of identified high grade trends.

A total of 5,699 bulk density analyses were provided in the drill hole database. The bulk density ranged from 1.6 (dump) to 3.02 t/m 3 in the mineralized wireframes.

Classification criteria were determined from observed grade and geological continuity as well as variography. Indicated Mineral Resources are informed by 2 or more drill holes within 50 m; Inferred Mineral Resources are informed by 1 or more drill holes with a search radius sufficient to populate the wireframes. No Measured Mineral Resources were calculated.

Table 2: El Tigre Project 2023 Mineral Resources Statement (1-11)

El Tigre Project - 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate (1-10) Area Vein Class Cut-off Tonnes Au Au Ag Ag AuEq AuEq AgEq AgEq Cu Cu Pb Pb Zn Zn AuEq (g/t) (k) (g/t) (k oz) (g/t) (k oz) (g/t) (k oz) (g/t) (k oz) (%) (Mlb) (%) (Mlb) (%) (Mlb) Pit Constrained Indicated 0.14 43,002 0.39 535.3 15 20,049 0.59 818.4 44 61,381 0.00 1.8 0.01 7.0 0.02 14.3 Inferred 0.14 11,524 0.47 175.9 17 6,396 0.72 267.3 54 20,045 0.00 0.8 0.01 3.7 0.02 4.3 Out-of-pit Indicated 1.5 2,323 0.38 28.7 191 14,231 3.72 277.8 279 20,838 0.15 7.6 0.55 28.0 0.97 49.8 Inferred 1.5 9,229 0.66 196.6 155 45,885 3.14 930.7 235 69,801 0.09 17.3 0.27 55.9 0.49 99.0 Vein Total Indicated 0.14+1.5 45,325 0.39 564.0 24 34,279 0.75 1096.3 564 82,219 0.01 9.4 0.04 35.0 0.06 64.1 Inferred 0.14+1.5 20,753 0.56 372.6 78 52,282 1.80 1198.0 135 89,847 0.04 18.1 0.13 59.6 0.23 103.4 Low Grade Stockpiles Indicated 0.3 103 0.90 3.0 177 588 3.41 11.3 256 847 0.02 0.1 0.22 0.5 0.10 0.2 Inferred 0.3 18 0.46 0.3 146 83 2.52 1.4 189 108 0.02 0.0 0.17 0.1 0.09 0.0 Tailings Indicated 0.3 939 0.27 8.0 78 2,345 1.30 39.3 98 2,948 Inferred 0.3 101 0.27 0.9 79 254 1.31 4.3 98 323 Total (Vein+Stockpile+Tailing) Indicated 0.14+1.5+0.3 46,367 0.39 575.0 25 37,212 0.77 1146.9 58 86,014 0.01 9.4 0.03 35.5 0.06 64.3 Inferred 0.14+1.5+0.3 20,871 0.56 373.7 78 52,619 1.79 1203.7 135 90,277 0.04 18.1 0.13 59.7 0.22 103.4

Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources in this news release were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines (2014) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council and CIM Best Practices (2019). Historically mined areas were depleted from the Mineral Resource model. Approximately 74.7% of the Indicated and 22.3% of the Inferred contained AgEq ounces are pit constrained, with the remainder out-of-pit. See tables 2 and 3 for details of the split between pit constrained and out-of-pit deposits. The pit constrained AuEq cut-off grade of 0.14 g/t was derived from US$1,800/oz Au price, US$24/oz Ag price, 80% process recovery for Ag and Au, US$5.30/tonne process cost and US$1.00/tonne G&A cost. The constraining pit optimization parameters were $1.86/t mineralized mining cost, $1.86/t waste mining cost and 50-degree pit slopes. The out-of-pit AuEq cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t AuEq was derived from US$1,800/oz Au price, US$24/oz Ag price, $4.00$/lb Cu, $0.95 $/lb Pb, $1.40 $/lb Zn, 85% process recovery for all metals, $50/t mining cost, US$20/tonne process and US$4 G&A cost. The out-of-pit Mineral Resource grade blocks were quantified above the 1.5 g/t AuEq cut-off, below the constraining pit shell within the constraining mineralized wireframes and exhibited sufficient continuity to be considered for cut and fill and long hole mining No Mineral Resources are classified as Measured. The tailings AuEq cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t was derived from US$1,800/oz Au price, US$24/oz Ag price, 85% process recovery for Ag and Au, US$14/t process cost and US$1.00/t G&A cost. AgEq and AuEq calculated at an Ag/Au ratio of 75:1. Totals may not agree due to rounding

Qualified Persons

Dave Duncan P. Geo., VP Exploration of Silver Tiger, Charles Spath, P. Geo., VP of Technical Services of Silver Tiger, and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants are the Qualified Persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Puritch is independent of Silver Tiger. Mr. Duncan, Mr. Spath and Mr. Puritch have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Silver Tiger and the El Tigre Historic Mine District

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 25 years' experience discovering, financing and building large epithermal silver projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger.

The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining high-grade silver veins in the area with production coming from 3 parallel veins the El Tigre Vein, the Seitz Kelley Vein and the Sooy Vein. Underground mining on the middle El Tigre Vein extended 1,450 metres along strike and was mined on 14 levels to a depth of approximately 450 metres. The Seitz Kelley Vein was mined along strike for 1 kilometre to a depth of approximately 200 meters. The Sooy Vein was only mined along strike for 250 metres to a depth of approximately 150 metres. Mining abruptly stopped on all 3 of these veins when the price of silver collapsed to less than 20¢ per ounce with the onset of the Great Depression. By the time the mine closed in 1930, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012). The average grade mined during this period was over 2 kilograms silver equivalent per ton.

