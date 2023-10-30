Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
30.10.2023 | 12:06
Garmin International, Inc.: Garmin selects AMIT International as exclusive distributor for India

Expanded strategic relationship will bring innovative Garmin fitness, outdoor and automotive products to customers in rapidly growing country for the first time

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that AMIT International will serve as its exclusive distributor in India, expanding the companies' long-term strategic relationship in the rapidly growing country. Under the new agreement, AMIT India will add Garmin fitness, outdoor recreation and consumer automotive products to its existing lineup of Garmin marine products that it began distributing in 2017.


"For over 25 years, AMIT International has distributed Garmin products in the UAE, and more recently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Their focus, investment and success has been instrumental in growing Garmin's business in the Middle East region. For the last 6 years, AMIT India has successfully sold Garmin marine equipment, so it was a natural step to entrust the company with selling our fitness and wearable products in the fast-growing market as well." - Magnus Gahlin, Sales & Product Marketing Director, Garmin EMEA

"We are very excited by the opportunity in taking this next step with Garmin on our journey to build up the local market in India and develop the fitness division." - Deepak Raina, general manager Amit GPS & Navigation LLP

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Krista Klaus
913-397-8200
media.relations@garmin.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914892/Garmin_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/garmin-selects-amit-international-as-exclusive-distributor-for-india-301967983.html

