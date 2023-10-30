The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Expands Production Capacity for Snack Bar Manufacturing

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (TSXV:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce expanded capacity at its bar production facility, paving the way for substantial expansion in the growing market for refrigerated snack bars.

The Fresh Factory's commitment to excellence and innovation has led to a strategic investment aimed at meeting the surging demand for refrigerated snack bars. The Company has recently upgraded its infrastructure, including the installation of a state-of-the-art high-volume rack oven and an upgrade of its flow wrapper and cutting knife. These enhancements are expected to increase production capabilities, enabling the Company to produce significantly more snack bars on an annual basis.

The Company has secured a new multi-year agreement that guarantees a steady volume of production. This agreement underscores the Company's commitment to delivering exceptional products to its customers while further solidifying its role as a trusted partner in the industry.

"With our expanded production capacity in place, The Fresh Factory is well positioned to become a leading manufacturer of refrigerated snack bars," said Bill Besenhofer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder at The Fresh Factory. "We completed these upgrades to satisfy the ever-increasing demand for this product line."

As consumers seek healthier, on-the-go snack options, The Fresh Factory is ideally situated to deliver substantial volumes of refrigerated bars. These strategic investments are the latest realization of the Company's overall market diversification strategy. Having established itself as a leader in the multi-serve dip category, The Fresh Factory is now primed to lead in the rapidly expanding portion-controlled and fresh-snacking market, aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit their website at www.thefreshfactory.co.

