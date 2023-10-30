Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
WKN: A3D659 | ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.10.2023 | 12:46
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Oct-2023 / 11:14 GMT/BST 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/10/2023) of GBP114.22m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/10/2023) of GBP114.22m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/10/2023 was: 
                                      Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,019.70p 5,655,286 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 1,986.50p 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                 1,805.00p 
Discount to NAV                          (10.63% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 27/10/2023 
 
       Name of company     % of portfolio 
1       MACFARLANE GROUP PLC            10.77 
2       VP PLC                   10.68 
3       HILL & SMITH PLC               7.76 
4       RENOLD PLC                  7.05 
5       COLEFAX GROUP PLC               6.91 
6       TELECOM PLUS PLC               6.21 
7       GAMMA COMMUNICATIONS PLC           5.88 
8       CARR'S GROUP PLC               5.20 
9       TREATT PLC                  5.17 
10      ALPHA GROUP INTL PLC             4.83 
11      SPIRAX-SARCO ENG               4.40 
12      IMI PLC                    3.84 
13      OSB GROUP PLC                 3.76 
14      ELECOSOFT PLC                 3.33 
15      MORGAN ADV MATERIALS             2.97 
16      GRESHAM TECHNOLOGIES PLC           2.92 
17      MARSHALLS PLC                 2.90 
18      RS GROUP PLC                 2.86 
19      VIDENDUM PLC                 1.38 
20      SPIRENT COMMUNICATION             1.14 
21      DYSON GROUP PLC                0.04

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 281442 
EQS News ID:  1760569 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1760569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2023 07:14 ET (11:14 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
