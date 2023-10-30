MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the "Company," the "Trust," "we," "our" and "us"), a self-managed health care real estate investment trust, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $138.5 million, an increase of 5.3% from the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the portfolio was approximately 94.7% leased.

Total expenses for the third quarter 2023 were $125.4 million, compared to total expenses of $119.1 million for the third quarter 2022.

Net income for the third quarter 2023 was $12.9 million, compared to net income of $66.3 million for the third quarter 2022. Net income in the third quarter 2022 included a $53.9 million net gain on the sale of investment properties.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter 2023 was $12.3 million. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2023 was $0.05 based on approximately 249.4 million weighted average common shares and operating partnership units ("OP Units") outstanding.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") totaled $62.8 million for the third quarter 2023 and consisted of net income plus depreciation and amortization on our consolidated portfolio of $47.8 million and our unconsolidated joint ventures of $2.3 million, offset by $0.2 million of other adjustments, resulting in FFO of $0.25 per share on a fully diluted basis. Normalized FFO, which adjusts for a $1.8 million gain on extinguishment of debt and a $0.2 million net change in fair value of our derivatives, was $61.2 million, or $0.25 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Normalized Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for the third quarter 2023, which consists of Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash share compensation, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market and below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, recurring capital expenditures and lease commissions, loan reserve adjustments, and our share of adjustments from unconsolidated investments, was $60.1 million.

Our Outpatient Medical Same-Store portfolio, which includes 270 properties representing 97% of our consolidated leasable square footage, generated year-over-year Outpatient Medical Same-Store Cash Net Operating Income ("Cash NOI") growth of 1.5% for the third quarter 2023.

Other Recent Events

Third Quarter Highlights

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company prepaid $36.1 million of mortgage debt that yielded an interest rate of SOFR + 1.90%. The variable component of that mortgage debt was fixed to 1.35% under a pay-fixed receive-variable interest rate swap, for an all-in rate of 3.25%. The Company maintained the swap, which expires on October 31, 2024.

Dividend Paid

On September 21, 2023, announced that our Board of Trustees authorized and declared a cash distribution of $0.23 per common share and OP Unit for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023. The dividend was paid on October 17, 2023, to common shareholders and OP Unit holders of record as of the close of business on October 3, 2023.

2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment

The Company earned a score of 78 in the 2023 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, outperforming the international average of 75 out of 100. This number represents a 4% year-over-year increase in our scoring, a significant milestone in our sustainability reporting efforts. The Company also earned the GRESB Green Star designation for the third consecutive year since our inaugural GRESB participation in 2021.

New in 2023, as part of customized GRESB peer group scoring comprised of U.S.-based listed outpatient medical REITs, the Company earned a ranking of 2 out of 6.

In addition, for the second consecutive year, the Company earned an "A" rating and a score of 98 out of 100 in its 2023 GRESB Public Disclosure Level, ranking first in its health care comparison group. The GRESB Public Disclosure Level is an overall measure of sustainability disclosure by listed property companies based on a selection of indicators aligned with the existing GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

Conference Call Information

The Company has decided to cancel its conference call to discuss its financial performance and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, previously scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the "operating partnership"), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2023, owned approximately 96.1% of OP Units.

Investors are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website (www.docreit.com) for additional information, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, press releases, supplemental information packages and investor presentations. The information contained on our website is not a part of, and is not incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", "continue", "intend", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's strategic and operational plans, the Company's ability to generate internal and external growth, the future outlook, anticipated cash returns, cap rates or yields on properties, anticipated closing of property acquisitions, anticipated completion of development, and ability to execute its business plan. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), including, without limitation, the Company's annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the Commission. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of factors that could impact the Company's results, performance, or transactions, see Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental revenues $ 94,744 $ 92,073 $ 281,901 $ 278,230 Expense recoveries 39,776 36,563 115,195 107,525 Rental and related revenues 134,520 128,636 397,096 385,755 Interest income on real estate loans and other 4,027 2,877 10,895 8,315 Total revenues 138,547 131,513 407,991 394,070 Expenses: Interest expense 20,050 18,299 59,837 52,356 General and administrative 9,771 10,079 31,133 30,400 Operating expenses 47,625 43,647 138,094 128,080 Depreciation and amortization 47,932 47,040 143,555 142,002 Total expenses 125,378 119,065 372,619 352,838 Income before equity in (loss) gain of unconsolidated entities and gain on sale of investment properties, net: 13,169 12,448 35,372 41,232 Equity in (loss) gain of unconsolidated entities (278 ) (62 ) 1,260 (452 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net - 53,894 13 57,375 Net income 12,891 66,280 36,645 98,155 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership (505 ) (3,252 ) (1,443 ) (4,830 ) Partially owned properties (1) (51 ) (70 ) (121 ) (384 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,335 $ 62,958 $ 35,081 $ 92,941 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 Weighted average common shares: Basic 238,480,299 226,529,041 238,124,981 225,743,856 Diluted 249,445,312 239,898,462 249,226,913 239,145,383 Dividends and distributions declared per common share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Physicians Realty Trust Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Investment properties: Land and improvements $ 249,468 $ 241,559 Building and improvements 4,703,606 4,659,780 Construction in progress 41,722 18,497 Tenant improvements 95,447 88,640 Acquired lease intangibles 509,468 505,335 5,599,711 5,513,811 Accumulated depreciation (1,140,208 ) (996,888 ) Net real estate property 4,459,503 4,516,923 Right-of-use lease assets, net 227,967 231,225 Real estate loans receivable, net 79,883 104,973 Investments in unconsolidated entities 72,069 77,716 Net real estate investments 4,839,422 4,930,837 Cash and cash equivalents 195,772 7,730 Tenant receivables, net 11,131 11,503 Other assets 166,142 146,807 Total assets $ 5,212,467 $ 5,096,877 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Credit facility $ 393,090 $ 188,328 Notes payable 1,451,536 1,465,437 Mortgage debt 127,630 164,352 Accounts payable 4,933 4,391 Dividends and distributions payable 60,928 60,148 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 95,637 87,720 Lease liabilities 104,802 105,011 Acquired lease intangibles, net 23,170 24,381 Total liabilities 2,261,726 2,099,768 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties 3,066 3,258 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 common shares authorized, 238,482,769 and 233,292,030 common shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2,385 2,333 Additional paid-in capital 3,817,545 3,743,876 Accumulated deficit (1,012,869 ) (881,672 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,216 5,183 Total shareholders' equity 2,822,277 2,869,720 Noncontrolling interests: Operating Partnership 116,079 123,015 Partially owned properties 9,319 1,116 Total noncontrolling interests 125,398 124,131 Total equity 2,947,675 2,993,851 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,212,467 $ 5,096,877

Physicians Realty Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 12,891 $ 66,280 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.28 Net income $ 12,891 $ 66,280 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - partially owned properties (51 ) (70 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 47,843 46,939 Depreciation and amortization expense - partially owned properties (132 ) (101 ) Gain on sale of investment properties, net - (53,894 ) Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 2,271 2,298 FFO applicable to common shares $ 62,822 $ 61,452 Net change in fair value of derivative 185 - Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,763 ) - Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments - (82 ) Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 61,244 $ 61,370 FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Normalized FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.26 Normalized FFO applicable to common shares $ 61,244 $ 61,370 Non-cash share compensation expense 3,968 4,349 Straight-line rent adjustments (820 ) (1,478 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases/assumed debt 1,084 1,133 Amortization of lease inducements 246 225 Amortization of deferred financing costs 763 581 Recurring capital expenditures and lease commissions (5,745 ) (4,129 ) Loan reserve adjustments 265 152 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (939 ) (403 ) Normalized FAD applicable to common shares $ 60,066 $ 61,800 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 249,445,312 239,898,462

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 12,891 $ 66,280 General and administrative 9,771 10,079 Depreciation and amortization expense 47,932 47,040 Interest expense 20,050 18,299 Corporate high yield interest income (2,307 ) - Swap income (244 ) - Net change in the fair value of derivative 185 - Gain on sale of investment properties, net - (53,894 ) Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 3,542 3,463 NOI $ 91,820 $ 91,267 NOI $ 91,820 $ 91,267 Straight-line rent adjustments (820 ) (1,478 ) Amortization of acquired above/below-market leases 1,084 1,133 Amortization of lease inducements 246 225 Loan reserve adjustments 265 152 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments (101 ) (176 ) Cash NOI $ 92,494 $ 91,123 Cash NOI $ 92,494 $ 91,123 Assets not held for all periods (1,516 ) (478 ) Non-outpatient medical facilities (2,816 ) (2,775 ) Lease termination fees - 13 Interest income on real estate loans (1,572 ) (2,517 ) Joint venture and other income (3,581 ) (3,618 ) Outpatient Medical Same-Store Cash NOI $ 83,009 $ 81,748

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net income $ 12,891 $ 66,280 Depreciation and amortization expense 47,932 47,040 Interest expense 20,050 18,299 Corporate high yield interest income (2,307 ) - Swap income (244 ) - Gain on sale of investment properties, net - (53,894 ) Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments 3,526 3,545 EBITDAre $ 81,848 $ 81,270 Non-cash share compensation expense 3,968 4,349 Non-cash changes in fair value 185 - Pursuit costs 241 149 Non-cash intangible amortization 1,330 1,358 Proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture adjustments - (82 ) Pro forma adjustments for investment activity 45 871 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 87,617 $ 87,915

This press release includes Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Normalized FFO, Normalized Funds Available For Distribution ("FAD"), Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Cash NOI, Outpatient Medical Same-Store Cash NOI, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") and Adjusted EBITDAre, which are non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of the SEC's Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the Company, or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable financial measure so calculated and presented. As used in this press release, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, we have provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We believe that information regarding FFO is helpful to shareholders and potential investors because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. We calculate FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) before noncontrolling interests of holders of OP units, excluding preferred distributions, gains (or losses) on sales of depreciable operating property, impairment write-downs on depreciable assets, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). Our FFO computation includes our share of required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures and may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition or that interpret the Nareit definition differently than we do. The GAAP measure that we believe to be most directly comparable to FFO, net income, includes depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses on property sales, impairments, and noncontrolling interests. In computing FFO, we eliminate these items because, in our view, they are not indicative of the results from the operations of our properties. To facilitate a clear understanding of our historical operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as presented in our financial statements. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered to be an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity and is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to shareholders.

We use Normalized FFO, which excludes from FFO net change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, acceleration of deferred financing costs, net change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain on extinguishment of debt, and other normalizing items. Our Normalized FFO computation includes our share of required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures and our use of the term Normalized FFO may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount. Normalized FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), as an indicator of our financial performance or of cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP), or as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make distributions. Normalized FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

We define Normalized FAD, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes from Normalized FFO non-cash share compensation expense, straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above-market or below-market leases and assumed debt, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of deferred financing costs, and loan reserve adjustments, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. We also adjust for recurring capital expenditures related to building, site, and tenant improvements, leasing commissions, cash payments from seller master leases, and rent abatement payments, including our share of all required adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. Other REITs or real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating Normalized FAD, and accordingly, our computation may not be comparable to those reported by other REITs. Although our computation of Normalized FAD may not be comparable to that of other REITs, we believe Normalized FAD provides a meaningful supplemental measure of our performance due to its frequency of use by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance as a REIT. Normalized FAD should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss attributable to controlling interest (computed in accordance with GAAP) or as an indicator of our financial performance. Normalized FAD should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements.

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income or loss, computed in accordance with GAAP, generated from our total portfolio of properties and other investments before general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, corporate high yield interest income, swap income, net change in the fair value of derivative financial instruments, gain or loss on the sale of investment properties, and impairment losses, including our share of all required adjustments from our unconsolidated joint ventures. We believe that NOI provides an accurate measure of operating performance of our operating assets because NOI excludes certain items that are not associated with management of the properties. Our use of the term NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from NOI straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of acquired above and below market leases, and other non-cash and normalizing items, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. Other non-cash and normalizing items include items such as the amortization of lease inducements, loan reserve adjustments, payments received from seller master leases and rent abatements, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. We believe that Cash NOI provides an accurate measure of the operating performance of our operating assets because it excludes certain items that are not associated with management of the properties. Additionally, we believe that Cash NOI is a widely accepted measure of comparative operating performance in the real estate community. Our use of the term Cash NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as such other companies may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

Outpatient Medical Same-Store Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes from Cash NOI assets not held for the entire preceding five quarters, non-outpatient medical facility assets, and other normalizing items not specifically related to the same-store property portfolio. Management considers Outpatient Medical Same-Store Cash NOI a supplemental measure because it allows investors, analysts, and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. Our use of the term Outpatient Medical Same-Store Cash NOI may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies, as such other companies may have different methodologies for computing this amount.

We calculate EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by Nareit and define EBITDAre as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, corporate high yield interest income, swap income, gain or loss on the sale of investment properties, and impairment loss, including our share of all required adjustments from unconsolidated joint ventures. We define Adjusted EBITDAre, which excludes from EBITDAre non-cash share compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value, pursuit costs, non-cash intangible amortization, corporate high yield interest income, the pro forma impact of investment activity, and other normalizing items. We consider EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre important measures because they provide additional information to allow management, investors, and our current and potential creditors to evaluate and compare our core operating results and our ability to service debt.

