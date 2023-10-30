

HONG KONG, Oct 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 25th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), the 8th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, and the 18th Eco Expo Asia, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded their physical events on a high note. The three exhibitions attracted some 62,000 buyers from 145 countries and regions.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said the fairs had created a cross-industry sourcing platform for global buyers, successfully leveraging synergy and attracting some 62,000 buyers collectively. The number of buyers from key markets grew strongly, including those from ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, as well as United Arab Emirates (UAE), Korea, India and Mainland China. Eco Expo Asia also drew many new buyer groups, including those from Malaysia, Thailand and Macao, reflecting the passing of the pandemic and that global buyers continued to view Hong Kong as an important trading and sourcing platform. Ms Chong was confident that the HKTDC would continue to promote local and international trade development, bringing more business opportunities and cooperation to the industry.Survey reflects optimism on salesAn independent survey institute interviewed nearly 770 exhibitors and buyers at the Autumn Lighting Fair and Outdoor and Tech Light Expo. The industry held an optimistic outlook, with more than 67% respondents expecting overall sales to continue growing in the next two years, with 32% expecting sales to remain unchanged and just 1% anticipating a potential decline. For traditional markets, respondents were mainly optimistic about Australia and the Pacific Islands (67%) and Taiwan (63%). Among emerging markets, the industry was primarily positive on Latin America (71%), Central & Eastern Europe (excl. Russia) (68%), the Middle East (66%) and ASEAN countries (65%).Smart cities and smart homes were among the technological development trends under the spotlight. As Internet of Things (IoT) applications grow in popularity, most respondents (74%) believed the smart-lighting market had great potential in the next two years. Areas with the most potential included home automation and smart-lighting control systems (47%), followed by wireless lighting control systems (33%), energy-saving lighting control solutions (30%) and outdoor smart security lighting systems (26%).New Connected Lighting Zone draws interestThe Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, themed Light Up Every Opportunity, featured a wide range of high-quality lighting products such as those with innovative designs, sustainable development and smart elements. The Connected Lighting Zone debuted at this year's Lighting Fair showcasing more than 20 renowned companies and brands. The business atmosphere at both lighting fairs was enthusiastic and lively. Long-standing Hong Kong exhibitor Extra Lighting Manufacturing Ltd. showcased top-quality commercial and residential lighting products at the Autumn Lighting Fair. Lisa Tang, Director, said: "We have been participating in this fair for more than 20 years. About 15% of our customers have been acquired through this fair. At this year's fair, we have connected with new buyers from Europe, the Middle East, North America and Southeast Asia. We expect the fair will generate US$3 million in sales turnover for our company."Irving Pun, Marketing Director of Hong Kong Kinlights Technology Co., was at Outdoor and Tech Light Expo and said: "We found seven to eight serious buyers from Spain, Poland, South Africa, India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia on the first day of exhibition. They are looking to purchase different lighting items including street lights, high bay lights and sport lights. We will receive orders worth US$500,000 to US$1 million."A buyer from Saudi Arabia, Abdelhamid Hussein, Electrical Mabani Company Lighting Sales Manager and Consultant, said the two lighting fairs featured a good mix of innovative lighting products. "We've already placed a US$700,000 order with a Shanghai exhibitor of Outdoor and Tech Light Expo for landscape lighting and solar poles for stadiums and sports halls. Talks are underway with a Zhongshan exhibitor for a smart lighting control solution. The potential order is valued at US$300,000. We are also visiting the Autumn Lighting Fair to source other products. We will place orders as much as US$2 million to US$3 million at the two fairs this year."Seminars and forums at the fairs, included the Connected Lighting Forum and A Greener Future in Hong Kong: Sustainable Lighting Design and Energy Solutions seminar where experts shared the latest information and trends on smart and sustainable lighting.Eco Expo Asia: Driving energy efficiency and waste reductionThis year's Eco Expo Asia, themed Taking the Leap towards Carbon Neutrality, resonated with the recent Policy Address by Chief Executive John Lee, in which he emphasised measures to promote the new energy transport industry and sustainable development. The Green Transportation zone showcased a variety of new energy vehicles and related equipment, including hydrogen-powered container trucks and garbage trucks exhibited by Wisdom Motors (HK) Limited. Huawei International Co. Limited also introduced the latest models of charging piles at the expo, enabling electric vehicles to fully charge within just 10 minutes, thereby enhancing the convenience of electric vehicle usage, and promoting the development of new energy transportation.To help Hong Kong's catering industry prepare for the ban on disposable plastic utensils next year, the Environmental Protection Department of the HKSAR government led 28 registered suppliers from the Green Tableware Platform to participate in the expo. The Japan Pavilion showcased eco-friendly utensils and introduced cutting-edge fabric degradation into soil technology, while the Canada Pavilion presented green building technologies and biological wastewater purification and odour removal techniques.One event highlight was the Eco Asia Conference, which brought together officials and experts from Mainland China and Belt and Road regions to discuss green futures. The conference also hosted the Building a Zero Waste Bay Area Launch Ceremony. The Eco Expo Asia this year attracted about 170 environmental officials from mainland provinces, municipalities and Belt and Road regions, highlighting the significance of the expo in promoting government-to-government (G2G) and government-to-business (G2B) collaborations. The newly added ESG Job Hub also helped to recruit fresh talent for the industry, attracting on-site applications from aspiring individuals.Hong Kong exhibitor Lexie Lin, Investment Director of Wisdom Motor, said: We have received enquiries from buyers from Denmark, Belgium, and Germany, and other European countries, as well as from the United States and Canada. Two clients from Australia also expressed great interest. In addition, we have engaged with buyers from Hong Kong, including the mass transport system and community infrastructure companies."The HKTDC has facilitated our online business matching meetings through the Click2Match platform. We have secured customers from Australia, France and Germany, with orders for over 100 vehicles."A buyer from Myanmar, Ben Ja Min, Representative from BJM Paper Recycling Co., Ltd, said: "BJM Paper Recycling Co., Ltd. specialises in paper and plastic recycling business in Myanmar. We are looking for the latest wastewater recycling solution. Through the HKTDC's business matching meetings, we identified the Vibratory Membrane Advanced Treatment from a Hong Kong Exhibitor that harnesses membrane separation technology for applications involving a variety of industrial waste liquids, such as oil, water and chemical wastes. We will likely spend US$800,000 on this treatment installation in a new factory."According to the latest survey led by the HKTDC, respondents from Mainland China and overseas considered Hong Kong to be a sustainable business hub offering services useful for companies' ESG strategies, giving Hong Kong an overall rating of 7.0 or more out of 10. Hong Kong was seen as possessing a number of desirable attributes, including product availability and diversity (such as eco-design and net-zero solutions), the supply of ESG expertise and talent in many fields (such as green finance, carbon trading and ESG investment expertise and talents), and ESG investing. (For detailed survey findings, please refer to https://research.hktdc.com/en/article/MTUxMzgzNDAwMw)Igniting cross-industry business opportunities through three fairsOrganised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo formed a world-renowned lighting marketplace, attracting more than 3,000 exhibitors collectively and some 38,000 and some 12,000 buyers respectively. Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid mode, exhibitors and buyers can engage in online business negotiations and matching through the Click2Match smart business matching platform until 6 November. 