Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy"), is offering Apple Pay for cryptocurrency purchases in Canada starting today. This gives customers an easy, secure and private way to pay in apps or on the web in Safari using their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Through this recent integration, Bitbuy users can securely use Apple Pay to acquire Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 37 other cryptocurrencies directly on the Bitbuy platform.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with FaceID, Touch ID, or device passcode as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

"The introduction of Apple Pay underscores Bitbuy's dedication to streamlining a secure and private purchasing process for our users," notes WonderFi President and CEO Dean Skurka. "We understand the significance of providing a variety of payment options to meet the changing requirements of our current user base."



Bitbuy customers can now log in to their accounts on the web or mobile app, select 'Deposit CAD with card', then check-out with Apple Pay to fund their account. For the first month, there will be no fees charged by Bitbuy for customers who fund their account with Apple Pay.

Largest Selection of Funding Options in Canada

With over 900,000 registered Canadian users Bitbuy is one of the largest crypto-trading platforms in the country. The platform caters to both retail and advanced traders, as well as high-net-worth and institutional clients, providing them with comprehensive trading and staking services.

With the integration of Apple Pay, Bitbuy now offers more payment options in the Canadian market further enriching Bitbuy's existing range of funding choices, which includes Visa and MasterCard Debit, Wire Transfer and Interac e-Transfer.

For more information on Bitbuy, visit https://bitbuy.ca/.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns, operates, incubates, and invests across the global digital asset ecosystem. They own and operate two of Canada's most well-known and established crypto trading platforms Coinsquare and Bitbuy, as well as SmartPay, a global crypto payment processing platform. WonderFi is also the largest shareholder of Tetra, a leading Canadian digital asset custodian.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $800 million, WonderFi boasts one of the largest communities of crypto investors within a single regulated ecosystem in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

