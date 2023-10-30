Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Leading Japanese Telecommunications Carrier SoftBank Corp. Deploys Synchronoss Personal Cloud

Roll Out of Anshin Data Box Powered by Synchronoss Personal Cloud Integrates Artificial Intelligence Functionality and Enables Customers to Optimize, Organize, and Safeguard Photos, Videos, and Other Digital Content

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 30, 2023to power its Anshin Data Box service.



Anshin Data Box allows customers to backup and restore photos, videos, and files stored on mobile phones and other devices. Additionally, the platform's artificial intelligence features provide the capability to optimize low resolution photos and create new types of content through a series of effects and stylizers.

Available in November across multiple distribution channels, SoftBank's Anshin Data Boxwill include 500 gigabytes of storage per month. Additionally, the personal cloud service will be integrated into new devices, allowing customers to easily activate it during the onboarding process. SoftBank will also deliver Anshin Data Box through its retail stores and digital buy flow.

"We continue to empower telecom operators and mobile service providers with strategic tools to improve customer value," said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. "This new Cloud launch with SoftBank further extends our long-standing relationship with them and our presence in Japan. It also reinforces our cloud-first strategy, which represents new growth opportunities for the Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform."

