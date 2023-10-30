Artificial intelligence (AI) is intended to make day-to-day work easier for employees and increase efficiency

Mercedes-Benz Direct Chat enables the use of generative AI in a secure environment

The rollout starts now and will be completed for a majority of the workforce by the end of the year

Mercedes-Benz is rolling out an internal web application for its employees the Mercedes-Benz Direct Chat. It uses OpenAI's ChatGPT technology through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. It's a text generator that uses machine learning and natural-language processing to deliver precise and contextual answers in just a few seconds. The intuitive and user-friendly Mercedes-Benz Direct Chat can, for example, help with the creation of e-mails, reports and other work documents, or even summarize longer texts. It will initially be available in English and German. Applications based on generative artificial intelligence promise to streamline processes and tasks and save valuable time, especially in administration. Mercedes-Benz expects this to lead to significant gains in efficiency. The integration of this innovative technology into daily work routine should further help to continuously offer better solutions for customers.

"AI is a booster of the digital transformation. That's why our employees should be given the opportunity to work with this groundbreaking technology and gain their own experience in a protected environment. The introduction of Mercedes-Benz Direct Chat based on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service marks a significant milestone on our way to becoming a digital company, and its utilization will help lead us into an even more efficient future."

Jan Brecht, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

By the end of the year, most of the workforce will be able to use the application and become more familiarized with the possibilities of generative AI in a secure environment enabling them to learn its opportunities and risks. Terms of use have been drawn up specifically for this purpose. For example, the generated output must be checked for accuracy and clearly labeled if the text has not received a substantial review and validation by the user.

Mercedes-Benz supports workforce with specific training offers for AI

To get employees started with this topic and the tool, Mercedes-Benz is providing them with a variety of training courses. These range from introductory sessions to special learning pathways. This way, the company is consistently continuing on the path taken with the Turn2Learn (LINK) qualification initiative, and offering employees a comprehensive range of opportunities to learn independently and flexibly for their current job or future job profiles. As part of the Turn2Learn qualification initiative, Mercedes-Benz is investing more than €2 billion in the qualification of its global workforce until 2030. One focus is on offerings related to digitalization and AI.

"Artificial intelligence won't just support in taking over repetitive and routine tasks, it can also support more complex processes. This will increasingly free up time and capacity for more creative and more demanding activities. Every day, I'm seeing how the Mercedes-Benz team is embracing this change and is learning how to make the best possible use of digital opportunities like AI. In this way, each and every one of us is investing in their own future and opening up new professional opportunities for themselves. With Turn2Learn, our company is providing employees with appropriate qualifications including for Mercedes-Benz Direct Chat."

Sabine Kohleisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Human Relations and Labor Director

Mercedes-Benz guarantees data protection and data security

Data protection is a high priority for Mercedes-Benz. The use of Mercedes-Benz Direct Chat requires compliance with the relevant data protection guidelines and regulations. Employees' text inputs are processed anonymously and the data entered will not be stored on servers or used for training the AI. Mercedes-Benz is integrating ChatGPT through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, using the large-scale generative AI models combined with the security, privacy and reliability features of Azure cloud. The web application is operated in European data centers. Mercedes-Benz always has sovereignty over the IT processes running in the background.

"The question is not whether artificial intelligence will be used but how. With Mercedes-Benz Direct Chat, we're providing our teams with an innovative solution that is both opportunity-oriented and exemplary of how to use AI responsibly. We have integrated our AI principles and data protection from the very beginning of development. Direct Chat is clear proof: By tackling future technologies in an interdisciplinary manner, seizing opportunities and keeping an eye on the risks, we can successfully shape the transformation of Mercedes-Benz."

Renata Jungo Brüngger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Integrity, Governance Sustainability

Mercedes-Benz Direct Chat aligns with Mercedes-Benz AI principles

The integration of Azure OpenAI Service with the internal application is being carried out in line with the AI principles practiced by Mercedes-Benz. The company has kept an eye on the legal and ethical aspects of the development and use of AI from the beginning and has accordingly set clear guidelines: Mercedes-Benz develops and uses AI according to four principles: "responsible use", "explainability", "protection of privacy" and "security and reliability".

Further information about Mercedes-Benz is available at www.mercedes-benz.com. Press information and digital services for journalists and multipliers can be found on our Mercedes-Benz Media online platform at media.mercedes-benz.com. Learn more about current topics and events related to Mercedes-Benz Cars Vans on our @MB_Press X channel at www.twitter.com/MB_Press.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes-Benz AG is part of the Mercedes-Benz Group AG with a total of around 170,000 employees worldwide and is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and G-Class with their all-electric models as well as products of the smart brand. The Mercedes me brand offers access to the digital services from Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of luxury passenger cars. In 2022 it sold around two million passenger cars and 415,300 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with around 35 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing and extending its global battery production network on three continents. As sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes-Benz strategy and for the company itself, this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030716778/en/

Contacts:

Katja Liesenfeld (IT), Tel: +49 160 8621488, katja.liesenfeld@mercedes-benz.com

Sven Reichmann (HR), Tel: +49 176 30955454, sven.reichmann@mercedes-benz.com

Vera Pfister (IL), Tel: +49 160 8662782, vera.pfister@mercedes-benz.com

Andrea Berg, Tel. +1 917 667 2391, andrea.a.berg@mercedes-benz.com