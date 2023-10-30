CSP, Inc.: Leading Chemical Manufacturer Selects ARIA Cybersecurity AZT Solution to Protect Production Facilities

Fortune-500 chemicals manufacturer deploys AZT PROTECT solution from ARIA Cybersecurity to protect production applications from exploit and attack.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPI), has announced the first customer for its latest solution, AZT PROTECT, which provides proactive cyberattack protection for Operational Technology (OT) environments. The patented, AI-powered solution is being deployed by a large, Fortune-500 chemical manufacturer to protect its critical production applications from all forms of attack, enabling production lines to continue running without disruption.

The customer selected AZT PROTECT to:

Protect its entire OT environment with the ability to immediately stop attacks before they cause harm.

Keep operations up and running without impact during attacks - avoiding what happened to Clorox (CLX) and other manufactures that are still reeling financially from recent cyberattacks 1 .

. Deploy the solution and ensure total protection within minutes without taking any production lines offline.

Ensure that the solution cannot be disabled - as happened to leading cloud-based NextGen AV solutions during the SolarWinds attack.

AZT PROTECT is an AI-driven agent that protects critical applications and the devices on which they run from being harmed by attacks. The solution's patented approach stops the techniques attackers use to exploit vulnerabilities, as well as any form of adulteration/manipulation to the applications running on a protected device. It also allows approved applications to be locked down to block any unapproved applications from running, including any form of ransomware or zero-day malware. In addition, it stops the techniques used in supply chain and sophisticated nation state-based attacks that have proliferated in recent years.

"ARIA's AZT PROTECT solution is simple to deploy and operate, which is ideal for understaffed and over-burdened manufacturing production environments," says Gary Southwell, General Manager of ARIA Cybersecurity. "AZT PROTECT does all the work automatically to stop the attacks before they can execute, and then reports what happened. This is an ideal way to comply with the SEC's new rules forcing reporting of 'material breaches' - providing proof that a given breach did not do material harm and therefore did not require a Form 8-K filing."

