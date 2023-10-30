1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company Wins Two U.S. Gold Medals and Wins World Gold Medal in 2023 World Beer Awards

-- Company hires marketing and sales specialists to promote products as it prepares to launch direct-to-consumer e-commerce website. --

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded its second consecutive United States Gold Medal in the Amber Ale category in the prestigious World Beer Awards (www.worldbeerawards.com). Additionally, the Company entered its new Wolves Den Cream Ale in the cream ale category and won both the United States Gold Medal and the World Gold Medal. The World Beer Awards are global awards selecting the very best in all the internationally recognized styles and to award and promote the world's best beers to consumers and trade partners across the globe.

Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "We were all extremely grateful and excited to have won the United States Gold medal in both 2022 and now again in 2023." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "Then to have also won the United States and the World Gold Medal for our recently released Wolves Den Cream Ale that we created for exclusive sale at the Watertown Wolves hockey games was incredible. I would expect that this award plus having the product in time for the start of the Wolves' season this year means we should expect to sell ten times what we sold last year."

In other Company news, 1812 Brewing Company recently hired a Texas-based firm specializing in direct sales and marketing to consumers in advance of launching the Company's own e-commerce site, which we hope to be "live" in 2023. Currently the Company has available to ship bottles or cans with its: (i) War of 1812 Amber Ale, (ii) Thousand Islands IPA, (iii) Helles Bells Lager, (iv) Route 11 Lager, and (v) Wolves Den Cream Ale. The Company expects the e-commerce site to be linked directly to its current website at www.1812ale.com.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Lager, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

For more updates follow us on our Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

https://www.1812ale.com/

https://www.facebook.com/1812brewingcompany/

https://www.instagram.com/1812brewingcompany/

https://twitter.com/1812Brewing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1812brewingcompany/

Contact Name: Tom Scozzafava

Contact Phone Number: 315-788-1812

Contact Email Address: contact@1812ale.com

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

SOURCE: 1812 Brewing Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797448/1812-brewing-company-wins-two-us-gold-medals-and-wins-world-gold-medal-in-2023-world-beer-awards