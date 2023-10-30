Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Champion Electric Metals (CSE: LTHM) (OTCQB: CHELF), a discovery-focused exploration company advancing highly prospective lithium property in James Bay, Quebec and cobalt properties in Idaho, US, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

Jonathan Buick, President and CEO, will be presenting on November 8th at 11:20 AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/.

About Champion Electric Metals

Champion Electric is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium property in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. The Company now owns a total of 1036 claims covering 529.17 km2 in the James Bay region of Quebec. In Idaho, Champion Electric Metals owns four highly-prospective projects in the fairway of the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Exploration is underway on both projects. Champion Electric is in pursuit of North America's next domestic battery metals supply source.