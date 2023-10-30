Strake, Inc. Marks New Beginnings with Ticker Symbol Transition and Bold Leap Into AI

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Strake, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRKE), a dynamic company committed to diverse ventures, including boats and yachts rental platform expansion and cutting-edge AI solutions, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its corporate journey. Commencing October 24, 2023, Strake, Inc. is now trading under the new ticker symbol "SRKE."

This transition marks the culmination of an intensive nine-month process that positions Strake for both organic and acquisitive growth. During this transformative journey, Strake underwent a name change and executed a 1:2000 reverse split, as officially announced by FINRA.

Strake, Inc. proudly maintains current status with its annual filings as an alternative reporting company, as disclosed on [otcmarkets.com](http://www.otcmarkets.com).

**Diverse Ventures and a Global Reach**

Strake, Inc. has established itself as a diversified company, exemplified by its drive to expand its boats and yachts rental platform, River24-us, on a global scale. However, what sets Strake Inc. apart is its newest venture into the exciting world of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

**Strake, Inc. Pioneers the AI Sector with Groundbreaking Platform and App**

In an era where digital transformation is redefining industries, Strake, Inc. has taken a monumental step by harnessing the power of the GPT platform to empower online business owners with an unprecedented tool: AI-generated content.

**Revolutionizing Content Creation with GPT**

At the heart of Strake, Inc.'s innovative platform and app is the GPT platform, a cutting-edge AI model celebrated for its remarkable natural language processing capabilities. This technology unleashes a world of possibilities for online business owners eager to elevate their content creation efforts.

**Unleashing the Power of AI for Online Business Owners**

Strake, Inc.'s platform and app offer online business owners a seamless and efficient way to generate AI content that is engaging and original. With just a few clicks, users can harness the vast potential of AI to create compelling content for their websites, blogs, social media, marketing campaigns, and more. The all-in-one app even integrates writing, music mixing, video editing, and other features for a comprehensive creative experience.

**Key Features of Strake, Inc.'s Platform and App:**

1. **Effortless Content Generation**: The platform and app make content creation a breeze, even for those without prior AI expertise.

2. **Enhanced Engagement**: AI-generated content is tailored to captivate audiences and boost user engagement.

3. **Time and Cost Savings**: Bid farewell to hours spent on content creation and editing. Strake, Inc.'s solution saves time and resources.

4. **Versatility**: The platform adapts to various industries, making it a valuable asset for businesses of all types and sizes.

5. **Originality**: AI-generated content is fresh and original, ensuring a competitive edge in the online landscape.

**A Message from the CEO**

Mr. Sven Kendziorra , CEO of Strake, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about this groundbreaking development, stating, "Our platform and app signify a new era in content creation. We believe in the power of AI to transform the way online businesses connect with their audiences. Strake, Inc. is committed to democratizing AI and making it accessible to all."

**The Future of Content Creation**

As Strake, Inc. enters the AI sector with its GPT-3-based platform and app, it paves the way for online business owners to revolutionize their content creation strategies. With a vision to empower businesses and individuals alike, Strake, Inc. is poised to redefine the future of content creation.

Strake, Inc.'s platform and app are scheduled for launch in December 2023.

About Strake, Inc.

Strake, Inc.'s (OTC: SRKE)is a dynamic company committed to diverse ventures, including boats and yachts rental platform expansion and cutting-edge AI solutions. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Strake, Inc. aims to empower businesses and individuals to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

