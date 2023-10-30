Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
WKN: 858265 | ISIN: CA8787422044 | Ticker-Symbol: TEKB
Tradegate
30.10.23
13:32 Uhr
34,230 Euro
+0,050
+0,15 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
30.10.2023 | 13:00
Teck Resources Ltd: Teck Announces Red Conger to Retire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that Harry "Red" Conger will retire as President and Chief Operating Officer and step down from Teck's board of directors, effective November 1, 2023.

Red joined Teck in September 2020 as Executive Vice President and COO and was appointed President and COO in September 2022. He made a number of important contributions during his time with Teck, including the completion and transition to operations for the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project.

CEO Jonathan Price will assume the role of President and CEO, and a search will be conducted to fill the COO role.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc, and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Teck Investor Contact
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Teck Media Contact
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


