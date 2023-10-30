Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that a recent survey which was conducted by KPMG revealed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a top investment priority for CEOs around the globe. In line with this trend, Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., a publicly-traded company, is poised at the forefront with its state-of-the-art AI platform blueskyINTEL, that empowers businesses to leverage the boundless potential of digital technologies.

The KPMG survey highlighted that the majority of CEOs are recognizing the critical importance of investing in AI to stay competitive and drive business growth. Bluesky Digital Assets is well-aligned with this global sentiment, showcasing its commitment to providing robust AI solutions that catalyze operational efficiencies and drive data-driven decision-making.

Ben Gelfand, CEO of Bluesky Digital Assets, commented: "The recognition by global business leaders about the significance of AI investments reaffirms our strategic focus. blueskyINTEL is meticulously designed to provide businesses with the tools they need to navigate the digital landscape effectively and stay ahead of the curve."

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, Bluesky Digital Assets is diligently working to enhance its AI engagement platform, ensuring it remains a cutting-edge solution for businesses aiming to harness the power of AI and Web3. The company's dedication to fostering a digitally-driven business ecosystem resonates with the global inclination towards AI investments, as evidenced by the KPMG survey.

By harnessing the transformative power of AI, Bluesky Digital Assets is not only aligning with the top investment priorities of CEOs but is also contributing significantly to the evolving digital economy. Through Bluesky Intel, the company is set to redefine the standards of business operations, marking a significant stride in the global adoption of AI technologies.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, has created a high value digital enterprise at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Web3 business solutions. Leveraging its success as an early adopter providing proprietary technology solutions, Bluesky has invested in its Roadmap. Bluesky's platform, BlueskyINTEL, is well positioned to leverage the current exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Blockchain based technologies through a tightly focus built collaborative platform. This innovative web platform offering supports and better enables businesses to adopt and utilize these emerging and developing technologies.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185600