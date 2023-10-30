Anzeige
Montag, 30.10.2023
Spekulation für KW 44: InnoCan vor heftigem Kurssprung?
WKN: A3DN6R | ISIN: EE3100096884 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Lang & Schwarz
30.10.23
14:53 Uhr
0,380 Euro
+0,017
+4,54 %
GlobeNewswire
30.10.2023 | 13:58
108 Leser
Termination of trading with the shares of Clevon AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-30 13:46 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn has suspended trading with Clevon AS shares (CLEV, ISIN:
EE3100096884) and flushed the orderbook on October 27th, 2023, after the end of
the trading session according to the Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules. 

Clevon AS has submitted the respective report on fulfilling the conditions set
to the exchange on October 30th, 2023. Thus, Clevon AS will leave the
alternative market First North as of November 1st, 2023. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
