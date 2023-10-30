Termination of trading with the shares of Clevon AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-30 13:46 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn has suspended trading with Clevon AS shares (CLEV, ISIN: EE3100096884) and flushed the orderbook on October 27th, 2023, after the end of the trading session according to the Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules. Clevon AS has submitted the respective report on fulfilling the conditions set to the exchange on October 30th, 2023. Thus, Clevon AS will leave the alternative market First North as of November 1st, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.