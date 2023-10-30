Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SIBEK AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (551/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that SIBEK AB (publ), company registration number 556729-8483, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that SIBEK AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be November 6, 2023. The company has 9,600,000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: SIBEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,261,250 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020050359 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 309800 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556729-8483 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 50 Industrials -------------------------------- 5010 Construction and Materials -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Partners AB AB. For further information, please call Eminova Partners AB on 08-684 211 10.