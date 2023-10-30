Mav Wins 'SMS Company of the Year' at the 2023 AFFY Awards

Mav, the Conversational AI-powered sales assistant, received the SMS Company of the Year Award at the 2023 AFFY Awards based on their account satisfaction, platform innovations and overall performance from SMS campaigns.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2023 / Mav, the Conversational AI-powered sales assistant, has received the SMS Company of the Year Award at the 2023 AFFY Awards in Los Angeles. They were selected by the Awards Committee based on their services, client value, account satisfaction, platform innovations and overall performance from SMS campaigns.

While Mav was a newcomer among the nominees for SMS Company of the Year, they've continued to hold a deep commitment to being product innovators in all aspects of Conversational AI and the lead experience from their start in 2016. With features like Party Lines, a first of its kind SMS-to-live call transfer feature for call and contact centers, their MIT open-source tech framework Stealth, official Zapier App and further integrations of the latest technologies in Conversational AI, Mav continues to shape the best practices for SMS in lead generation.

"Mav was born with the vision of democratizing AI, transitioning it from big tech players to our heroes: everyday developers and hackers," says Mav Founder and CEO Matthew Black.

"Over the years, we've worked hard to make this technology easily accessible to sales and marketing teams aiming for growth with reduced reliance on humans. The AFFY 2023 SMS Company of the Year Award truly reflects the remarkable achievements of our lean team. Our excitement for the future is limitless."

As 2024 approaches, Mav plans to unveil brand new AI-based features, empowering customers to refine, train, and enhance Mav's capabilities, and tailoring its persona to meet their company's specific needs.

About the AFFYs

The AFFYExpo is the premier entertainment, networking, and exposition company focused on delivering unique experiences to the Affiliate and Performance Marketing Industry. For over 12 years the AFFY's have been awarded to individuals that have made a difference in their industry, that have positively impacted those around them, and that have set a high standard for performance marketing best practice.

About Mav

Mav helps lead sellers and affiliates scale, retain more clients and grow their existing book of business by engaging, qualifying and delivering live lead transfers with Conversational AI and text messaging. For more information about Mav, visit their website at hiremav.com or contact their sales team at sales@hiremav.com



